Business
IMF Blames Fall in Nigeria’s Remittance Flows on Forex Crisis
The uncertainty in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market contributed to the decline in diaspora remittance flows into the country, the International Monetary Fund has said.
The Director, African Department, IMF, Abebe Selassie, said this while responding to a question on why the country’s remittance flows dropped by 28 per cent in 2020, according to a document on Friday titled ‘Transcript of October 2021 Sub-Saharan Africa press briefing’.
The question was asked during the virtual IMF October 2021 Annual Meeting’s press conference on the ‘Regional Economic Outlook’ report for sub-Saharan Africa.
He said, “I think all remittances – in terms of what explains why – have declined. I would argue two factors. I mean one, of course, is the economic conditions, particularly last year and through the earlier part of this year, especially in many of the advanced countries and other countries where expatriate Nigerians are and send money back have not been very good. So, it is not surprising that remittances might have dropped.
“So, that’s one factor; but a second factor, I think, is the uncertainty in the foreign exchange market that has prevailed in Nigeria over the last year. I don’t think that it has been very conducive to remittances flowing as much as they were before or, indeed, being captured by the official financial sector.”
Selassie added, “So, I think that has been a second factor. Going forward, as long as the reforms on the foreign exchange market that are required to try and make sure that the country moves through having a single, unified foreign exchange market can take place, then this will help reduce uncertainty and it will increase confidence and allow more remittances to flow and be captured by the financial sector.
“I think that’s going to be a very important contributor. And so, the extent to which remittances we see being recorded increases will partly depend on this as well.”
CBN Releases Guidelines for Deposit of Old Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines to deposit old versions of the redesigned naira notes at its branches nationwide.
The CBN announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, amongst other things, that the exercise would be open only between February 15 and 17.
The bank emphasised that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes. Instead the old notes will be accepted by the bank and an account which will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.
“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.
“This process may take up to 4 weeks,” the guideline read, adding that “If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes.”
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to start paying the redesigned naira notes to customers over the counter.
In a statement on Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the new directive was to alleviate the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide.
