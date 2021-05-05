Tackle Nigeria’s Myriad of Problems, Stop Chasing Shadows, PANDEF Tells Buhari

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has taken a swipe at the Presidency over an allegation that some leaders were plotting to overthrow the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The Presidency earlier on Tuesday claimed it had evidence to show that some elements were recruiting ethnic groups and politicians with the motive of convening conferences where a vote of no confidence would be passed in the President.

Reacting, PANDEF said the Presidency was chasing shadows rather than looking for ways to tackle the myriad of problems facing the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, who stated this, said, “It is rather shocking that the Presidency would under the prevailing situation of disastrous insecurity tag religious leaders and past political leaders as ‘disgruntled.’ That is the least expected

“PANDEF cautions that the Presidency should stop chasing shadows. Citizens are anxious and troubled, many are becoming hopeless, with even the security agencies seemingly helpless and vulnerable.”

Like this: Like Loading...