News
Tinubu Orders Reopening of Tsamiya Border with Benin
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reopening of the Tsamiya border between Kebbi State and the Republic of Benin to boost socio-economic activities between the two countries.
The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kebbi State.
He said the President had approved for the transit of commercial trucks from Kebbi State into the Benin Republic, “without compromising national security.”
Comptroller Adeniyi explained that the reopening would facilitate the movement of goods and support legitimate trade, adding that measures were being put in place to allow the passage of about 2,000 trucks that had been stranded at the border for several months.
The Comptroller-General commended the contributions of retired Director of the Nigeria Customs Service and former Comptroller-General, Abubakar Musa Garkuwan Yauri, a native of Kebbi State, for his distinguished service.
Also speaking, Governor Nasir Idris said the Kebbi State Government would provide social amenities and critical infrastructure at the Tsamiya border to ensure smooth trade flow between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.
He praised President Tinubu for reopening the Tsamiya–Sagbana border crossing, describing the move as a major boost to economic and commercial activities.
“Kebbi State thanks President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reopening the Tsamiya border and making it functional. The President keeps his promises and has demonstrated sincerity by authorising this reopening for the economic prosperity of both nations,” Governor Idris said.
He assured that the state government would fulfil its responsibilities to ensure efficient border operations and provide the necessary infrastructure after consultations.
Governor Idris also commended the Comptroller-General for transforming the Nigeria Customs Service, adding that Kebbi State would remain a customs-friendly state and continue to value its serving and retired customs officers.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said President Tinubu’s economic reforms were beginning to improve the national economy, with benefits expected to reach grassroots communities.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; a representative of the National Security Adviser; heads of security agencies; senior officers of the Benin Republic Customs Service; and the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.
News
Daredevil Smugglers Kill Customs Officer in Ogun
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed the death of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC I) Mustapha Akiyode, who was killed during an ambush by suspected smugglers in Ogun State.
Akiyode was shot in the line of duty in the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, along the Ilara–Ijoun axis in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area while participating in an anti-smuggling operation.
The Comptroller of FOU Zone A, Gambo Aliyu, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing at the Unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, describing the incident as a painful loss and a stark reminder of the dangers faced by officers enforcing Nigeria’s borders.
Aliyu said the fallen officer paid the supreme price while defending the country against economic sabotage, adding that the Unit remains resolute despite the tragic incident.
“We lost a brave and committed officer in the course of duty. His sacrifice will not be forgotten, and it strengthens our resolve to intensify the fight against smuggling,” the Comptroller said.
During the briefing, Aliyu unveiled a renewed intelligence-driven anti-smuggling strategy aimed at dismantling smuggling networks, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening border security across the South-West corridor.
He said the strategy, which relies on intelligence gathering, targeted surveillance, and coordinated operations, has already produced significant results within a short period of implementation.
According to him, officers of the Unit intercepted 144 smuggling attempts involving prohibited and uncustomed goods across its area of responsibility.
Items seized include 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 77 bags of foreign sugar, 21 used vehicles, 3,362 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 20,700 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 915 bales of used clothing, and 581 used refrigerator compressors classified as hazardous waste under Nigerian law and international conventions.
Also intercepted was a 20-foot container loaded with stone-coated aluminium roofing sheets.
Aliyu said the seizures reflect the Unit’s renewed determination to disrupt smuggling syndicates and protect the Nigerian economy.
“Upon assumption of duty, I made it clear that we would confront smugglers with renewed vigour, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rule of law and respect for human dignity,” he said.
In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Comptroller revealed that the Unit intercepted 3,029 parcels of a synthetic strain of cannabis indica weighing about 1,431 kilograms.
He said the seizure significantly disrupted drug supply routes within the Command’s operational corridor.
Aliyu warned that drug trafficking poses serious threats to national security, noting that proceeds from the illicit trade often fuel banditry, terrorism, and other violent crimes.
“Drug trafficking emboldens criminal elements, erodes societal values, and destabilises the nation. Those involved should abandon this path and embrace legitimate trade, as our resolve to enforce the law remains firm,” he said.
Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures. The combined Duty Paid Value of the intercepted items was put at N3.31 billion.
In line with inter-agency cooperation, the seized cannabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.
The NDLEA, Aliyu said, commended the Customs Service for its professionalism and assured that the drugs would be disposed of in accordance with legal procedures.
The Comptroller concluded by reaffirming the Unit’s commitment to intelligence-led operations, improved officer safety, and sustained collaboration with sister security agencies to combat smuggling and related crimes.
News
Police Nab Coordinator, Two Monarchs over Killing of Four Persons in Ebonyi
The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the arrest of Mr. Anya Baron-Ogbonnia, Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre in Afikpo, in connection with the killing of four persons in Edda Local Government Area (LGA).
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.
Ukandu said that the arrest followed a joint operation involving the Army, the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He said that two traditional rulers – Onyaidam Bassey and Godfrey Oko-Obia from Amasiri in Afikpo council area are also in police custody.
The police spokesperson said that 10 people were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.
Reports said there has been a long-standing land dispute between the people of Okporojor in Oso Edda community in Edda and their Amasiri neighbours in Afikpo LGA.
Suspected warlords from Amasiri community, on January 29, 2026, attacked Okporojor Village and beheaded four persons, burnt houses and destroyed other valuable property.
“Yes, on the Thursday attack, the update is that the coordinator of Amasiri, two traditional rulers from Amasiri and other individuals were arrested by a joint operation of the security agencies in the state.
“Those arrested are all in our custody and investigations on the killings are still ongoing.
“The command and other security personnel will not relent until all those involved are brought to justice,” the PPRO said.
NAN
News
Lagos Govt Bans Illegal Chieftaincy Titles
The Lagos State Government has warned individuals and groups against assuming or parading unauthorised chieftaincy titles.
It described the trend as illegal and disruptive to public order.
In a public advisory issued on Monday, the government said its attention had been drawn to “an unhealthy development where some individuals or groups have assumed certain Chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without the approval of the State Government.”
The advisory, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, stated that such titles are not recognised by the State.
The advisory said, “These titles are not recognised in the State and their use has caused tension, confusion, and needless crises. The situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law and order in the State.”
The government noted that the number of self-acclaimed traditional rulers had continued to rise despite previous regulatory efforts.
“The preponderance of these self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles has reached an alarming level, rendering efforts at curbing these untoward excesses by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development largely ineffective,” it stated.
While acknowledging Lagos as a cosmopolitan state, the government warned against the assumption of royal titles and styles not backed by law.
“While we recognise the right of various groups to appoint leaders to coordinate their affairs in Lagos State, the assumption of Chieftaincy titles and nomenclatures equivalent to that of an ‘Oba’ or appellations such as ‘His Royal Majesty’, ‘His Royal Highness’ or its equivalent is in contravention of the extant Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and thus illegal,” the advisory read.
The government stressed that only the governor has the authority to approve chieftaincy matters in the State.
“Particularly, the appropriate authority for the approval of Chieftaincy titles in Lagos State is Mr. Governor through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development,” it said, adding that Sections 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the law outline the procedures for such approvals.
Tinubu Orders Reopening of Tsamiya Border with Benin
Renowned Academic, Lawyer, Prof Afe Babalola, Bags PAWA’s Top Award
Adding Value: Be Intentional in Carrying Your Cross by Henry Ukazu
APC Drops Uzodinma As National Convention Chairman, Names Masari As Replacement
A Holistic Framework for Addressing Leadership Deficiencies in Nigeria, Others
Daredevil Smugglers Kill Customs Officer in Ogun
Tali Shani vs Mike Ozekhome: How a Legal Mole-Hill Was Turned into a Mountain
Senate Passes Electoral Bill 2026, Rejects Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results
Fight Against Terrorism: US Troops Finally Arrive in Nigeria
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
Wike Remains Undisputed Rivers APC, PDP Leader, Tinubu Rules
Court Restrains NLC, TUC from Embarking on Strike, Protest in Abuja
Expert Tasks Youths on Education, Skills Acquisition
Tinubu Seeks World Bank Support to Boost Agriculture, Economic Reforms
Trending
-
Headline3 days ago
Senate Passes Electoral Bill 2026, Rejects Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results
-
National3 days ago
Fight Against Terrorism: US Troops Finally Arrive in Nigeria
-
Featured4 days ago
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
-
Headline4 days ago
Wike Remains Undisputed Rivers APC, PDP Leader, Tinubu Rules
-
News5 days ago
Court Restrains NLC, TUC from Embarking on Strike, Protest in Abuja
-
Featured3 days ago
Expert Tasks Youths on Education, Skills Acquisition
-
Economy3 days ago
Tinubu Seeks World Bank Support to Boost Agriculture, Economic Reforms
-
Africa3 days ago
Muammar Gaddafi’s Son Saif al-Islam Assassinated