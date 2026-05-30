Tech and Humanity: The Day I Built Something Because My Son Needed It

By Folu Adebayo

This column is usually about boards, regulators, and the governance of artificial intelligence. But this week I want to write about a child.

My son’s name is Akintade. He is autistic. And the journey of getting him to a place where the world saw what I saw that took years longer than it should have.

I want to tell you what that journey was actually like. Because I think most discussions of AI in our newspapers are missing something important and Akintade is the reason I know it.

The years I do not talk about often

When Akintade was young, I knew. Not in any clinical way. I just knew. A mother knows.

I took him to GPs who told me to wait and see. I took him to schools who said he would catch up. I took him to family members who told me I was worrying too much. The system around him was full of patient, well-meaning people. None of them could see what I could see.

The wait for formal assessment in our NHS was years. Years during which he was in a classroom that did not understand him. Years during which I sat in meetings as a senior professional, carrying invisibly the knowledge that something was wrong with my child and the inability to prove it.

I want African mothers reading this to know I see you. Because what I went through in the United Kingdom, you may be going through with even fewer resources, even longer waits, even less understanding from the system around you.

The autism diagnosis journey is one of the loneliest journeys a parent can walk. And it is happening, right now, in Lagos and Abuja and Accra and Nairobi and Kano and Cape Town. To mothers and fathers who watch their children struggle and have no idea where to turn.

“The autism diagnosis journey is one of the loneliest journeys a parent can walk.”

The promise I made

Somewhere in the middle of our journey with Akintade, I made myself a promise.

If I ever got to a place where I could help if my skills and credentials and energy ever amounted to something useful. I would build something so that no parent had to walk that journey alone. Not in the United Kingdom. Not in Nigeria. Not anywhere.

For a long time the promise sat there. Akintade grew. He became the best of himself. He found his strengths. He became the brilliant, particular, wonderful young man he is.

And artificial intelligence developed.

What AI is actually for

This is where we usually pause in this column to talk about governance, risk, regulators, and the corporate implications of artificial intelligence.

Today I want to make a different point.

Artificial intelligence at its best, used carefully and responsibly has the capacity to do something the institutions around us have not always done. It can listen. It can help a parent put words to what they are seeing. It can produce a structured report at three in the morning when there is nobody else to talk to. It can do this in the parent’s own language. It can do this for free.

It cannot diagnose. It cannot replace the clinical professionals our children need.

But it can hand a worried, exhausted, isolated parent something tangible to walk into a GP appointment with.

That is the gap I have built into.

The tool that came from a promise

It is called Neurohelp.ai. The website is www.neurohelp.ai . It is free. It is available in ten languages including Yoruba. It works for any age from eighteen months to adulthood. It carries no advertising and asks nothing of the family using it.

I built it for the mother who knows. The father who is too tired to keep fighting alone. The grandmother holding the baby and wondering why he does not respond to his name. The teacher who suspects something but does not know how to raise it with the parent. The adult who has spent forty years wondering why they are different.

Last week a mother contacted me. She had been on a waiting list in UK for years. She had tried Neurohelp.ai. She had generated a report. She had taken it to her GP. She had finally, for the first time in years ,booked the appointment that might change her child’s life.

She sent me a message saying thank you. She told me she had cried while typing it. She said I deserved an MBE for what the tool had done for her family.

And I cried too.

Because for a moment, I felt the promise I made years ago land in the world.

“The value of AI is not measured in boardrooms. It is measured in a single mother finally having the words to describe her child.”

Why I am writing this in a business column

I am writing this in a column about AI because I want African business leaders, technologists, regulators, and entrepreneurs reading this newspaper to understand something.

Artificial intelligence is not just a tool for productivity. It is not just a competitive advantage. It is not just a regulatory headache.

It is one of the most important opportunities Africa has ever had to close the gaps that the institutions around us have not yet closed for children with autism, for mothers in rural areas, for adults navigating diagnoses, for communities historically underserved.

If you are building AI in Africa, build it for them. If you are funding AI in Africa, fund the founders building it for them. If you are governing AI in Africa, make space for the small, mission-driven tools that do not have venture funding but do have purpose.

Because the value of AI is not measured in the boardrooms of Silicon Valley or the regulatory texts of Brussels. It is measured in a single mother in Lagos finally having the words to describe her child’s experience. It is measured in a GP appointment booked. It is measured in a family no longer alone.

The work continues

Akintade is now a young man. He inspires me daily.

Neurohelp.ai is the tool I built because I love him. Akintade Autism Centre is the work I do because I want every family to feel the support that I have. The charity Autism Treatment Support Initiatives UK registered, is the structure that makes that work sustainable.

I share this not as a promotion. I share it because the journey from one family’s pain to a tool that can help thousands is exactly the kind of journey African AI can lead the world on.

If you know a family on a waiting list, share Neurohelp.ai with them today.

If you are a parent reading this who is carrying invisible weight at work and at home , I want you to know you are seen. You are not alone. And the work you are doing for your child matters more than almost anything else in this world.

The day I built Neurohelp.ai was the day I kept a promise I made to myself in the darkest part of our journey.

Africa’s AI moment can be a thousand kept promises. To a thousand families. In a thousand languages. Free of cost. Built with love.

That is what AI is actually for.