EFCC Invites Saraki for Questioning

By Eric Elezuo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday invited a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, for questioning in its Abuja office.

The invitation, according family source, may not be unconnected to matters that have already been settled by court in times past though the actual reason for the invitation has remained unknown.

Contrary to reports, the source said that Saraki was not at any time arrested but went to the graft agency’s office on his own accord as a law abiding citizen following the invitation.

Saraki, who was also the governor of Kwara State for two terms of eight years, was the leader of Nigeria’s legislative arm between 2015 and 2019.

