Rotary District 9110 Hosts Investiture Ceremony For Raymond Ogbuehi

By Ken Ehimen

Rotary International District 9110 Interact Committee over the weekend organised an unforgettable investiture, fundraising and launch of service project for the District Interact Representative, Interactor Raymond Ogbuehi, an SS2 student of Christhill College, Amuwo- Odofin, Lagos.

The colourful event began with the Rotary grace and introduction of guests after which the formal investiture ceremony was held where Sonia Bendre, the immediate past DIR passed on the mantle of leadership to Ogbuehi.

In her valedictory speech, Bendre gave details of her achievements and encouraged the incoming DIR that though the task ahead would not be easy, he should lead from the front with confidence, commitment and competence.

Filled with so much confidence, the new DIR in his acceptance speech promised to steer Interact Clubs in the district to great heights.

In the course of the ceremony, there was a talk show on “Emotional Intelligence : It’s application to curbing sexual abuse” while Executive Director of Revolution Plus Properties, Rtn Tolulope Onalaja delivered a lively lecture titled ” Interact: A Platform For Growing Future Leaders.

The fun-filled evening als saw the presentation of awards to individuals for their support of youths in the society. Awardees included: Past President Abiodun Oshinibosi, Past President Winifred Igweonu and Mrs Olamide Ayeni Babajide.

Guests at the event incuded District Governor, Rtn Bola Oyebade, District Governor-elect, Rtn Remi Bello, District Governor Nominee, Rtn Omotunde Lawson (who was also Mother of the Day), Past District Governor Kola Shodipo, District Rotaract Representative, Deji Windapo and District Secretary, Rtn Mufutau Adelotan.

The event was well-packaged by a Committee which has Past President Bisi Taiwo as Chairman and Rtn Bolatito Olaboye as Secretary. Other members are: Rtn Omoye Evbota, PP Billiamin Sanni, Rtn Dapo Bankole and Rtn Williams Kupolati.

