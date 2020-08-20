Dele Momodu Reaches Out to 111 Nigerians Whose Shops Were Locked Up in Ghana with Monetary Palliatives

By Eric Elezuo

Sequel to his promise of assisting as many whose shops were locked up in Ghana following government’s directives, veteran journalist and chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has reached out to about 111 distressed Nigerians in Ghana.

Momodu took to his social media handles to announce that he has fulfilled the promise made.

It would be recalled that the government of Ghana penultimate week locked up shops of foreigners, mostly Nigerians, demanding a fee of $1m.

In reaction, Momodu has called the government to order, advised the Nigerian government to take up the challenge and on his part, supported the displaced traders with a token to manage life until a resolution is brokered.

In appreciation, most of the beneficiaries responded with notes of thanksgivings, and prayers for the upliftment of the philanthropist, Dele Momodu.

There are a total of 131 known persons who were affected by the shop lockup, and Momodu has promised to ensure everyone of them is attended to.

