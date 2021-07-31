How Super Cop, Abba Kyari, Fell from Grace to Grass

By Eric Elezuo

Nigerians woke up during the week to one of the biggest scandals in recent times, involving a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who was hitherto known and revered as super cop for his exploits in crime detection. He was a nightmare to criminals and criminal gangs. But this was before an allegation of conspiracy among other financial crimes were leveled against him by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, in connection to an investigation of fraud against Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The United States Attorney’s Office claimed that Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, paid the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nigeria, Abba Kyari, to arrest and jail an estranged ‘co-conspirator,’ Chibuzo Vincent.

The allegation was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the court titled, ‘Six Indicted in International Scheme to Defraud Qatari School Founder and then Launder over $1 million in Illicit Proceeds’.

The court said Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to various charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and felony, among others, used Kyari, a leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail Vincent.

According to the indictment, Hushpuppi allegedly conspired with five others, including Vincent, to defraud a businessperson in Qatar by claiming to be consultants and bankers who could facilitate a loan to finance the construction of a school.

Hushpuppi’s associates were named as 40-year-old Vincent from Nigeria; and 28-year-old Abdulrahman Juma from Kenya. Others are Yusuf Anifowoshe, 26; Rukayat Fashola, 28; and Bolatito Agbabiaka, 34.

But matters took a different turn when Hushpuppi allegedly hunted Vincent after a dispute broke out among members of the team.

The indictment stated that Juma allegedly posed as a facilitator and consultant for the illusory bank loans, while Hushpuppi played the role of ‘Malik’, a Wells Fargo banker in New York, according to court documents.

“Vincent, in turn, allegedly provided support for the false narratives fed to the victim by, among other things, creating bogus documents and arranging for the creation of a fake bank website and phone banking line,” it read.

Hushpuppi and the five others allegedly defrauded the victim of more than $1.1m and laundered the proceeds of the fraud in several ways, the document noted.

“Approximately $230,000 of the stolen funds allegedly were used to purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand-delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi’s social media posts.”

Continuing, the court document states that, “Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas [Hushpuppi] and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Consequently, the US court issued an arrest warrant for Abba Kyari over his links to alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi. The arrest warrant was issued by a U.S magistrate judge, Otis Wright, a spokesperson in the United States Attorney’s Office confirmed.

According to documents unsealed this week in the US, Mr Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the behest of Hushpuppi.

Kyari also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details for an account into which Hushpuppi could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment. The account was said to be a third-party bank accounts, where he received payments for the illegal arrest.

However, in a Facebook post, Kyari promptly denied the allegations, saying that he never collected any bribes from the apprehended fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, but helped him to procure native dresses and caps worth N300, 000.

The embattled officer, who has been labeled super cop by admirers and well wishers, in his long narrative in response to the statement by the United States Attorney’s Office, explained that he was actually mandated to look into a case of threat to the family of Hushpuppi in Nigeria. He responded to the call, and effected the arrest and detention of the accused.

He added that on investigation, it was discovered that it was a hoax, and there was no threat anywhere. He therefore, had the accused released on bail.

Kyari said additionally that he was again asked by the same Hushpuppi to help buy some items including native cloths and caps. He negotiated with the dealer, and Hushpuppi paid directly into the person’s account, maintaining that he never asked or collected any monetary inducement from Hushpuppi as alleged.

Kyari, however failed to mention the action he took against Hushpuppi on realisation that he sold him dummy in the claim of threat to life.

He narrated as follows:

“Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

“For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

“Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.”

Responding, the Nigeria Police, through the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered a review of the allegations leveled against Kyari by the United States court.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, quoted the IGP as saying that the developments on the case will be communicated to members of the public.

The statement stated “Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”

Abba Kyari’s case was further compounded the FBI released the phone conversation between Kyari and Hushpuppi, detailing the instructions the DCP received from Hushpuppi, and how it was carried out.

Read full text of the conversation between the duo as contained in the records of the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

“…On January 20, 2020, KYARI sent to ABBAS biographical, identifying information for CHIBUZO, along with a photograph of him. In a conversation immediately following, ABBAS confirmed “that is him sir.” KYARI stated, “We have arrested the guy . . . He is in my Cell now. This is his picture after we arrested him today.”

“KYARI sent the biographical information about, and photograph of, CHIBUZO to ABBAS using two different WhatsApp numbers—the second of which KYARI said was his “private number.” From that point on, KYARI and ABBAS primarily discussed the arrest and detention of KYARI through WhatsApp on this “private number.”

“After receiving the photograph of CHIBUZO, ABBAS stated, “I want him to go through serious beating of his life.” KYARI responded, “Hahahaha,” and ABBAS replied, “Seriously sir.” KYARI then asked for details about what CHIBUZO did “on audio,” which KYARI said was “So that we will know what to do.”

“In response to KYARI’s question about what CHIBUZO had done to ABBAS, ABBAS sent KYARI an audio message, which is transcribed here, describing how CHIBUZO had tried to steal away a fraud victim (i.e., “the job”) from him: What he did is, I have one job. The job want to pay me 500, umm, 75,000 dollars [i.e., $575,000]. He went to message the job behind me because I told him to help me make one document for me to give the job. Then he went—he has a—I gave him the details. Then he went to message the job behind my back and try to divert the money and in this process he tell the job because of the documents he gave me that I gave the job, he tell the job, “These document they sent to you before. These people are fake. This money—is me who can help you to get it. Come to me le—bring this money you want to pay these people to me. I’m the only one who can help you,” and all these things to divert the job for himself.

“After listening to the message, KYARI wrote, “Ok I understand. But he has not succeeded.” ABBAS claimed CHIBUZO had taken some money, and provided KYARI with two screenshots, one of which contained the phone number 3054405586 (the phone number CHIBUZO used to contact the Victim Businessperson). The screenshots showed a person contacting the Victim Businessperson and stating that he was providing information to try to “help[]” the Victim Businessperson. KYARI responded, “Yeah I understand.” KYARI did not request other information or evidence relating to CHIBUZO’s role in the scheme, ask questions about the nature of the transaction, or ask about why CHIBUZO told the Victim Businessperson that ABBAS was “fake.”

“ABBAS then told KYARI, “Now the [Victim Businessperson] was skeptic to pay me the money cos he keep attacking the [Victim Businessperson] from his end. Now I can handle the [Victim Businessperson] correctly.” ABBAS further told KYARI that he wanted to pay money to send CHIBUZO to jail for a long time, stating “Please sir I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a very long time.” KYARI responded, “Ok bro [¶] I understand. I will discuss with my team who arrested him . . . And handling the case. We will do something about it.”

“ABBAS responded, “Let me know how I can send money to the team sir[.] let them deal with him like armed robber.” KYARI responded, “OK I will send their account details to u.” ABBAS further wrote, “He betray me and try to take food out my mouth, this is great punishable sin,” and KYARI responded, “Yeah bro.” ABBAS then continued, “I want him to suffer for many years.” KYARI responded, “Hahahaha Hahahaha.”

“Approximately six minutes later, KYARI provided the account information for a bank account at a Nigerian bank, Zenith Bank, in the name of a person other than KYARI himself. ABBAS responded “Ok sir, tomorrow by noon,” indicating that he would make the payment to KYARI’s team by the next day.

On the same day, ABBAS sent JUMA the photograph of CHIBUZO in custody, which KYARI had sent.

“Approximately a month later, on February 19, 2020, KYARI sent a message to ABBAS, saying, “Hello hush with [sic] need to talk about the subject under detention with me.” ABBAS asked “Should I call u on this number sir?” to which KYARI replied “Yes call me.”

“The following day, KYARI sent ABBAS multiple photographs of CHIBUZO to ABBAS, including close-up photographs showing a rash or skin disease on CHIBUZO’s torso and arms. ABBAS responded, “I don pity am, make them leave am from Tuesday.” KYARI wrote, “Ok bro, they just brought him from hospital. The fever and the rashes is giving him serious Wahala. He got the disease from other suspects in the cell.” ABBAS responded, “I see am, I no too pity am. That’s what people like him deserve but I go forgive am for God sake.”

In other words, based on my training and experience with Nigerian Pidgin, ABBAS was essentially stating, in part, “I don’t pity him. That’s what people like him deserve, but I will forgive him for God’s sake.”

a. Based on the date of the messages and later discussion described in paragraph 150, ABBAS was—on Thursday, February 20, 2020— requesting that KYARI not to release CHIBUZO until Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

“ABBAS then told KYARI that CHIBUZO’s girlfriend messaged him, trying to raise one million Naira to secure CHIBUZO’s release, and said ABBAS promised to contribute 100,000 Naira. KYARI stated “They were thinking it’s normal arrest that is why they think money can remove him . . . No money can remove him here Hahahaha.” ABBAS added, “But it’s better for them to think that way, I like it like that,” and KYARI responded, “Yeah.”

“ABBAS then said, “No problem sir from Tuesday he can go,” apparently giving KYARI his blessing to release CHIBUZO from custody. KYARI responded, “Ok bro We will also keep his phone and other gadgets for some weeks.” ABBAS responded, “Yes those ones they should not give him again, those ones are gone . . . Make he no see those ones again for life,” instructing KYARI not to return CHIBUZO’s electronic devices. KYARI responded, “Yes he will not see it. Again,” indicating that he would accede to ABBAS’ request.”

Nigerians, including senior lawyers, have in their various corners, responded to the dilemma the super cop found himself. While some expressed pity at the way a distinguished career is about to be truncated, others are of the opinion that he should proceed to answer the case against him. In fact, caricatures of the cop have continued to trend on social media, especially with special emphasis to the allusion fashion designing and tailoring.

FEMI FALANA REACTS

In his comments, human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falan SAN told The Boss that Nigeria has no choice but to respect the extradition treaty it has with the United States, signifying that Kyari has to face the course of the law. He also mandated the Nigerian government and the Police Force begin the process of not only extraditing, but mete out punishment in form of disciplinary action against the erring officer.

“The United States and Nigeria have an extradition treaty which covers the offences allegedly committed by CP Abba Kyari. If the police officer insists on his innocence, he may want to submit himself to the jurisdiction of the District Court in the United States. Otherwise, the United States Government will have to request for his extradition in accordance with the terms of the Treaty. Once the request is received by the Federal Government, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice will commence extradition proceedings in the Federal High Court.

“Alternatively, the office of the Attorney-General may file charges against the police officer since the offences were committed in Nigeria. In the interim, the Police Authorities are under a legal obligation to initiate urgent disciplinary action against the officer.

“When I suggested to the Federal Government to request for the extradition of Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Igboho), I was simply talking about the authorities of both Nigeria and Benin Republic to operate under international law. I am also asking Nigeria and the United States to handle Abba Kyari’s case under international law,” Falana noted.

IT’S A DEEP CONSPIRACY, SAYS FANI-KAYODE

Also lending his voice, a former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, described the saga as a deep conspiracy to destroy the career of Abba Kyari, and crazy allegations.

“A super cop that has risked his life protecting us from kidnappers, murderers and terrorists all these years and that has arrested more criminals than any other, is accused of taking bribes from a yahoo boy and scammer all the way from America, and we are expected to believe it? Not me!

“Abba is one of the bravest, brightest and best cops in Nigeria and I will not believe these crazy allegations levelled against him or condemn him unless I see any evidence to the contrary.

“He has proved himself over and over again when it comes to catching criminals, and I do not believe that he is one himself. If he were he would not have such an excellent record in combating crime.

“Nigerians seem to take delight in believing and assuming the worse about their best. That is part of our problem: we love and celebrate the evil but we despise, hate and seek to pull down the righteous and good.

“As far as I am concerned there are as many crooked, bent & killer cops all over the world as there are good ones and America has its fair share of both. The only people that ought to take pleasure in reading this crap about Abba are the kidnappers and terrorists in our country.

“Allegations are a dime a dozen and an indictment does not amount to a conviction: show me the evidence or keep your mouth shut forever.

“I urge Abba to continue the good work he has been doing and not allow himself to be distracted by his numerous detractors.

“This is a deep conspiracy to destroy his career and it will not work,” Fani-Kayode said.

DON’T SWEEP MATTER UNDER CARPET – PDP

Also, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded an investigation into the allegation saying that although Kyari denied demanding money from Hushpuppi, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that both men had a long-standing relationship. It warned against the matter being swept under the carpet.

“The revelation of the involvement of Kyari, the head of Nigeria’s intelligence response unit, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is worrisome, disturbing and a stain on the integrity of our nation,” Ologbondiyan said.

“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led AlI Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.

“We urge President Buhari not to ease out this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP, therefore, asks President Buhari to direct the inspector-general of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI,” the PDP noted.

Without mincing words, kyari is experiencing the most chequered period of his career as a policeman and the most trying time of his life as a human being. Only time will tell where the huge pendulum will swing as matters continue to unfold.

