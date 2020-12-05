Prolific Nigerian Entrepreneur, Babatunde Adeyemi Bags University of Phoenix Honours

By Eric Elezuo

Seasoned entrepreneur, Babatunde Adeyemi, has been cleared as one of the graduates to participate in today’s virtual commencement ceremony of the University of Phoenix, United States of America, after a successful period of academic tutelage to acquire a Masters honours.

A mail confirming Adeyemi’s eligibility to participate in the ceremony was conveyed to the BSA Procurement and Logistics Chief Executive Officer as follows:

“Congratulations, graduate on being officially confirmed to attend the December 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 5, 2020.”

Announcing the prestigious event, which is coming up via virtual medium, the University noted that the moment the would-be graduates have been working towards for years has finally arrived, adding that “it’s time to celebrate your achievement surrounded by people who are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished.”

Phoenix noted that the event was made to hold vis virtual as result of the current COVID-19 situation, which is putting a pause on in-person ceremonies.

“We didn’t want to wait to celebrate this moment with you, so we’re going to do it virtually! You’re invited to attend a more traditional, in-person ceremony as soon as it’s safe to do so, but in the meantime, we hope you’ll gather your friends and family to participate in this memorable moment from the safety of your home,” the school informed Adeyemi and a host of other joyful about to be decorated graduates.

Babatunde Adeyemi, a high flying young entrepreneur, is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of BSA Procurement and Logistics, who doubles as the company’s Country Director for the United States.

Well read and travelled, Adeyemi has an enviable international exposure and a cumulative core experience spanning four years in Finance and Business Administration. These, he has inculcated into the business of procurement and logistics, thereby giving it an edge, which is unparalleled.

A go-getter of no mean ability, Adeyemi is endowed with an extensive experience, acquired at the United States Postal Service, Oklahoma, from where he moved to United Parcel Services. His input into BSA is a result of years of experience and top notch skills in operations and people management. He is really a hand to rely on!

Adeyemi’s educational sojourn took him to the Westminster Kingsway College, London, where he obtained his first degree in Information Technology before moving to Fudan University, Shanghai, China for a six months Advanced Information Technology Programme.

The quest to acquire more academic excellence propelled him to the United States of America to study Finance with a minor in Real Estate. He further proceeded to Phoenix University where he studied and earned a Masters degree in Information Systems, with a concentration/bias in Cyber Security for which he is been celebrated today.

Adeyemi was born in 1986, and is married to his heartthrob, Oluwaseni Adeyemi nee Amao.

