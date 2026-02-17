2027: Obi Warns Against Rigging, Urges Voters to Be Vigilant

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resign from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, accusing him of undue interference in the ruling party’s internal affairs.

Basiru’s demand followed Wike’s warning earlier on Monday, in which the former Rivers State governor cautioned the APC scribe to “leave Rivers State alone” and refrain from meddling in its politics. Wike, while addressing supporters during a thank-you visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, described Rivers as a “no-go area,” warning that those who interfere “may burn their hands.”

But, responding to the FCT Minister’s warning in a statement issued from Osogbo, Osun State, Senator Basiru fired back, describing Wike’s remarks as a “tirade” and “uncouth.”

“My attention has been drawn to the tirade of the Minister of the FCT against my person and my office as National Secretary of the APC,” Basiru said. “It is shocking that such an innocuous statement could elicit such uncouth responses from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council.”

The APC National Secretary defended his earlier remarks, insisting he merely reaffirmed that governors, regardless of political differences, deserve respect as leaders of the party in their respective states.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our party, the APC. He therefore lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party,” he declared.

“As National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the party and all its members. My activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State.”

Basiru also dismissed Wike’s allegation that he and other APC leaders were scrambling for a N600 billion “largesse” in Rivers State’s coffers, describing it as “cheap blackmail.”

“My background and track record are of unquestionable integrity,” Basiru stated. “I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.”

The APC chieftain further warned Wike against issuing threats, saying he would not be intimidated.

“Wike is not God and may be overplaying his political card,” Basiru cautioned. “My faith is in God, and I will not succumb to cheap threats such as the one from him.”

He maintained that Wike’s support for President Tinubu does not make him an APC member.

“Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support the President, and Wike’s case is no different,” Basiru said. “He cannot bring the spirit of the PDP into the APC or destabilize our structures in Rivers State.”

Concluding his statement, Basiru said Wike must make a choice between serving as a non-party technocrat or interfering in APC matters.

“He cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC government and be causing confusion within our party. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister,” he declared.