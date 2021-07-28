Wife of First Republic Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi, Dies

Iyom Chinelo Amaechi, wife of the Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Mbazulike Amaechi, is dead, the family has announced.

Amaechi announced the death in a statement in Awka on Tuesday, describing the deceased as “a professional nurse and good wife who was able to blend professional work with home management.

“Chinelo died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital on July 23 at 91 years,”says the statement; adding that the deceased was on admission for 10 days for an undisclosed ailment.

The former minister appreciated the time he spent with her, adding that her many good legacies would be greatly missed by the entire family.

“I’m happy to have married her because she helped to nurse me. She was the head of the Catholic Women’s Organisation in the church.

“She also played a prominent role during my nationalist drives,” he said.

Amaechi stated that he married her at the Holy Trinity, Onitsha, after about 10 months of courtship.

