Investigations on Tinubu Ongoing, Says EFCC Chair

Eric 23 hours ago
Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has confirmed that former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently being investigated.

Bawa who disclosed this in an interview with ThisDay on Sunday June 20, said such investigations don’t end in a day.

He also revealed that they have requested for Tinubu’s assets declaration form from when he was the head of Lagos Zonal Office.

The EFCC Chairman said;

“You asked me a question earlier about arresting people before investigation and now you are saying why didn’t we arrest Tinubu? Why didn’t you just say ‘arrest him?’

“Investigation is ongoing. When you are investigating matters like this, they don’t end in a day. Thousands of investigations are going on, on a daily basis.

“You understand? You know you are from the media. After you will say we are doing media trial.”

Eric

