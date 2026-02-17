2027: Obi Warns Against Rigging, Urges Voters to Be Vigilant

Headline
A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has issued a stern warning to election officials and stakeholders, urging Nigerians to ensure that every vote counts in the 2027 general election.
Obi stressed that anyone who attempts to manipulate or obstruct the counting of votes will be held accountable for undermining the country’s democracy.
“Unlike in the past, in 2027 our votes MUST count, and all those who are there not to count the votes will be counted among those destroying Nigeria,” he wrote on X on Monday, February 16, 2026.
Obi, who has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election, advised voters to stay at polling units after casting their ballots to observe the counting and transmission of results, emphasising that preventing the proper tallying of votes would attract legal consequences.
The former Labour Party presidential candidate said: “I encourage everyone to remain at the polling units after voting to count and witness the counting and transmission of results. Those who refuse to allow the votes count will be made to count the full weight of the law against rigging.
“Let me reiterate: if you do not count our votes, we will count you among those who destroy our democracy, thereby destroying our future, and you must answer to the law.”
APC National Secretary Basiru Demands Wike’s Resignation As FCT Minister
The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resign from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, accusing him of undue interference in the ruling party’s internal affairs.
Basiru’s demand followed Wike’s warning earlier on Monday, in which the former Rivers State governor cautioned the APC scribe to “leave Rivers State alone” and refrain from meddling in its politics. Wike, while addressing supporters during a thank-you visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, described Rivers as a “no-go area,” warning that those who interfere “may burn their hands.”
But, responding to the FCT Minister’s warning in a statement issued from Osogbo, Osun State, Senator Basiru fired back, describing Wike’s remarks as a “tirade” and “uncouth.”
“My attention has been drawn to the tirade of the Minister of the FCT against my person and my office as National Secretary of the APC,” Basiru said. “It is shocking that such an innocuous statement could elicit such uncouth responses from no less than a member of the Federal Executive Council.”
The APC National Secretary defended his earlier remarks, insisting he merely reaffirmed that governors, regardless of political differences, deserve respect as leaders of the party in their respective states.
“For the avoidance of doubt, our records indicate that Minister Nyesom Wike is not a member of our party, the APC. He therefore lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of our party,” he declared.
“As National Secretary of the APC, I am imbued with the responsibility to protect the interests of the party and all its members. My activities cannot be confined to my home state, Osun State.”
Basiru also dismissed Wike’s allegation that he and other APC leaders were scrambling for a N600 billion “largesse” in Rivers State’s coffers, describing it as “cheap blackmail.”
“My background and track record are of unquestionable integrity,” Basiru stated. “I challenge him to prove his allegations or we may meet in court.”
The APC chieftain further warned Wike against issuing threats, saying he would not be intimidated.
“Wike is not God and may be overplaying his political card,” Basiru cautioned. “My faith is in God, and I will not succumb to cheap threats such as the one from him.”
He maintained that Wike’s support for President Tinubu does not make him an APC member.
“Millions of non-APC Nigerians also support the President, and Wike’s case is no different,” Basiru said. “He cannot bring the spirit of the PDP into the APC or destabilize our structures in Rivers State.”
Concluding his statement, Basiru said Wike must make a choice between serving as a non-party technocrat or interfering in APC matters.
“He cannot be in the Federal Executive Council of an APC government and be causing confusion within our party. The honourable thing to do is to resign his appointment as Minister,” he declared.
Alleged N432bn Fraud: El-Rufai Spends Monday Night in EFCC Custody
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, spent Monday night in the custody of the EFCC following hours of interrogation over alleged financial misappropriation amounting to N432 billion.
El-Rufai arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, in response to an invitation reportedly issued in December.
Although he presented himself voluntarily, sources within the anti-graft agency disclosed late Monday that he would remain in custody until investigators reached what they described as “advanced stages” of their questioning.
The probe is said to stem from a 2024 report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which accused El-Rufai’s administration between 2015 and 2023 of diverting public funds through multiple state channels.
A senior EFCC official confirmed that investigators are reviewing contracts and financial transactions executed during his eight-year tenure.
Tension flared at the EFCC premises as hundreds of supporters and critics gathered shortly after news of his appearance broke.
Supporters accused the Federal Government of political persecution, chanting solidarity slogans, while a group identified as the Mega National Movement for Good Governance demanded accountability, insisting that no public official is above the law.
Security operatives deployed teargas to disperse the crowd after clashes reportedly broke out between the opposing groups.
In a related development, the Department of State Services (DSS) filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The charges, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, reportedly concern the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
The filing followed a recent interview in which the former governor claimed he had listened to conversations in which Ribadu allegedly directed security operatives to arrest him upon his return from Egypt last week.
El-Rufai’s legal team, led by Ubong Akpan, has described the investigations as arbitrary and a violation of his constitutional rights.
Meanwhile, indications emerged that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has also scheduled him for questioning on Wednesday, February 18.
As of Tuesday morning, it remained unclear whether the EFCC would seek a court order to extend his detention or proceed with formal charges. Several of his former aides are reportedly already in custody as investigations continue.
FG Files Charges Against El-Rufai over NSA Phone-tapping Claims
The Federal government has filed a three-count charge against a former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over the alleged interception of communications belonging to Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.
Last week, El-Rufai claimed in an interview that he and other unnamed individuals listened to conversations from Ribadu’s phone after it was tapped by a third party. While acknowledging that such interception is technically unlawful, he argued that illegal surveillance was not unusual.
However, the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services (DSS), filed charges against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
According to the charge sheet obtained by Channels Television on Monday, the government stated that El-Rufai admitted that he and his cohorts allegedly intercepted the NSA’s phone conversations.
The charges:
Count 1
That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.
Count 2
That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant Security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.
Count 3
That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, and other still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, with others still at large did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th February, 2026, on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131 (2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.
