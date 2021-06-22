Featured

Just In: ECOWAS Court Restrains FG from Imposing Sanctions on Twitter, Others

Eric 22 hours ago
The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has restrained the Federal Government from imposing sanctions or harassing, intimidating, arresting, or prosecuting Twitter.

It also restricted the government from carrying out such actions against any other social media service provider, as well as media houses, pending the hearing and determination of a suit challenging the government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The court gave the restraining order following the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians.

In the suit, the applicants argued that the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government was illegal.

Channels TV

