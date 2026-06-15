Deregistration: Mark Advises Party Faithful Not to Despair, Says ADC Will Be on Ballot Paper

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on party members, supporters, and candidates on the platform of the party not to despair over the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which purportedly ordered the deregistration of the ADC and some other political parties.

Senator Mark, in a swift reaction while receiving a delegation of the party’s candidates who paid him a visit in Abuja on Monday, according to a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Kola Kola Ologbondiyan, described the judgment as “an arrow fired at the heart of Nigeria’s democracy,” assuring party faithful that the decision would be overturned by superior courts.

He recalled that the Court of Appeal had earlier ordered a stay of proceedings in the matter and adjourned further hearing to October 27, 2027. He therefore questioned how a judgment could validly be delivered while the subsisting order of the appellate court remained in force.

“The judgment cannot stand. It will be set aside because it does not pass the test of law and due process. Our democracy must be protected from actions that seek to undermine the constitutional rights of political parties and the choices available to Nigerians,” Senator Mark stated.

He urged ADC candidates and supporters across the country to remain calm, focused, and committed to the party’s mission, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.

“The ADC will be on the ballot in 2027. I assure all our candidates, members, and supporters that this temporary setback will be overcome through the judicial process. We remain resolute and confident in the rule of law,” he added.

Senator Mark further reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and providing Nigerians with a credible political alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.