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“You Are Playing with Fire”, ADC Warns Government Agents Seeking Party De-Registration
“Justice Peter Lifu is a Threat to Democracy”
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court judgment concerning its de-registration, describing the ruling as a threat to democracy and political stability, and warns of the dire consequences that may follow any effort to remove the party from the ballot.
In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that the curious judgment is yet the clearest evidence of the desperation of the ruling party and the government to ensure that President Tinubu holds on to power by any means necessary, even if it means subverting democracy and throwing the country into a crisis of immense proportions.
The party emphasised that the Constitution grants only INEC the power to register or de-register a political party. However, this judgment has flagrantly contradicted INEC’s position on affidavit and ignored a subsisting order of stay of proceedings of the Court of Appeal. The ADC therefore vowed to challenge the ruling through all lawful means, while urging its members to remain calm and await further directives.
The full statement read:
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to warn, in the strongest possible terms, against any attempt to use the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.
We are deeply alarmed by the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case filed by the so-called National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the de-registration of the ADC and four other political parties. This judgment stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures.
The facts are straightforward. The plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to continued registration. However, in its counter-affidavit filed before the court in May, INEC, the constitutional body empowered with the registration, regulation, and supervision of political parties in Nigeria, categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements, had not failed any constitutional electoral-performance threshold, and that no legally recognised basis existed for its de-registration.
INEC further made it clear that the de-registration of a political party cannot be driven by political pressure, sentiment, or the wishes of interested parties. It must be based strictly on constitutionally established grounds, none of which had been proven against the ADC.
Apart from INEC’s firm position in support of the party, the ADC finds it troubling that the trial judge was aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a stay of proceedings on the matter. The judge, however, chose to flagrantly and contemptuously disregard a clear order of a superior court in a manner that brings into question all known judicial traditions.
The ADC considers this development not merely a legal dispute, but a dangerous escalation capable of destabilising the nation’s democratic process. Our position is anchored on the role that agents of the ruling party have played in this matter. It would be recalled that the case has been championed directly by individuals working with the President’s Chief of Staff. The decision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is a second defendant in the matter, to join the matter as a plaintiff in April, is an absurdity, which sends a signal that is impossible to ignore.
We are therefore left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party’s persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC. We also find the timing of this ruling quite curious. Despite all the obstacles placed in its way, the ADC has risen to the task and met all benchmarks and deadlines. Therefore, coming at a time when the party has concluded its primaries and is fielding candidates for all positions in the next election, especially the presidential election, it is clear what this is all about.
However, the ADC would like to warn that any attempt to eliminate the country’s major opposition party through judicial manoeuvring, thereby sabotaging the political aspirations of hundreds of its candidates, is a direct invitation to anarchy.
This is why we consider this ruling reckless, provocative, and even incendiary. Those who believe they can manipulate institutions of state to narrow the democratic space must understand that they are playing with forces far greater than partisan interests.
At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling under crushing economic hardship, escalating insecurity, widespread unemployment, and growing national anxiety inflicted by the APC, it is deeply disturbing that powerful forces appear more interested in eliminating political opposition than confronting the real crises facing the country.
From our standpoint, the issue before the country is no longer simply about party registration. It is about whether the Nigerian people will be allowed genuine political choices in 2027. It is about whether democracy will remain a contest decided by voters at the ballot box or by powerful interests operating through institutions that ought to remain impartial.
Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not stand by while the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians are threatened. We reject any and all attempts to intimidate, suppress, deregister, or politically extinguish our party and other opposition parties through means that offend both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution.
Nigeria is a nation of law, not a nation governed by the whims and caprices of agents of the ruling party. Therefore, as a law-abiding political party, the ADC will vigorously challenge this judgment through every lawful and constitutional avenue available to us. We shall mobilise all democratic stakeholders. We shall defend the rights of all our candidates, members, supporters, and the millions of Nigerians who are looking to the ADC as a credible alternative for national renewal.
Make no mistake, this is another act of desperation by the ruling party and the government to hand President Tinubu a second term without contest. This will not work. We therefore warn those who are seeking to manufacture a civilian dictatorship to understand that democracy cannot be strangled without consequences for national stability.
The responsibility for any tension or crisis arising from efforts to weaponise the judiciary against legitimate political opposition will rest squarely with those who are pursuing this dangerous and illegitimate path.
Meanwhile, the ADC will petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the judicial rascality demonstrated by the presiding judge of the Federal High Court, whose conduct has continued to bring the institution of the judiciary into disrepute.
We call on all our members, candidates, supporters, and coalition partners across the country to remain calm, vigilant, and steadfast. Whatever it takes, the ADC will be on the ballot so long as the 2027 election is to hold.
Further directives will be communicated through the appropriate channels.
Signed:
Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi
National Publicity Secretary
African Democratic Congress (ADC)
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The Judicial Coup That Failed: How Desperate Power Mongering Manufactured the FHC Abuja Ambush Against Opposition Parties
By Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala (IG Wala)
The Handshake Movement has watched with a mix of amusement and deep patriotic concern the frantic, desperate, and legally hollow theatrical display performed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu.
Let it be known to the perpetrators of this palace script, the underground puppet masters, and the anxious Nigerian public: this is not a judgment; it is a political hatchet job dressed in judicial robes, and its bubble is already burst.
1. Stripping the Mask.
The Fingerprints of the Office of the Chief of Staff
We in The Handshake Movement do not speak in parables. We deal in hard truth and intelligence. The so-called “National Forum of Former Legislators” who initiated this suit are not independent actors driven by constitutional purism. They are political mercenaries, specifically assembled from the network of individuals who served and worked closely with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who today commands the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.
The strategy was simple but clumsy: use a shadow proxy group to establish plausible deniability for the presidency, while deploying the weight of the state to strangulate the political space. To make this collusion even more laughable, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, an official who is supposed to represent the entire federation, bizarrely abandoned all pretenses of neutrality in April and joined the matter as a plaintiff.
This is a textbook institutional gang-up. It is a manufactured, state-sponsored ambush designed to eliminate the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other viable opposition platforms because the ruling elite is terrified of a fair contest in 2027.
2. The Legal Absurdity and Judicial Contempt!
To the legal mind, today’s pronouncement is a house of cards built on shifting sand. It completely collapses under the weight of two undeniable facts:
A. Overriding the Constitutional Regulator.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the only body legally empowered to register and evaluate political parties, filed an explicit counter-affidavit stating under oath that the ADC has met all constitutional thresholds, broken no laws, and that no basis for deregistration exists. For a trial judge to ignore the regulator’s own submission in favor of a proxy group’s political sentiments is an extraordinary judicial overreach.
B. Defying the Superior Court.
More egregiously, Justice Peter Lifu was fully aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a strict stay of proceedings on this very matter. By choosing to flagrantly bypass an active directive from a superior court to rush out this verdict, the judge has engaged in a form of institutional rascality that undermines the entire hierarchy of the Nigerian judiciary.
3. The Panicked Subversion of a Failing Regime.
We must ask ourselves: Why the panic?
Why the desperation to wipe viable alternatives off the ballot right after they have successfully concluded their primaries and fields?
The answer lies in the streets of Nigeria. The incumbent administration is facing a massive, irreversible crisis of legitimacy. Having failed completely to secure the lives of our citizens from rampant insecurity, and having plunged millions of families into unprecedented, crushing economic hardship and starvation, the ruling party knows it cannot face the Nigerian electorate in 2027 on the merit of performance.
Because they cannot convince the voters, they have resorted to trying to choose the voters’ options for them. This judgment is a desperate attempt to manufacture a civilian dictatorship by judicial decree. They want to hand a second term to the incumbent without a contest.
Our Unshakeable Position: The Bubble is Burst.
The Handshake Movement warns those who are playing with this political fire to cease and desist immediately. Nigeria belongs to its citizens, not to the whims, caprices, and survival instincts of a panicked cabal operating from the corridors of power.
1. To the Judiciary.
We are immediately petitioning the National Judicial Council (NJC). A judge who actively disregards an appellate court’s stay of proceedings order cannot be allowed to bring the entire legal institution into disrepute for partisan convenience.
2. To our Candidates, Mobilisers, and Millions of Citizens.
Remain completely calm, resolute, and focused. This judgment is legally dead on arrival. The moment the appeal is entered and an immediate Stay of Execution is filed, this desperate ambush is frozen. Do not halt your campaigns. Do not slow down your grassroots structures.
3. To the Oppressors.
You have miscalculated. By trying to bury the opposition through backdoor maneuvering, you have only succeeded in unmasking your desperation and uniting the democratic forces of this country against you.
The ADC and the coalition of progressive movements will be on the ballot in 2027. Democracy cannot, and will not, be strangled in Nigeria.
Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala (IG Wala) is the Lead Advocate, The Handshake Movement
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2027: Arise News Anchor Alleges Fresh Plot to Keep Atiku, Obi Off Ballot
Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has alleged that there may be attempts to prevent key opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, from appearing on the ballot for the 2027 general elections.
Oseni’s remark followed a Federal High Court judgment ordering the de-registration of some political parties.
Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party (AP), Action Peoples’ Party (APP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Action Alliance Party (AAP) over alleged constitutional breaches.
The judgment arose from a lawsuit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), which argued that the affected parties failed to meet constitutional and statutory electoral performance requirements necessary for continued recognition as political parties.
Justice Lifu subsequently barred INEC from recognising the affected parties, accepting nominations from them or permitting them to participate in activities related to the 2027 general elections.
The ruling, if upheld, could affect the political ambitions of several politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the ADC presidential flag-bearer, and Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party.
But speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Oseni described the court ruling as a “test” of public reaction, warning that more actions could follow ahead of the next general election.
According to him, opposition parties such as the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, should be cautious, claiming that efforts could be made to stop major figures from participating in the election.
Oseni argued that the judgment was part of a broader process aimed at shaping the political landscape ahead of 2027.
He maintained that the ruling came despite some of the affected parties having recorded electoral victories in recent elections.
He warned that Nigerians must remain vigilant to safeguard the country’s democracy, stressing the need for judicial reforms alongside efforts to tackle insecurity.
Oseni said: “NDC, ADC should be careful because there will be attempt, and this is me predicting now, to ensure that Obi, Atiku and other big contenders are not on the ballot.
“This that you saw yesterday is just a test. This is not the real place where the whole thing is going. This is me predicting now.
“You know before you have a show you test the microphone. They want to see the reactions of Nigerians. More is still coming.
“You can see how they carry a judgement when ADC won two House of Representatives seats in Kogi, one Kogi House of Assembly seat, APP one chairmanship seat in Jigawa, Zenith Labour party won several seats in Abia, but they still went ahead and issued judgement for deregistration after the Court of Appeal, a higher court, said it should stay on that.
“If we want to deal with this judicial rascality, can I tell you something? The judge that gave this judgment, nothing will happen to him. Nothing on this earth. They are just coming.
“And who is leading this group? Gbajabiamila. Have you forgotten what Gbajabiamila said on Hon Ajibade’s birthday? So they are just coming. This one is just a test. The next one they will do is the NDC.
“With the way they’re going, if Nigerians don’t shine their eyes when they will finally have this election, you will not have the major contenders in the ballot. This thing they have just done is to test reactions from Nigerians.
“I saw this thing coming. You know we are going into an election in which Atiku Abubakar is the only major candidate from the North. It’s not like the last one you have Kwankwaso that can split the Kano votes. And you have Peter Obi and general consensus that a lot of people are in abject penury, insecurity is raging hard.
“This is the beginning of many things. They are just testing the microphone. It’s engineered. More is coming. Nigerians, it is you that will save your democracy. Judicial reforms have become so important as insecurity in Nigeria.”
Featured
CAN Demands State of Emergency on Security As Violence Escalates Across Nigeria
By Ekunode Ayomipo
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security nationwide following a series of violent incidents that have heightened concerns over the safety of citizens across the country.
The association’s call comes amid reports of fresh abductions in the Old Oyo National Park and attacks on schools in parts of Borno State, incidents that have once again brought the nation’s security challenges to the forefront of public discourse.
CAN expressed deep concern over the continued rise in kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, stressing that urgent and decisive measures are needed to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.
According to the association, the increasing insecurity has not only claimed lives but has also disrupted economic activities, educational pursuits, and the daily lives of millions of Nigerians. The group maintained that ensuring the safety of citizens remains one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government at all levels.
The latest security concerns have sparked renewed conversations among stakeholders, with many Nigerians urging authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve coordination among security agencies, and adopt more proactive strategies in tackling criminal activities.
Security analysts have repeatedly warned that persistent insecurity could negatively affect national development, discourage investment, and undermine public confidence in government institutions. They argue that addressing the challenge requires a comprehensive approach that combines military operations, intelligence-driven policing, community engagement, and socio-economic interventions.
The reported abductions within the Old Oyo National Park have also raised questions about the security of tourists, visitors, and communities surrounding major national assets.
Similarly, attacks targeting educational institutions continue to threaten access to education in vulnerable regions, particularly in the North-East.
CAN further urged political leaders, religious organizations, traditional institutions, and civil society groups to work together in promoting peace, unity, and national security. The association emphasized that insecurity should not be viewed as a regional issue but as a national challenge requiring collective action.
As concerns continue to mount, many citizens are calling for stronger measures to safeguard lives and property, while hoping for lasting solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation.
With insecurity remaining one of Nigeria’s most pressing issues, the call by CAN adds to
growing demands for urgent reforms and more effective strategies aimed at restoring peace and stability across the country.
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