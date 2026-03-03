Middle East
Israel Declares Hezbollah Leader Marked Target
Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has declared the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement a “marked target” following overnight rocket fire from Lebanon.
Katz said on X that Hezbollah chief, Naim Qassem, had acted on orders from Iran in launching attacks on Israel and warned that the group would “pay a heavy price.”
Qassem succeeded Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon in September 2024.
The Israeli military said several rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight, with one intercepted and others landing in open areas.
Hezbollah said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.
In response, Israel said it carried out fresh strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons depots and other infrastructure.
The military reported bombardments in Beirut and elsewhere, saying senior militia members were among those hit.
Meanwhile, residents near the office of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reported no signs of a missile strike on Monday, after Iran claimed it had targeted the building.
The residents said that prime minister’s fate was unknown.
Air raid sirens sounded around noon in the Jerusalem area, as well as in several regions across central and southern Israel.
In spite of the alerts, local police and rescue services said there were no reported hits, injuries, damage or interceptions over Jerusalem.
Residents living close to the prime minister’s office said they had not witnessed any missile impact in the vicinity.
Reporters at the scene observed no visible presence of military personnel, police forces or emergency responders outside the compound.
Traffic in surrounding streets continued as normal, with no smoke seen rising from the area.
The building appeared intact and undamaged.
The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Iranian statement.
Israeli media commentators dismissed the claim.
Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Channel 12 News, described it as “fake news” in a post on Telegram.
Suleiman Maswadeh, chief diplomatic correspondent for the State-owned Kan, also said on Telegram that the claimed lacked corroboration.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Shuts Down One of World’s Largest Oil Refinery after Iran’s Drone Strike
Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia after a reported drone strike in the area, according to Reuters.
Ras Tanura, one of the largest oil refining and export facilities in the world, has a refining capacity of roughly 550,000 barrels per day and serves as the kingdom’s largest oil export terminal.
The facility handles approximately 6.5 million barrels of crude daily nearly 7% of global oil supply flows through this single site.
Reports indicate the attack was carried out by Iran amid rising regional tensions, affecting critical Aramco infrastructure.
Following the strike, a fire reportedly broke out in the refinery’s processing complex.
Authorities say the blaze has been contained, and no casualties were recorded.
A series of strikes by the US and Israel against Iran began last Saturday.
Middle East
Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dead after US-Israeli Attacks
Iranian state media have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed at his office in the Israeli-US attacks on Iran, following earlier reports of his killing by US and Israeli officials.
A 40-day mourning period for the longtime Iranian leader has been announced.
The Sunday confirmation comes after Iran’s Tasnim and Mehr news agencies initially reported that Khamenei remained “steadfast and firm in commanding the field”.
US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform earlier in the day that 86-year-old Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes, which began early on Saturday.
“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote.
“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,” he said. “Hopefully, the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots.”
While Iranian authorities have long planned for the possible killing of Khamenei in the event of a war with the US and Israel, his assassination injects new uncertainty into an unfolding conflict that has already spurred concerns that fighting could escalate and expand further.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier also claimed that there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had been killed.
Additionally, the Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official, had reported that Khamenei’s body had been located.
Khamenei has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, succeeding the founder of the post-shah Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who steered Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Barbara Slavin, a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera that Iran “has a plan” in place in the event that Khamenei’s death is confirmed.
“There will probably be a council that will be set up to run the country. It may already have been running the country, as far as we know,” she said.
Trump signals continued strikes
Saturday’s strikes on Iran targeted 24 provinces, killing at least 201 people, according to Iranian media reports, citing the Red Crescent.
Among the attacks, Israel struck two schools in Iran, killing at least 108 people at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in the southern city of Minab, and two others at a school east of the capital, Tehran.
Netanyahu said in his address that many “senior figures” had been “eliminated” in the wave of attacks targeting senior leaders, as Trump called for the government to be toppled.
Israel, Netanyahu said, had killed “commanders in the Revolutionary Guard and senior officials in the nuclear programme. And we will continue.”
Trump indicated on his Truth Social post that “heavy and pinpoint bombing” of Iran would go on “uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary”.
Iran’s counterattacks on Saturday triggered air-defence interceptions in several countries where airbases with US assets are hosted, including Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
On Saturday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the third and fourth waves of “retaliatory” strikes on US and Israeli positions were ongoing, according to a statement carried by the IRNA news agency.
Guterres calls for de-escalation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that he deeply regretted that an opportunity for diplomacy had been “squandered”.
“Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world,” he told the 15-member body. “I call for de-escalation and an immediate cessation of hostilities”.
Addressing the Security Council, Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the US and Israel had “initiated an unprovoked and premeditated aggression”, attacking “civilian populated areas in multiple large cities of Iran, where millions of people reside”.
“This is not only an act of aggression, it is a war crime, and a crime against humanity,” he said.
China’s UN ambassador, Fu Cong, said Beijing was very concerned by “the sudden escalation of regional tensions”.
Russia’s ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, condemned the US-Israeli air strikes, demanding that the US and Israel “immediately cease their aggressive actions”.
Middle East
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Cut Off from Contact, Fate Unknown
The preliminary assessment among Israeli officials was that Khamenei was hurt in the strike. No official confirmation has been received by Israeli, American, or Iranian sources.
Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in Israeli attacks, two sources familiar with Israel’s military operations and one regional source said.
Israeli and Iranian sources said earlier on Saturday that strikes on Iran killed several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and Islamic Regime political officials. Iran’s Security Council instructed residents of Tehran, as well as other major cities, to stay in safe, protected locations until further notice.
Source: JerusalemPost
Tinubu Nominates Oyedele As Minister of State for Finance, Moves Anite-Uzoka to Budget Ministry
Defection: Atiku’s Son, Adamu, Resigns As Adamawa Commissioner
Senate Rescinds Resolution Seeking Sack of Magaji As CAC Registrar-General
Israel Declares Hezbollah Leader Marked Target
DSS Nabs Man over Assassination Attempt on Peter Obi
NELFund Extends Deadline for Student Loan Applications Nationwide
Saudi Arabia Shuts Down One of World’s Largest Oil Refinery after Iran’s Drone Strike
Prof Jide Owoeye: When a Distinguished Academic Turns 70
Many Killled, Houses Torched As Terrorists Unleash Deadly Attacks on Adamawa Communities
The Oracle: Entertainment is the Next Hope for Nigeria After Oil (Pt. 2)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Cut Off from Contact, Fate Unknown
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
Opposition Parties Reject 2026 Electoral Act, Demand Fresh Amendment
Beyond the Vision: The Alchemy of Turning Ideas into Execution
Trending
-
Boss Of The Week3 days ago
Prof Jide Owoeye: When a Distinguished Academic Turns 70
-
Featured6 days ago
Many Killled, Houses Torched As Terrorists Unleash Deadly Attacks on Adamawa Communities
-
The Oracle5 days ago
The Oracle: Entertainment is the Next Hope for Nigeria After Oil (Pt. 2)
-
Middle East3 days ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Cut Off from Contact, Fate Unknown
-
News6 days ago
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
-
Headline5 days ago
Opposition Parties Reject 2026 Electoral Act, Demand Fresh Amendment
-
Opinion3 days ago
Beyond the Vision: The Alchemy of Turning Ideas into Execution
-
Islam5 days ago
Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 2: The Taraweeh Conundrum