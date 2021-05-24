I Did Not Send Thugs To Attack Osolo of Isolo Palace-Hon Hakeem Muniru

Former Member of the House of Representatives and a Chairmanship aspirant, Hon. Hakeem Muniru has dissociated himself from the alleged attack on the Osolo of Isolo palace by suspected thugs.

In a statement made available to the media, Hon Muniru noted that he holds the Osolo in high esteem.and would not be involved in such an act but urged the monarch to remainin his exalted position and not dabble into politics

The statement by Muniru’s aide, Hakeem Adeboye reads:

The attention of the former Member of House of Representatives representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency II. Hon Hakeem Abiodun Muniru has been drawn to an online interview granted by the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka wherein the monarch falsely accused the former MHR of being responsible for the invasion of his palace by armed thugs.

Though it is not in the character of the erstwhile MHR to join issues with constituted authorities in the media particularly the Osolo, but for the wrong impression being cast on the minds of the general public, it therefore calls for a prompt response.

The former MHR holds the Osolo in the highest esteem as the custodian of traditional authority in Isolo Kingdom and therefore deserves to be respected and adored by all and sundry. But as a father to all, we expect the Osolo to be dispassionate in handling matters that bother on peace and tranquility of Isolo community.

It is untrue and complete fallacy that Hon. Muniru led armed thugs to invade the Osolo’s palace because he was nowhere near the palace on the day of the incident.

For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Muniru was granting interview to an on-line radio programme named: ‘Ni Ile Awori’ on Facebook. Many who monitored the programme would attest to the fact that the former MHR could not have been the one who led thugs to invade the Osolo’s palace.

Besides, the political ward where the ugly incident took place was not Muniru’s ward, so he couldn’t have attended a visitation by an aspirant at another ward.

For good conscience and clarity, we advise Osolo to look inward to decipher those behind the attack on his palace if there was any. Who was the aspirant who came on visitation to Akinbaiye Ward on that particular day? Who was the D.G. of the aspirant campaign team who usually goes about with thugs and motor park touts?

An honest and sincere answers to these questions would help figure out the perpetrators of the dastardly act if there is any.

It is also a complete fallacy that Osolo claimed he was the one who introduced Hon. Muniru to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Nothing can be farther from the truth. Hon. Muniru has been working with Asiwaju as a protocol officer since the APC National leader’s days as Governor. He has a personal and official relationship with the APC National Leader and therefore does not need Osolo or anyone to introduce him to his boss.

Again, it is also a wrong allusion for the Osolo to claim he was the one who introduced Hon. Muniru to the former APC State Chairman, Barr. Oladele Ajomale. This is clearly untrue as the former state Chairman was the chairman at the wedding reception of Hon. Muniru in 2005.

As much as we restate our utmost respect for the Osolo, we nonetheless implore him to wear his royal apparel and act as a father to all by being a neutral observer rather than meddling into strictly political matters.

While we reckon this accusation is another calculated attempt by political shenanigans to soil the good image and public acceptance of Hon. Hakeem Abiodun Muniru ahead of the council chairmanship primary election, we call on the good people of Isolo and our party members not to be distracted by the opposition who are out to change the course of destiny.

Together We Shall Reach The Promised Land.

Like this: Like Loading...