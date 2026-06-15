News
Deregistration: Mark Advises Party Faithful Not to Despair, Says ADC Will Be on Ballot Paper
Deregistration: Mark Advises Party Faithful Not to Despair, Says ADC Will Be on Ballot Paper
The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on party members, supporters, and candidates on the platform of the party not to despair over the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which purportedly ordered the deregistration of the ADC and some other political parties.
Senator Mark, in a swift reaction while receiving a delegation of the party’s candidates who paid him a visit in Abuja on Monday, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Kola Kola Ologbondiyan, described the judgment as “an arrow fired at the heart of Nigeria’s democracy,” assuring party faithful that the decision would be overturned by superior courts.
He recalled that the Court of Appeal had earlier ordered a stay of proceedings in the matter and adjourned further hearing to October 27, 2027. He therefore questioned how a judgment could validly be delivered while the subsisting order of the appellate court remained in force.
“The judgment cannot stand. It will be set aside because it does not pass the test of law and due process. Our democracy must be protected from actions that seek to undermine the constitutional rights of political parties and the choices available to Nigerians,” Senator Mark stated.
He urged ADC candidates and supporters across the country to remain calm, focused, and committed to the party’s mission, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.
“The ADC will be on the ballot in 2027. I assure all our candidates, members, and supporters that this temporary setback will be overcome through the judicial process. We remain resolute and confident in the rule of law,” he added.
Senator Mark further reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and providing Nigerians with a credible political alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.
News
Appeal Court Halts Execution of Judgment Deregistering ADC, Four Others
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a stay of execution of the judgment that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister the African Democratic Congress and four other political parties.
In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-member panel led by Justice A. B. Mohammed condemned Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja for flouting a May 22 order that directed him to suspend proceedings before him, describing his conduct as the gravest form of judicial misconduct.
“The decision of the lower court to proceed with the judgment despite the express order of this court is a brazen violation of the hierarchy of the court and the 1999 Constitution,” the panel held.
The appellate court went further, invoking a Supreme Court precedent to characterise Justice Lifu’s conduct in the harshest terms available to it.
The court said it had a duty to assert its supervisory authority over lower courts and protect the integrity of the judicial hierarchy.
“Courts are enjoined to protect their integrity. This court has supervisory authority over the trial court. This court has the duty to invoke its powers in ensuring that its orders are obeyed. The application for stay of execution is hereby granted. The enforcement of the judgment is stayed,” the panel ruled.
News
‘He Died a Natural Death’ – Katsina Govt Announces Death of Gen Rabe Abubakar in Kidnappers’ Captivity
A Retired Major-General and former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, is dead.
According to the Katsina state government, Abubakar died in bandits’ captivity.
The retired major-general and his wife were abducted in May while travelling through Katsina.
On June 6, a video showing Abubakar and his wife appealing to the Katsina government for the release of detained bandits and livestock surfaced online.
A statement on Saturday by Nasiru Mu’azu, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said Abubakar died from complications of diabetes and hypertension.
“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity,” the statement reads.
“Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various Security Agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy.
“The deceased Retired General died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.
“His abduction and subsequent death are not only a loss to his family and Katsina State but a monumental loss to the entire country.
“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina State Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General and the country at-large.
“The Governor has described this incident as a “dark moment” and a reminder of the urgent need for a collective and intensified front against the criminal elements threatening the peace of our communities.”
The Katsina government added that it remains committed to working with the federal government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for the heinous act are brought to justice.
“We assure the citizens of Katsina State that our resolve to eliminate banditry and ensure the safety of all residents remains unshaken,” the statement added.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. May the soul of the departed Retired Major General Rabe Abdulakdir rest in eternal peace.”
News
Senate Orders DSS, Police to Hunt Bandits Flaunting Crime on Social Media
The Senate, on Thursday, directed the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intensify efforts to track, identify and arrest bandits and terrorists, who openly flaunt their activities and wealth on social media platforms.
The upper chamber said the growing trend of criminal groups operating openly online and displaying proceeds of crime without fear of arrest poses a serious threat to national security and undermines public confidence in the authority of the State.
The resolution followed a debate on a motion sponsored by Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) on the worsening security situation in Kogi West Senatorial District and other parts of the country.
Contributing to the debate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) expressed concern over what she described as the increasing boldness of bandits and terrorists, alleging that some criminal groups now use social media platforms to showcase their operations and distribute large sums of money.
According to her, suspected bandits recently conducted a giveaway on TikTok, allegedly distributing more than N100 million within 30 minutes through their social media accounts.
She argued that such activities provide security agencies with sufficient digital footprints and intelligence leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
“Bandits and terrorists who carry out these activities live on their social media handles,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.
“Two days ago on TikTok, bandits conducted a giveaway, distributing over N100 million within the space of 30 minutes through their social media handles.
“I wonder why the Cybercrime Unit and the Police Force generally cannot track these activities and apprehend them since they are on social media.”
Her proposal that the Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre and other relevant agencies should intensify surveillance of social media platforms and prosecute criminals who openly advertise their activities online received overwhelming support from lawmakers and was seconded by Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West).
Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio condemned the public display of criminal exploits and huge sums of money on social media, describing it as a direct challenge to the authority of government and security institutions.
“The DSS should be able to track their movements and arrest them because this is a show of impunity, as if there is no law at all,” Akpabio said.
He noted that the online display of cash and criminal activities was designed to ridicule government efforts and create the impression that security agencies were powerless.
“I do not see why we should not have control over the social media space. That idea of showing themselves, showing the cash collected and displaying it is a way of challenging government,” he added.
Akpabio urged heads of security agencies to treat the issue as a major national security concern and take immediate action against those involved.
He further warned that the Senate would demand explanations from relevant authorities whenever individuals who openly reveal their identities and activities online are not apprehended.
The debate arose from Senator Karimi’s motion drawing attention to the escalating wave of terrorist attacks, kidnappings and killings across communities in Kogi West Senatorial District.
Karimi lamented that armed groups had turned several communities into theatres of violence, forcing residents to flee their homes while disrupting economic, social and educational activities.
He cited the recent attack on Iluke-Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, where gunmen reportedly invaded a secondary school and attempted to abduct students writing the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.
According to him, the attack claimed the lives of the school’s vice principal, a teacher and another resident.
The senator also recounted a series of kidnappings and killings across Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba West, Lokoja and Kogi local government areas, warning that insecurity in the district was worsening and required urgent intervention.
Following deliberations, the Senate adopted a series of resolutions aimed at tackling the deteriorating security situation across the country.
The lawmakers called on President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police and the National Assembly to urgently work towards establishing an appropriate legal framework for the creation of state police.
The Senate also urged the Federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to strengthen the implementation of cashless transaction policies as part of efforts to curb ransom payments and other criminal financial activities.
It further called on the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Immigration Service to tighten border security and surveillance to stem the influx of arms and the movement of terrorists and other criminal elements into the country.
The upper chamber equally advised State governments against negotiating or entering peace agreements with terrorists and armed bandits, maintaining that such arrangements have often failed to produce lasting solutions and, in some cases, emboldened criminal groups.
UK Court Clears Ex-Petroleum Minister Alison-Madueke of All Corruption Charges
Conoil Profit Hits N3.89bn in First Quarter of 2026 Despite Revenue Decline
The Judicial Coup That Failed: How Desperate Power Mongering Manufactured the FHC Abuja Ambush Against Opposition Parties
2027: Arise News Anchor Alleges Fresh Plot to Keep Atiku, Obi Off Ballot
Appeal Court Halts Execution of Judgment Deregistering ADC, Four Others
INEC Heads to Appeal Court, Seeks Suspension of Judgment on Deregistration of ADC, Others
CAN Demands State of Emergency on Security As Violence Escalates Across Nigeria
GLO and the Democratization of Communication in Nigeria
June 12: Tinubu’s Govt Killing Democracy in Nigeria, Atiku Warns
‘He Died a Natural Death’ – Katsina Govt Announces Death of Gen Rabe Abubakar in Kidnappers’ Captivity
Democracy and Prosperity of Nigerian Citizenry: Foundations for Deciding a Fruitful Future
Tech and Humanity: Africa is Building the Future of AI; The Question is Who Will It Serve?
Sowore ‘Slumps’ Amid Police Teargas During Abuja Protest
Adding Value: The Power in a Name by Henry Ukazu
Trending
-
Opinion4 days ago
GLO and the Democratization of Communication in Nigeria
-
National6 days ago
June 12: Tinubu’s Govt Killing Democracy in Nigeria, Atiku Warns
-
News4 days ago
‘He Died a Natural Death’ – Katsina Govt Announces Death of Gen Rabe Abubakar in Kidnappers’ Captivity
-
Opinion4 days ago
Democracy and Prosperity of Nigerian Citizenry: Foundations for Deciding a Fruitful Future
-
Tech and Humanity5 days ago
Tech and Humanity: Africa is Building the Future of AI; The Question is Who Will It Serve?
-
Featured5 days ago
Sowore ‘Slumps’ Amid Police Teargas During Abuja Protest
-
Adding Value5 days ago
Adding Value: The Power in a Name by Henry Ukazu
-
Opinion2 days ago
From 55,000 TB a Year to 1.4 Million a Month: Nigeria’s Data Boom is Overwhelming the System