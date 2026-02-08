Top Society Holds Eight Day Fidau Prayer, Grand Reception for The Otunba Adekunle Ojora

By Eric Elezuo

The intimidating personality of The Otunba Adekunle Ojora, a prince of Lagos, was brought to the fore earlier in the week, when the who’s who in the society turned up to honour his memory at the Eight Day Fidau Prayer held in his honour at the Eko Hotels and Suites, in Lagos.

The ceremony, as solemn as it was meant to be drew gather men and women of influence, whose paths have crossed with the deceased, while he was alive. The Otunba Ojora died at the age of 93.

The events of the day was separated unto two sections: the first was the Prayers proper, which were conducted at the Ballroom of Eko Hotels, while the second, a grand reception, followed immediately after.

The Prayer, which lasted within two hours, was supervised by Sheikh (Dr) Sulaiman Farouq Onikijipa, and assisted by other Sheikhs from Lagos Central Mosque.

In his sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa extolled the virtues of the deceased, thanking God for granting him a long life of imput and impact on the society.

He admonished the congregation of listeners to toe the line of humanity, which Chief Ojora followed while alive, and leave an enduring name of positivity before departing the earth, noting that everyone would be remembered for what they did in their lifetime, just as the crowd that turned out for Adekunle Ojora is a testimony of how impactful upon humanity he lived his life.

With the conclusion of the prayers, and hearty pleasantries exchanged among worshippers, most of which were high profile networking as the environment was filled with the class of men and women of means.

Immediately after the prayer, the congregation moved to the Convention Hall of the same Eko Hotels and Suites, where a generous and sumptuous reception was held, with popular stand-up comedian, Tunde Adewale aka Tee A, anchored and supervised with the king of juju music, King Sunny Ade, and also the Vintage Band thrilling the audience with soulful and evergreen music.

Among A-list invitees, who storm the venue in person, clad in either the ankara asoebi attire or white traditional wear with brown fila cap or gele to match were Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Justice of Federation, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, former Presidential Candidate and Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi and Wife, former Gov of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, former Gov of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi & wife, Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper and Arise News, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Mr Kola Abiola, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, former Gov of Bauchi State Ahmed Adamu Mua’zu, former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba & wife, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyanku & wife, Chief Francis Ogboro & wife, Mr Greg Uansaru, Mr Timi Alaibe, Mr Wale Tinubu, Alhaja Tinubu, General Ike Nwanchukwu (retd) and wife, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, Pastor & Pastor (Mrs) Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rocks, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao & his Olori, among a host of others.

The event was hosted by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who is married to the daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Toyin Saraki. Also present at the occasion was the deceased’s widow, Mrs. Ojuolape.

With good music, indepth networking and heartfelt condolences, the farewell of the nonagenarian was observed even as various local and continental dishes, with choice beverages made the rounds to the full satisfaction of the guests.

A highly principled businessman, Adekunle Ojora was born on June 13, 1932, into the distinguished Ojora Royal Family of Lagos, where he grew with a deeply-rooted tolerance for the history, culture and traditional governance of the Yoruba race and Lagos in particular. He died on January 28, 2026. His lineage placed him among the foremost royal families in the state, a heritage he upheld with dignity throughout his long life. Over several decades, he emerged as one of the most influential figures within Lagos’ traditional institutions, commanding respect across royal, cultural and civic circles.

Ojora was a member of the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos and was himself the holder of the chieftaincy of the Otunba of Lagos.

The Otunba Adekunle Ojora would be remembered as a quintessential gentleman, astute businessman, excellent in speech, dignified in conduct, and deeply respected across generations.

For as many as those who know him, Ojora has for decades, remained a familiar and revered presence in elite social and cultural spaces, where his highly sought-after counsel and calm disposition have proved relevant and needful.

He is also known for his refined lifestyle and strong family values, an embodiment of a “brand of old-school nobility that earned him admiration well beyond wealth or status. He was often described as a man of honour whose life reflected discipline, tradition, and unwavering integrity.

Otunba Adekunle Ojora is survived by his wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.