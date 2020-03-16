Sanwo-Olu Sets Up N2bn Relief Fund for Victims of Lagos Explosion

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has set up a N2 billion relief fund for victims of the recent explosion in the state.

He made the announcement while addressing journalists at the scene of the explosion on Monday.

”I have set up Abule-Ado Soba emergency relief fund. It is a N2billion fund and the state government will immediately be putting N250 million in the fund. Overnight, I have gotten three banks to open accounts for that fund. This is certainly beyond what the state government can undertake on its own. I am aware that some of my fellow governors have called and I have also received phone calls from the private sector. So what this fund will do is to give everyone the opportunity to be part of it and to be able to donate into it,” he said.

”We express our condolence to the family that have lost their loved ones, to the students that have lost their teachers, to everyone in this neighbourhood that has lost one person or the other. We express condolences to our citizens that have lost their lives and to all our citizens that we can see their goods have been destroyed extensively. I would confess that I have never seen anything of this magnitude before. It is like a war zone. It is unfortunate that it has to get to this for us to be able to make all the amends.

”A lot have lost their lives. I do not have the numbers but LASEMA is still compiling that report but at the last count, it is certainly over 15 and I think it is really very sad that this incident has happened.

”What we will do as a government is to set up a fact-finding mission. We are setting up a panel that will start working from today and will need to give us a report in the next two weeks as to the reasons and real cause of this huge loss of lives and properties. It is a multi-sectoral committee which will be headed by my deputy.”

The incident which happened at Soba community in Abule Ado area of the state led to the loss of lives and property.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had said over 50 buildings were destroyed in the explosion.

It also said 15 corpses, including a family of four, were recovered from the scene of the incident.

At least 60 students of Bethlehem Girls College located within the area who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Satellite town.

Reacting to the incident, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the explosion happened when a truck hit gas cylinders around the corporation’s pipeline right of way.

