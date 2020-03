Davido Congratulates Dad on Acquisition of Another Private Jet

Davido has sent a congratulatory message to his father, Adedeji Adeleke on the acquisition of another private jet.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, where he shared a photo of his father sitting at the cork pit of his newly acquired jet.

“Congrats Daddy on your (our) new baby !!!” he tweeted.

Two years ago, this wealthy family got for themselves a private jet.

