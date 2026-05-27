Atiku Celebrates Amaechi on Birthday, Calls Ex-Governor ‘Brother, Fellow Patriot’

Former Vice President and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday celebrated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a “brother and fellow patriot”.

Atiku, in a post on his X handle, praised Amaechi’s courage, conviction and contributions to Rivers State and Nigeria.

“Happy Birthday to my brother and fellow patriot, H.E. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. Your courage, conviction and years of service to Rivers State and Nigeria continue to inspire many across the nation,” he wrote.

The former vice president also prayed for good health, strength and more years of service for the former Rivers State governor.

“I wish you good health, strength and many more years of impactful service to our dear country,” Atiku added.

The birthday goodwill message comes amid the controversy trailing the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, one of the aspirants in the contest, had on Tuesday rejected the outcome of the exercise, describing the results announced from across the country as “concocted.”