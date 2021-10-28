ENaira App Disappears from Google Store Amid CBN’s Refusal to Bear Liability

The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will not bear any liability for any interruption, loss of revenue or loss of services arising from the use of the eNaira website.

This is just as the eNaira speed wallet disappeared from the Google Play Store on Wednesday after over 100,000 users had downloaded it.

The development came about 48 hours after the eNaira app was launched by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and top officials of the Federal Government were in attendance.

In his address, the President said the e-currency would help increase remittances, foster cross-border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective, and enable the government to send direct payments to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

According to him, the digital currency will help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the country’s tax base.

On Tuesday, over 100,000 downloads were recorded on the eNaira app amid negative reviews and low rating.

On Wednesday, barely about 48 hours after the launch, the eNaira wallet was removed from the Google Play Store.

The spokesperson for the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the development was to enable the app to be upgraded.

“There is an upgrade going at the moment by Google; try in the next few hours,” Nwanisobi told one of our correspondents on Wednesday when asked to explain why the app could not be found on the play store.

The Punch