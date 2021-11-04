Business
Dangote’s 650,000bpd, Modular Refineries to Drive Nigeria’s Huge Demand for Petroleum Products – Kyari
The 650,000bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as other modular refineries are expected to be the major drivers of Nigeria’s demand for petroleum products, which is projected to grow massively in the nearest future.
Speaking at the 15th Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) Africa Downstream Week in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said NNPC Refineries’ 445,000 barrels-per-day (BPD), Dangote Refinery’s 650,000 BPD and the 250,000 BSD expected to come from the Condensate Refineries through the private sector partnership respectively would supply the requirement of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) needs in Nigeria.
Kyari’s position only corroborated that of President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote who said he was dissatisfied with the fact that Nigeria is a leading oil producer but imports all her petroleum needs.
Dangote who was speaking on his mega refinery project in Lagos said it was the unsavoury situation the nation found itself that made him to take up the challenge to embark on the construction of the gigantic refinery project, which he said is one of the biggest in the world.
According to him some 29,000 Nigerians would be employed in the refinery when completed and that would also help in the employment generation drive of the federal government.
Kyari, who was represented by the Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPC, Adeyemi Adetunji, explained that the diversification of NNPC’s portfolio through acquisition of 20 per cent equity valued at $2.6 billion in the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone would ensure national energy security and guarantee market for Nigeria’s 300,000 bpd.
He stated, “NNPC is adding 215,000 BPD of refining capacity through private sector driven co-location at the existing facilities in Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) respectively. Modular refineries are also adding capacities such as the 5,000 BPD Waltersmith refinery, which will be upgraded to 50,000 BPD.
“Additional 250,000 BPD is expected to come from the Condensate Refineries through the private sector partnership. The co-location and Condensate refineries will close the PMS supply-demand gap and create positive returns to the investors,” the NNPC helmsman added.
He said the Corporation has progressed with the Refineries Rehabilitation Programme to boost its participation in the oil & gas value chain by awarding the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt rehabilitation contract with the commitment to deliver on Warri and Kaduna Refineries.
On gas commercialisation effort, Kyari said the Federal Government has declared 2021-2030 as the decade of gas development in Nigeria.
Kyari said the demand for natural gas could grow about four times over the next decade, increasing from 4.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in 2020 to between 10 – 23 bcf/d in 2030.
He said currently, supply to the domestic market was about 8bcf/d to power, 0.77 bcf/d to industries, and about 54 bcf/d was flared, while 3.2 bcf/d was for export gas through the LNG and the West Africa Gas Pipeline (WAGP).
According to him, achieving this growth in demand would be occasioned by increasing the dispatchable capacity of existing power, in line with the Presidential Power Initiative, which is less than 1.4 bcf/d).
He added that the growth would be achieved through assuring delivery of major fertiliser projects (Dangote, Brass) 5 bcf/d), and enabling industrial demand for natural gas in the northern axis of the country (1.2 bcf/d).
On the global oil market outlook, Kyari said, “Some $10.4 trillion global stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rebound in consumers’ spending while incentives for long-term investments in hydro-carbon have waned.”
He stated that hydrocarbon would continue to be relevant in the global energy mix for the next two decades, quoting the recent data by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
On the issue of downstream in transition, the NNPC boss noted that the Nigerian oil and gas industry has been in transition prior to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), in response to the global energy transition and decarbonisation initiatives.
Kyari maintained that it would be difficult to discuss the transition in the downstream sub-sector in isolation from the overall evolution that was happening in the industry. He said NNPC had diversified its portfolio over the years, transiting to an energy company with new investments in gas, power, and renewables, pointing out that key pipeline projects are ongoing to assure delivery of gas to the demand nodes.
He stated, “The OB3 project, which brings gas from East to West, is nearing completion. The 614km Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano (AKK) project, which was launched by Mr. President in June 2020, is progressing very well. These could add up to $40 billion to annual GDP and create additional six million jobs.
“The corporation has progressed with the Refineries Rehabilitation Programme to further boost its participation in the Oil and Gas value chain by awarding the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt rehabilitation contract with the commitment to deliver on Warri and Kaduna Refineries.
“The rehabilitation of critical downstream infrastructure comprising of major pipelines, depots and terminals through the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) financing model is on course,” he added.
Kyari explained that the transition in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector was being driven by the global decarbonisation efforts to switch to renewables in response to environmental concerns.
As investments in hydrocarbon continued to wane due to energy transition and geopolitics, Kyari said the world economy faced shortages, high energy prices, rising inflation and sluggish growth.
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
CBN Releases Guidelines for Deposit of Old Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines to deposit old versions of the redesigned naira notes at its branches nationwide.
The CBN announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, amongst other things, that the exercise would be open only between February 15 and 17.
The bank emphasised that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes. Instead the old notes will be accepted by the bank and an account which will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.
“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.
“This process may take up to 4 weeks,” the guideline read, adding that “If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes.”
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
