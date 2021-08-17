The Pan Niger Delta Forum has said the President’s assent to the PIB despite opposition from various southern groups was a sad day for the people of the Niger Delta region.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, said this in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents on Monday.

Robinson said the action of the President showed insensitivity and disregard towards the feelings of the Niger Delta people.

He stated, “It is a sad day for the Niger Delta people and a clear demonstration of the disregard and insensitivity of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the feelings and concerns of the Niger Delta people.

“It is very unfortunate and very sad that in spite of the outcry and the condemnation that greeted the National Assembly’s approval of the PIB, a paltry three per cent is allocated for the host communities’ development and the outrageous 30 per cent of the NNPC’s profit that is allotted for oil exploration in the frontiers, which we know is basically North-East Nigeria, perhaps North-Central Nigeria.”

