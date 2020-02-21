AGN Declares Three Days Mourning As Nollywood Actor Frank Dallas Dies

The death has been announced of veteran Nollywood actor cum producer, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.

His death was announced on the official page of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria on Thursday, February 20, 2020. According to its Public Relations Officer, Monalisa Chinda, the body has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.

“With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu. The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.

“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days. State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020.

Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Monalisa Chinda Coker, National PRO,” she wrote.

Frank Dallas started his acting career in the 1990s. He first featured in the 1994 movie ‘Black Maria.’ He later went on to feature in numerous movies including ‘Agony Of A Mother,’ ‘A Night To Remember,’ ‘Emotional Pain’ and a host of others.

