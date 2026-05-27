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Atiku Celebrates Amaechi on Birthday, Calls Ex-Governor ‘Brother, Fellow Patriot’
Former Vice President and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday celebrated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a “brother and fellow patriot”.
Atiku, in a post on his X handle, praised Amaechi’s courage, conviction and contributions to Rivers State and Nigeria.
“Happy Birthday to my brother and fellow patriot, H.E. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Your courage, conviction and years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria continue to inspire many across the nation,” he wrote.
The former vice president also prayed for good health, strength and more years of service for the former Rivers State governor.
“I wish you good health, strength and many more years of impactful service to our dear country,” Atiku added.
The birthday goodwill message comes amid the controversy trailing the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Amaechi, one of the aspirants in the contest, had on Tuesday rejected the outcome of the exercise, describing the results announced from across the country as “concocted.”
Headline
Trump Orders Pentagon to Protect Nigerian Christians Under ISIS attack
US President, Donald Trump, has ordered the Pentagon – headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – to prioritize the protection of Christians targeted by ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.
U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, disclosed this on Wednesday while stressing that the mission has quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting chaired by President Trump at the White House, Hegseth said:
“To give you a sense of how committed this president is (referring to President Trump), maybe, a year ago, he heard the call of Nigerian Christians who are being targeted and killed by ISIS in Nigeria.
“He said, Pete, I want the war department to focus on ensuring that we do whatever we can to protect those Christians”.
He further said: “Partnerships like that can take some time behind the scenes, but he never wavered on it. We got the assets there over the last month. There has not been much coverage of this”.
He added that U.S. intelligence gathered during the operation helped lead to the deaths of “hundreds” of ISIS fighters tied to attacks on Christians and threats against the U.S. homeland.
“We killed ISIS’ number two in Nigeria, who is most responsible for killing Christians and trying to target U.S. homeland.
“There’s a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the Department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for,” Hegseth concluded.
Headline
Atiku Wins ADC Presidential Primary, Warns Presidency, INEC, Judiciary Against Meddling in Party’s Internal Affairs
By Eric Elezuo
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been declared winner of the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The declaration was made at the Trascorp Hilton Hotel, where the final collation of results was made.
The former Vice President polled a total of 1, 846, 370 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Governor of Rivers State, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, who scored just over 500 thousand votes. Alhaji Muhammed Hayatu-Deen came third.
In his acceptance speech, Atiku extended the olive branch to his fellow contestants while warning the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Judiciary from meddling in the internal affairs of the party.
“Enough is enough,” The presidential candidate stated.
Headline
Court Clears Jonathan to Contest 2027 Presidential Election
A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to bar former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election, effectively clearing the way for him to participate in the polls if he chooses to run.
Justice Peter Lifu, who delivered judgment in the matter, held that the suit instituted by Johnmary Jideobi lacked merit and amounted to an abuse of court process.
The court further ruled that the plaintiff lacked the legal standing to institute the suit, noting that he failed to show how Jonathan’s possible participation in the election directly affected his interest.
Justice Lifu consequently awarded a total cost of N21 million against the plaintiff — N20 million in favour of Jonathan and N1 million in favour of the Attorney General of the Federation.
The judge described the suit as frivolous and a waste of judicial time, particularly after previous courts had already dismissed similar cases on the same subject.
He cited earlier judgments in Andy Solomon v. Jonathan at the Federal High Court and Cyracus Njoku v. Jonathan at the Court of Appeal, aligning with the decisions and stating that he had “nothing else to add.”
Justice Lifu also expressed dismay that the plaintiff and his counsel continued with the suit despite being aware of the earlier judgments.
The suit, filed in October 2025, sought a determination on whether Jonathan remained constitutionally eligible to contest the presidency in 2027.
The plaintiff argued that Jonathan had exhausted the constitutional two-term limit under Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, having completed the unexpired tenure of late President Umaru Yar’Adua between 2010 and 2011 before serving a full four-year term after winning the 2011 presidential election.
Jideobi had asked the court to restrain Jonathan from presenting himself as a presidential candidate and to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing his name as a candidate in the 2027 election or any future presidential contest.
The plaintiff also sought an order directing the Attorney General of the Federation to enforce the requested injunctions if granted.
During proceedings, counsel to the plaintiff maintained that Jonathan had served more than twice in office and was therefore constitutionally barred from seeking another term as president.
Jonathan, INEC and the Attorney General of the Federation were listed as defendants in the suit.
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