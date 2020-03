Just in: Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

British actor, Idris Elba, said he has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 and has isolated himself. But the actor insisted he has no symptoms.

Elba, 47, said he feels “ok” after confirming he has the deadly virus which has killed 55 people in Britain.

He posted a video on his Twitter account;

