Panorama: 2023: Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II and Overwhelming Political Influence
By Sani Sa’idu Baba
My dear country men and women, permit me to begin in earnest today, with a strong confession, which dwells on the influence of the revered and influential royal father, HRH Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II (CON), who doubles as the leader of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order in Nigeria, bestowed on him by one of the most respected Islamic leaders in the world.
My confession is not because he is a politician, but he is a factor in the political equation of Nigeria come 2023. Perhaps, some people especially my dear brothers and sisters from the South might not know the magnanimity and influential capacity of the position he occupies in addition to his existing pedigree and value that has made him unique.
In fact, as a leader of the Tijjaniyya sect of Nigeria’s Sufi Muslim community, Sanusi is now the second-most-important and most respected Islamic leader in Nigeria after the Sultan of Sokoto. My opinion today is due to several reasons rolled into one. You will discover why in a jiffy.
But the topic has to do with the recent discussion that I had with a patient, Malam Abdullahi Maikano who I later got to know was a chief servant of the late Emir Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi I in his Wudil palace where he lived. He was narrating how Wudil-Maiduguri road became extremely busy, especially when he was appointed the Khalipha due to the large number of different sets of people visiting him on daily basis, and the influence he had in almost every aspects of life of the people of Kano, and the members of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order in Nigeria.
As he was narrating, I was reflecting on the historical repetition that happened and the one about to occur with his protégé, his grandson HRH Khalipha Muhammad Sanusi II. And that informed my writeup today.
Before I go into my primary focus today, let me introduce briefly the history of Tijjaniyya Sufi order in Nigeria. It is a Sufi Muslim order that is distinguished by the simplicity of its followers, the premium placed on the virtue of tolerance, and the religious scholarship and promotion of education by its founder, Shaykh Ahmad Tijjani, and succeeded by Sheikh Ibrahim Niass (1902-1975), who maintained its core values and mission. These attributes have given the Niassene Tijjaniyya a degree of flexibility and openness to innovation that is lacking among more conservative branches of Sufism and many other forms of Islam. The Tijjaniyya Ibrahimiyya is now the largest and fastest growing Sufi religious order in Nigeria. The logic that informs the behavior of Tijjani religious leaders as they interact with other Muslim groups, compete for religious followers, and engage the state in a pluralistic political arena, is subtle and complex. Shaykh Ahmad Tijjani, the founder of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order between 1809 and 1815CE predicted that Divine flood would occur on his Sufi disciples when people would be joining his Sufi order in multiples. Today, the number of Tijjaniyya Sufi order followers in Nigeria has been estimated to be about fifty millions, dispersed across every nooks and crannies of Northern part of the country and the South especially Southwestern part Yoruba dominant region of the country. The implication is that, at a certain period of time, someone among the Tijjaniyya members would emerge as the Flag-bearer of the divine flood. Through him, people of multifarious backgrounds would be embracing the Tijjaniyya order. In 1929, Shaykh Ibrahim Inyass made proclamation of the status, Flag-bearer of the divine flood and a Khalipha (successor) of Shaykh Ahmad Tijjani.
He made the proclamation during the annual maulud celebration of his father’s family at a village called Kosi near Kaolack (Kaulaha) in the Republic of Senegal. He was eventually recognized by the people as such, to the extent that the leadership of the Central Zawiyah of the Tijaniyyah in Fez, Morocco under the headship of Sayyid Abdus-Salam Sayyid in 1930s went to Kaolack, Senegal on a homage visit where all the insignia of office of Khilafah were submitted to him. These include a walking stick, a pair of sandals, a book of special prayers and awrād. Through the invitation of Emir of Kano, Al-hajj Abdullahi Bayero, Shaykh Ibrahim visited Kano, Nigeria for the first time in 1937. Although, Rüdiger Seesemann suggests that the visit took place in 1945. Whatever may be the date of the visit, the Tijaniyyah Sufi order through Shaykh Ibrahim Inyass spread from Kano to other cities in Nigeria.
We could recall that, many Nigerians of all faiths cheered in June 2014 when Sanusi was chosen to become the Emir of one of the country’s largest cities, to succeed his great uncle, the late Emir Ado Abdullahi Bayero. Six months earlier, he had clashed with former President Goodluck Jonathan after he questioned and adamantly insisted on the missing oil money. Emir Sanusi’s antecedents seems to be a reoccurrence of history. His grandfather, Emir (Sir) Muhammad Sanusi I was also dethroned by Sir Ahmadu Bello in the year 1963 as a result of power tussle between them, same way that his grandson was after 57 years by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, a situation that many believed from the perspective of the fact that the Sanusi’s family has always been stand for the truth irrespective of that might cause them. You can imagine someone sacrificing one of the most prestigious royal sit in Nigeria, just to maintain his legacy of being honest and truthful? That was when Emir Muhammad Sanusi I, was appointed the Khalipha of Tijjaniyya Sufi order of the whole country after his dethronement as the Emir of Kano in 1963. It was after his death that the late Alhaji Isyaka Rabiu, the father of Abdussamad Isyaka Rabiu succeeded Emir Sanusi Lamido’s grandfather to occupy the high position as the Khalipha. This is exactly where the history has done its part, by repeating itself on the historic emergence of Sanusi as the substantive Khalipha in May, 2021. There were lot of rumors surrounding the issue before his appointment, only to discover that some of his detractors were doing all they could to halt the occurrence of the inevitable. One thing they failed to understand is that, greatness is inherent. When one door closes, another one immediately opens, probably a much better one.
Let me comeback to my primary focus of today. I am not the first and I will not be the last to demonstrate the influential potential and capacity of HRH Khalipha Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II. His uncommon pedigree and reputations has sold him beyond Nigeria, Africa but the world at large. In 2011, New York based Time Magazine has named him in the 2011 TIME 100, the magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world when he was the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria. The full list and related attributes appear in the May 2 issue of the magazine. The Time 100 list recognizes the innovation, activism and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. According to TIME Managing Editor, Richard Stengel; “The TIME 100 is not a list of the most powerful people in the world, it’s not a list of the smartest people in the world, it is a list of the most influential people in the world. They’re scientists, thinkers, philosophers, leaders, icons and visionaries; people who are using their ideas, their visions and their actions to transform the world and have an effect on a multitude of people.” Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who can easily be described by any of these attributes, was named to the 2011 TIME 100 list alongside world renowned Nobel Laurel in Economics, Prof. Joseph Stiglitz, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President, Barack Obama, British Prime Minister, David Cameron, U.S. Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton, Lionel Messi, FIFA Footballer of the year among others.
This is the second time in the history of the TIME 100 that a Nigerian is named, and Sanusi is one of the only two Africans to have made the then list. It will come as no surprise to those, both at home and abroad, who have come to respect Sanusi’s astute, conscientious and courageous leadership of the Central Bank of Africa’s most populous nation, at a time when the sector required tough and decisive intervention. His vision and actions earned him the reputation as one of the most respected and authoritative voices on financial and economic matters on the continent, including a special invitation in November 2010 by the US Congressional Sub-Committee on International Monetary Policy and Trade, to give testimony at a congressional hearing titled “The Global Financial Crisis and Financial Reforms in Nigeria.” In January 2011, Sanusi was named African and Global Central Bank Governor of the Year by the Banker Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times.
This time around it will not be any different I believe. Many people thinks that the victory of APC in Kano during the 2015 presidential election was only attributed to the then Kano State Governor, Engr Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso only. Although he played a significant role in the polity, but I strongly believe that one factor had immensely helped in securing the victory. We could recall that, just before the elections, there was bomb blast in the Kano State central mosque on November 28, a mosque that is located in the emir’s palace. The tragic event had claimed many lives and left many injured. From that day, a lot of people decided that they would never come out to exercise their franchise due to the fear of similar attacks and rumors of reoccurrence. Because it seems the insurgents were just at the midst of the people at the time. Suddenly, Emir Sanusi climbed a pulpit and miraculously reversed the decision of most of the people on exercising their franchise just a day to the election. That had contributed immensely to the massive victory of the opposition. But let me make it categorically clear that he did not asked his people to specifically vote for this or to reject that because our Emir is not a politician. Many has misinterpreted a legacy standing for the truth as being political opposition, certainly no. This is exactly what happened in 2019 when Emir Sanusi stood firmly with the people and insisted that justice be adhered to, to ensure peace reign. A situation that consequently metamorphosed into what has culminated to led to his unjust removal, which is not the focus of my piece, but a different topic for another day.
Another issue that justifies my assertion on the inevitable influence of Khalipha Sanusi on the fate of political aspirants at both states and national level is the uncommon loyalty of the millions of members of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order that he now leads in Nigeria. The usual norm is that both leaders and followers of the movement does not associate themselves with politics and politicians at whatever level. But as one that belongs to the sect, I must confess that the dynamic nature of the situation will certainly reshape how it goes, especially in the next coming election. In recent times, millions of members reversed the longstanding practice of remaining aloof from politics and are actively ready to showcase their loyalty to Khalipha at all levels of government in Nigeria should he indicate directly or indirectly where he prefers. But everyone knows that his love for good governance is non-negotiable, and that he always supports at all levels that he attained in his carrier. His recently launched book, titled for the good of the nation is indeed a must read. He is probably the first Nigerian to have ever embarked on the commendable massive fund raising for girls child education in Nigeria, and that could not be unrelated to his uncommon influence. He cut across almost every tribe and every religion in Nigeria. He’s a true unifier. When he was in Kano, uncountable number of Nigerians from every nooks and crannies of Nigeria visited him. And its the same today. The influx of people from the North to his Lagos residence is overwhelmingly high, not to talk of when he comes to Kaduna. That was even before he became the Khalipha. You can imagine millions of people waiting for his directives! I am not saying HRH Khalipha can give power. Only GOD does. But we must confess that GOD has equipped him to be influential enough to change narratives. Period.
Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
An Open Letter to His Excellency Gov Nyesom Wike: Don’t Beg Rivers People to Save Your Political Career
By Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa
Your Excellency I heard you on national television begging Rivers People to save your political career by voting APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President.
The question is, Why is everything about Your Excellency’s own self preservation. Has Rivers State not Sacrificed enough for Your Excellency?
You trained as a lawyer in Rivers State University.
You were elected Chairman of your Local Government Council twice.
You were appointed chief of staff to the Governor of Rivers State for 4 years.
You were appointed a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Rivers State.
You got elected as Governor of Rivers State and about completing 8years in office.
Your Excellency, you have been in office for about half of your current age, all by the magnanimity of Rivers People.
Rivers people jettisoned their power rotation arrangement to elect Your Excellency as Governor. It was all fair because you were the beneficiary.
The bullets sniffed life out of many for Your Excellency’s ascendancy.
Many has forfeited their own personal ambitions and purpose to feed your own unending drive for power (give me pawaa , I want to take pawaa you said).
Your brothers, your friends, your kinsmen all supported your ambition to become the presidential candidate of the PDP.
They denied their own desire to support yours. Their lives were at various times at risk in the air as they flew with Your Excellency from state to state.
You prevent competition even in Councilorship and chairmanship elections. You appoint Assembly members. You nominate all National Assembly candidates. You forbid all your friends and associates who were interested in contesting the Gubernatorial election from purchasing nomination forms and from consultations and campaigning to the electorate. In fact, they were not even aware of who the delegates that will elect them are.
In all , no one dare challenge your least opinion.
The ones you appointed as commissioners live as slaves. They are only entitled to crumbs from the master’s table.
You sapped self esteem from all local Government Chairman.
Took away dignity from our Royal Fathers ( you this small boy wearing Usman Dan Fodio cap).
You desecrated the Alter of God by railing curses from the altar ( thunder fire them).
Our senior citizens you denied their benefits and gratuity.
The civil servants under Your Excellency are not worthy of reward or promotion.
Our primary and secondary schools without teachers, without seats and without roof.
Our health centers and General Hospitals are without Doctors, without nurses and without drugs. Built mother and child hospital and zonal hospitals under lockdown
The students on scholarship abroad sponsored by previous administration you didn’t spear to withdraw from overseas studies.
The ones at home not qualified to have bursary allowances.
The teaming youths you promised time and time again to provide employment for, a promise you never intended to fulfill.
Market women you kept outside built shops.
The business of the non indigenes, especially the Ikoku traders you destroyed.
Songhai farm you abandoned .
Buguma fish farm you abandoned.
Largest Rivers State owned shopping mall built by His Excellency Sir Celestine Omehia you abandoned , erecting your personal hypercity malls.
You disbanded Timariv leading to lose of hundreds of jobs.
Recruited, trained and abandoned without pay, thousands of Neighborhood Watch.
I can go on and on. Our Rivers money you donated at will to fan the embers of your ego while Rivers state is ranked among the top eight poorest states in Nigeria.
Yes, Your Excellency built roads and flyovers but left undone the more important task of building lives.
You artificially created poverty to keep us all under your powerful control.
You gained fame but now you have fallen to blame.
You built flyovers but you will be ran over
You thought you can catch the wind
But deep down your soul is a grievous wond.
Now that the hunter is being hunted
He need the captives to rescue the captor.
Your Excellency everything we could give to save your political career, you have already taken it away from us.
Now to your tenth oh Rivers people and To Your Excellency, Save Yourself.
Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa is a Former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Rivers State, and
Spokesman, Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
By Kayode Emola
I was going to write about the global energy crises and how energy companies are profiting excessively at the expense of struggling families around the world. Just yesterday EDF, a French company declared a profit of £1.2 billion for last year, whereas, for the same period in the previous 12 months, they recorded a loss of over £20 million. What a stark difference in fortune as ordinary people are crying, the corporations and government are smiling to the bank.
However, the ongoing crises in Nigeria owing to the shortage of cash is deeply concerning, especially as we see our elderly struggle to get their hands on cash to buy prescriptions and medication. Looking critically at the unfolding crises as a result of this ill-thought-out policy, it may just be the catalyst needed for the eventual break-up of Nigeria.
As this week draws to a close and hope of any reprieve seems a distant future, the question for Nigerians is, do you still want a one-divided Nigeria or a dissolved amalgam? Is there a light at the end of the tunnel or everything is just a mirage. Many people are of the opinion that the CBN Governor is the instigator of the naira redesign policy, however, if we walk down memory lane, I am inclined to say this is Buhari’s gameplan since becoming President from day one.
It is not the first time Buhari has embarked on a change of currency, he did it a few months after taking over Nigeria in 1983 from Shagari, and the storyline has not changed since then. In fact, he introduced this current double currency system (main currency market and parallel market) Nigerians are suffering from today. A situation where few northerners can buy US dollars at a far-discounted rate from the CBN and sell at double the face value. This created artificially rich people in the north without any tangible increase in productivity.
In an interview a few weeks ago, I stated that what seems to still be keeping Nigeria is the naira. Take that away, then there is no way the country can survive. Nigeria will eventually break up and it does not matter what anyone thinks of that, it is how it will break up that really matters. It does matter because over 100 years of co-existence means that there are intermarriages among us and this may affect so many innocent families. A violent breakup may mean that many homes may face a brutal disintegration which may not be good for the children involved.
That said, I do not see an easy way out and the sooner Nigeria break up, the better it will be for everyone. Many people are preparing for elections in a week’s time, hoping that a messiah will come to salvage the sunken ship of Nigeria from the abyss. If only they learn from history that a polarised country like Nigeria with ethnic sentiments does not survive nepotism and gross injustice, then they will know that Nigeria, as it stands today, is a foregone conclusion.
Many people still looking forward to the general election that is about to begin in a week’s time. My advice for you is this, look critically in the mirror and ask yourselves this question; on a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are elections going to hold? I say this because the Biafra land and the northwest have been a hotbed of violent clashes in recent months with INEC canceling over 240 polling units already in Katsina and Biafrans staging a sit-at-home. This is even before the elections commences, let alone many of such polling units that are about to be canceled as a result of mass riot should the naira crisis deepens.
So for those still hoping they have a country, please know that this election is not about who governs Nigeria, it is about the conquering of a people’s will to fight for their rights. The president cares less if Nigeria burns, he is as good as gone and would not mind if there is anarchy. He believes the army and the security agents will take control in the event of chaos. My advice to him is to look at what happened to the former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa recently, who could not even get a plane to escape when the whole country turned on him.
My fellow Yoruba citizens, this is not a time for party politics, it is a time to fight for our very existence. A time to unite and fight together to safely take Yorubaland out of Nigeria to avoid the woes that Nigeria has heaped on us. I plead with you as Yoruba at this critical time in our history to let go of any bitterness and let us join hands together in brotherhood and fight this oncoming onslaught.
It may seem as though this government is redesigning the currency to fight corruption. The actual fact is that their true motive is to cause chaos and anarchy that would help hasten the destruction of the country whilst it disintegrates. Let us not be the ones that helped them fulfill their evil desire. Let us rise up in unity as Yoruba to fight for what belongs to us. Let us stand to defend our Yoruba territory and show the world that we are a proud people of a great civilisation.
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
