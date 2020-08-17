Just In: Tribunal Annuls Bayelsa Governorship Election

The Bayelsa state governorship election tribunal sitting in Abuja has annulled the election of Duoye Diri, governor of Bayelsa state.

The Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) had asked the tribunal to cancel the election because it was excluded from the November 16, 2019 governorship poll.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Yunusa Musa, a judge, upheld the prayer of ANDP and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in Bayelsa within 90 days.

Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in as governor after the supreme court sacked David Lyon as governor-elect 24 hours before his inauguration.

The apex court based its rulings on the premise that Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, running mate of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

TheCable

