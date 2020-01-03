No Diplomatic Row Between Nigeria and Ghana – Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, has said there is no diplomatic scuffle between Nigeria and Ghana.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, also said the Nigerian High Commission has not been evicted from its diplomatic property in Ghana.

Nwonye explained that the building was not occupied by the High Commissioner, Chancery or staffs of the High Commission but only housed some properties of the Mission.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news circulating on social media that its property on No. 10 Barnes Road, Accra, Ghana has been violated by the host authorities.

“And that there is a diplomatic row between Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana. The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the news reports are untrue.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the said property under reference was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance, since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The lease is said to have expired recently and the High Commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities.

“It should be noted that the building is not physically occupied but the Mission has some of its properties within the premises.

“It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the Residence of the High Commissioner or the Chancery or staff quarters.

“However, talks are still ongoing between the Mission and appropriate host authorities.

“There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media,’’ Nwonye said.

(NAN)

