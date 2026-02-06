Daredevil Smugglers Kill Customs Officer in Ogun

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed the death of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC I) Mustapha Akiyode, who was killed during an ambush by suspected smugglers in Ogun State.

Akiyode was shot in the line of duty in the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, along the Ilara–Ijoun axis in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area while participating in an anti-smuggling operation.

The Comptroller of FOU Zone A, Gambo Aliyu, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing at the Unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, describing the incident as a painful loss and a stark reminder of the dangers faced by officers enforcing Nigeria’s borders.

Aliyu said the fallen officer paid the supreme price while defending the country against economic sabotage, adding that the Unit remains resolute despite the tragic incident.

“We lost a brave and committed officer in the course of duty. His sacrifice will not be forgotten, and it strengthens our resolve to intensify the fight against smuggling,” the Comptroller said.

During the briefing, Aliyu unveiled a renewed intelligence-driven anti-smuggling strategy aimed at dismantling smuggling networks, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening border security across the South-West corridor.

He said the strategy, which relies on intelligence gathering, targeted surveillance, and coordinated operations, has already produced significant results within a short period of implementation.

According to him, officers of the Unit intercepted 144 smuggling attempts involving prohibited and uncustomed goods across its area of responsibility.

Items seized include 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 77 bags of foreign sugar, 21 used vehicles, 3,362 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 20,700 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 915 bales of used clothing, and 581 used refrigerator compressors classified as hazardous waste under Nigerian law and international conventions.

Also intercepted was a 20-foot container loaded with stone-coated aluminium roofing sheets.

Aliyu said the seizures reflect the Unit’s renewed determination to disrupt smuggling syndicates and protect the Nigerian economy.

“Upon assumption of duty, I made it clear that we would confront smugglers with renewed vigour, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rule of law and respect for human dignity,” he said.

In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Comptroller revealed that the Unit intercepted 3,029 parcels of a synthetic strain of cannabis indica weighing about 1,431 kilograms.

He said the seizure significantly disrupted drug supply routes within the Command’s operational corridor.

Aliyu warned that drug trafficking poses serious threats to national security, noting that proceeds from the illicit trade often fuel banditry, terrorism, and other violent crimes.

“Drug trafficking emboldens criminal elements, erodes societal values, and destabilises the nation. Those involved should abandon this path and embrace legitimate trade, as our resolve to enforce the law remains firm,” he said.

Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures. The combined Duty Paid Value of the intercepted items was put at N3.31 billion.

In line with inter-agency cooperation, the seized cannabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

The NDLEA, Aliyu said, commended the Customs Service for its professionalism and assured that the drugs would be disposed of in accordance with legal procedures.

The Comptroller concluded by reaffirming the Unit’s commitment to intelligence-led operations, improved officer safety, and sustained collaboration with sister security agencies to combat smuggling and related crimes.