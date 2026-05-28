Atiku Wins ADC Presidential Primary, Warns Presidency, INEC, Judiciary Against Meddling in Party’s Internal Affairs

US President, Donald Trump, has ordered the Pentagon – headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – to prioritize the protection of Christians targeted by ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, disclosed this on Wednesday while stressing that the mission has quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting chaired by President Trump at the White House, Hegseth said:

“To give you a sense of how committed this president is (referring to President Trump), maybe, a year ago, he heard the call of Nigerian Christians who are being targeted and killed by ISIS in Nigeria.

“He said, Pete, I want the war department to focus on ensuring that we do whatever we can to protect those Christians”.

He further said: “Partnerships like that can take some time behind the scenes, but he never wavered on it. We got the assets there over the last month. There has not been much coverage of this”.

He added that U.S. intelligence gathered during the operation helped lead to the deaths of “hundreds” of ISIS fighters tied to attacks on Christians and threats against the U.S. homeland.

“We killed ISIS’ number two in Nigeria, who is most responsible for killing Christians and trying to target U.S. homeland.

“There’s a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the Department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for,” Hegseth concluded.