Akporiaye Takes Over As NANTA President, Assures Continuity

By Eric Elezuo

In line with the constitution and guidelines governing the affairs of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye has officially taken over the affairs of the association. She took over from the immediate past president, Mr. Bankole Bernard, who steered the group for two consecutive terms.

In her acknowledgement speech to the teaming members of the association, Akporiaye assures continuity while at the same time details a new beginning.

Pledging to achieve more together with everyone on board, she called for effective strategies’ to address local challenges in the travel and tourism world as well as the damage the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

Below is her detailed statement:

CONTINUITY AND THE BIRTH OF A NEW BEGINNING:

Dear members of NANTA, our principals, elders and the media.This morning, our president, who is now the immediate past president, my brother and friend, Bankole Bernard wrote to hand over the affairs of the association to me in line with consultation with our Board of Trustees and the executive members.

Yesterday, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, most able gentleman and leader, Mr Steve Isokariare also sent a message to put me on notice to steer the wheel of our progressive association for the next two years.

While the uncertainty that becloud our dear nation, industry and the world persisted due to Covid-19, many expressed anxiety about the possibility of the change in baton at this uncertain times….which is human.

While this line of thought gained ground, particularly with the desirable need to postpone our Kano AGM which could have afforded us the opportunity for me to present my manifesto to you as your incoming President but also to formally adopt our established physical handover protocols.Nonetheless we all have to deal with the realities of the “Force Majeure” situation that Corona Virus have brought upon us. By God’s grace we shall overcome it.

So we have digitally taken over and all the legal protocols for hand over have taken place overseen by our very capable Board of Trustees.

On one hand you are assured of continuity because I was one of the outgoing executives of the last administration.On the other hand this is the birth of a new beginning as the incoming exco takes over under my leadership as the 44th President of NANTA.

We must admit that while we have global challenges brought on by COVID-19. We also do have some pertinent local challenges facing our members and their businesses which we must confront and come up with effective strategies to address.In due course the incoming executives shall engage and consult with all of you as stakeholders in order to establish and validate our priorities.

I will then be articulating these priorities with strategies on how to move us forward.I know there is a huge challenge to re-access our reach and physical engagement process in view of covid 19 and the impact on global Travel.

We are conscious of the pressure to rebound and gain immediate foothold yet determined to guide our members to follow established federal and states governments protocols on covid 19 and practice safety and social distancing as recommended by health officials globally.This statement is to assure you all including our Friends and Principals that NANTA is united and in safe hands under my watch.

The watchword under my Watch will be TEAMWORK. As stakeholders you all have ideas not just the excos. As President i will ensure you all have the right platform to provide inputs for continuous engagements whether physical or digital.But I reassure you as President my priorities will be YOUR priorities.

Therefore, the new exco and I will in due course address you all on the course we wish to chart, praying for assistance, suggestions and presence in all we shall endeavor to do on your behalf.Once again, let me express my profound gratitude to Mr Bankole Bernard, the board of trustees, elders, my fellow partners in leadership, all zonal leadership and members, not excluding our very supportive friends in the travel and tourism and the media.

Having accepted to stand and hold forth as the 44th NANTA president, I ask God Amighty to grant me wisdom and knowledge to lead this great body and make it greater than ever before.

Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM NANTA)

Thank you all so much and may God bless Nigeria and may God bless our beloved NANTA.

