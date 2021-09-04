By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Your talents or anointing aren’t so much a blessing as they are a burden on your shoulders to assist others who are holding on to their path and cause to achieve their destiny! When you are anointed or endowed, it is for your generation, not for yourself. According to the first law of IMPACT, “whatever has been given, will be given! Income is a measure of success, but IMPACT (S) is a measure of greatness! ” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

Anyone may be empowered by God. In reality, God has empowered everyone, but our responsibilities are to activate and utilize these anointings or talents. When God enables you, it is not to confine you, but to use you as a conduit of distribution for your age.

You must be channelled in order to receive anointing or gifts at a larger level. When you are anointed or endowed, it is for your generation, not for yourself. When a man is anointed with knowledge or talents, it is for the sake of influence, not selfish gain. “It has been given, it will be given!” declares the first law of IMPACT on me.

If we want to achieve our goals, we must consider two essential factors:

TIME & SEASON

According to Ecclesiastes 3:1, “to everything, there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven:”

Speed is important, as is strength (which gives us the ability to perform exploits), and knowledge is important as well, but understanding is the most important thing we can acquire. Time is one of the few things you should never joke about! It is TIME FOR CHANGES! If you don’t comprehend TIME, you won’t understand what opportunities imply. Chance is the anointing for talent!

The great men we honour and continue to celebrate today are recognized because they understood or had a grasp of TIME, which encompasses CHANCES for chances!

The Berlin Conference, which included the Scramble and Partitioning of Africa as a continent, was a landmark. Twenty (20) dedicated men changed the lives and fate of billions of people all across the globe. These individuals convened in a meeting to debate the destiny of races; they talked and partitioned the globe for their own creation and to take control and influence their culture on them for their ongoing generational benefits (The Liberation).

TIME AND CHANCE happen to all of us! You do not have to be rescued alone to grasp these fundamental realities labelled TIME & CHANCE. We must additionally examine the following variables at all times:

Seed-Time & Harvest

Some people are succeeding today, despite the fact that they are not believers, because they grasp the fundamental principle drawn from the Holy Scriptures: The Power of Time & Season. The Holy Scriptures confirm that time and seasons happen to everyone.

Preparation is what you do during a season to be able to harvest in the next season.

A generation is a group of individuals who follow a similar path for the same reason (s). The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir. Nnamdi Azikwe, Ahmadu Bello, and others) were able to fulfil the MANDATE of LIBERATION!

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Rt. Ibrahim Babangida, and Gowon, among others, were TRANSFORMERS!

But I must disclose an indisputable truth to you today: “This generation of ours, as of today, has been entrusted with the MANDATE of TRANSFORMATION.” As a result, you and I are TRANSFORMERS! This is a great cause worth living and dying for! Of course, it’s a course worth squeezing the juice from.

The key to discovering, comprehending, and achieving your true mission on Earth is to meditate on this mantra: “Oh God of Creation, reveal to us the TRUTH about why we are here on Earth!” Because it is said that when the substance of a thing is unknown, misuse is unavoidable!

I challenge you to aim for greatness rather than ordinary success! Prominence is linked to excellence!

Income measures success, but IMPACTS measure greatness!

God does not respond to music alone, but also to prayers!

Redemption, Relief, Comfort, Blessing, Blessing, and Grace are all you are obliged to carry out the course of your actions in accordance with the above generational commandment.

Guess what? You are not going to be a leader; you are one now! You are not too young to TRANSFORM (impact) the condition of your country and the globe at large! Never underestimate the grace that you possess as a being!

Thank you for taking the time to read it. I am certain that you have been activated for IMPACTS!

… to be continued

