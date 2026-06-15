“You Are Playing with Fire”, ADC Warns Government Agents Seeking Party De-Registration

“Justice Peter Lifu is a Threat to Democracy”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court judgment concerning its de-registration, describing the ruling as a threat to democracy and political stability, and warns of the dire consequences that may follow any effort to remove the party from the ballot.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that the curious judgment is yet the clearest evidence of the desperation of the ruling party and the government to ensure that President Tinubu holds on to power by any means necessary, even if it means subverting democracy and throwing the country into a crisis of immense proportions.

The party emphasised that the Constitution grants only INEC the power to register or de-register a political party. However, this judgment has flagrantly contradicted INEC’s position on affidavit and ignored a subsisting order of stay of proceedings of the Court of Appeal. The ADC therefore vowed to challenge the ruling through all lawful means, while urging its members to remain calm and await further directives.

The full statement read:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to warn, in the strongest possible terms, against any attempt to use the judiciary as an instrument to undermine democracy and plunge Nigeria into a major political crisis.

We are deeply alarmed by the judgment reportedly delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case filed by the so-called National Forum of Former Legislators seeking the de-registration of the ADC and four other political parties. This judgment stands in direct conflict with constitutional principles and all known judicial processes and procedures.

The facts are straightforward. The plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements relating to continued registration. However, in its counter-affidavit filed before the court in May, INEC, the constitutional body empowered with the registration, regulation, and supervision of political parties in Nigeria, categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements, had not failed any constitutional electoral-performance threshold, and that no legally recognised basis existed for its de-registration.

INEC further made it clear that the de-registration of a political party cannot be driven by political pressure, sentiment, or the wishes of interested parties. It must be based strictly on constitutionally established grounds, none of which had been proven against the ADC.

Apart from INEC’s firm position in support of the party, the ADC finds it troubling that the trial judge was aware of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal issued on May 22, 2026, directing a stay of proceedings on the matter. The judge, however, chose to flagrantly and contemptuously disregard a clear order of a superior court in a manner that brings into question all known judicial traditions.

The ADC considers this development not merely a legal dispute, but a dangerous escalation capable of destabilising the nation’s democratic process. Our position is anchored on the role that agents of the ruling party have played in this matter. It would be recalled that the case has been championed directly by individuals working with the President’s Chief of Staff. The decision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is a second defendant in the matter, to join the matter as a plaintiff in April, is an absurdity, which sends a signal that is impossible to ignore.

We are therefore left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of the ruling party’s persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC. We also find the timing of this ruling quite curious. Despite all the obstacles placed in its way, the ADC has risen to the task and met all benchmarks and deadlines. Therefore, coming at a time when the party has concluded its primaries and is fielding candidates for all positions in the next election, especially the presidential election, it is clear what this is all about.

However, the ADC would like to warn that any attempt to eliminate the country’s major opposition party through judicial manoeuvring, thereby sabotaging the political aspirations of hundreds of its candidates, is a direct invitation to anarchy.

This is why we consider this ruling reckless, provocative, and even incendiary. Those who believe they can manipulate institutions of state to narrow the democratic space must understand that they are playing with forces far greater than partisan interests.

At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling under crushing economic hardship, escalating insecurity, widespread unemployment, and growing national anxiety inflicted by the APC, it is deeply disturbing that powerful forces appear more interested in eliminating political opposition than confronting the real crises facing the country.

From our standpoint, the issue before the country is no longer simply about party registration. It is about whether the Nigerian people will be allowed genuine political choices in 2027. It is about whether democracy will remain a contest decided by voters at the ballot box or by powerful interests operating through institutions that ought to remain impartial.

Let it be clearly stated: the ADC will not stand by while the democratic rights of millions of Nigerians are threatened. We reject any and all attempts to intimidate, suppress, deregister, or politically extinguish our party and other opposition parties through means that offend both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution.

Nigeria is a nation of law, not a nation governed by the whims and caprices of agents of the ruling party. Therefore, as a law-abiding political party, the ADC will vigorously challenge this judgment through every lawful and constitutional avenue available to us. We shall mobilise all democratic stakeholders. We shall defend the rights of all our candidates, members, supporters, and the millions of Nigerians who are looking to the ADC as a credible alternative for national renewal.

Make no mistake, this is another act of desperation by the ruling party and the government to hand President Tinubu a second term without contest. This will not work. We therefore warn those who are seeking to manufacture a civilian dictatorship to understand that democracy cannot be strangled without consequences for national stability.

The responsibility for any tension or crisis arising from efforts to weaponise the judiciary against legitimate political opposition will rest squarely with those who are pursuing this dangerous and illegitimate path.

Meanwhile, the ADC will petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the judicial rascality demonstrated by the presiding judge of the Federal High Court, whose conduct has continued to bring the institution of the judiciary into disrepute.

We call on all our members, candidates, supporters, and coalition partners across the country to remain calm, vigilant, and steadfast. Whatever it takes, the ADC will be on the ballot so long as the 2027 election is to hold.

Further directives will be communicated through the appropriate channels.

Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

African Democratic Congress (ADC)