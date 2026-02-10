Onitsha Main Narket Comes Alive As Monday Sit-at-Home Eases

The Onitsha main market in Anambra State, on Monday, recorded boisterous activities as traders and shop owners opened for business amid excitement.

The market had hitherto been without activity on Mondays following the sit-at-home order imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) since August 2021 in protest for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS detention.

Governor Chukwume Soludo visited the market last Monday after the one week closure following traders’ failure to comply with the government’s directive to disregard the Monday sit-at-home order, expressed satisfaction over the large turnout of traders at the market.

However, reports said that as early as 7 am, trading activities had resumed fully at major sections, including the popular Emeka Offor Plaza, Lagos Line, Ado Line, Mandela Line, and White House Line of the market, with trading activities proceeding smoothly.

Also, a visit to the Fashion Line, Children’s Wear Line, Accessories Line, Egerton to Ose Foodstuff Market and The Young Park, a major entrance to the market, showed that many traders were back as early as 8:45 am, setting up wares with trading activities going on smoothly, unlike what it used to be in the past Mondays.

Activities at the adjoining markets, such as Ochanja and Relief markets, also recorded high turnouts as traders were seen engaging in one transaction or the other.

The market remained active, although with security personnel seen, unlike last Monday when there was a heavy presence of security personnel.

Some traders who spoke to journalists while displaying their wares and waiting for customers expressed excitement and hoped for more positive outcomes.

One of the traders at Emeka Offor Plaza, who gave his name as Michael Igwe, said: “We are happy with the development as commercial activities begin on Mondays after over four years. Monday is the most serious day for business, and we hope this is sustained.

“As the market reopens, we believe economic fortunes and glory that have been lost due to the Monday sit-at-home will be rekindled, and the market will be back on track.”