News
Daredevil Smugglers Kill Customs Officer in Ogun
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed the death of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC I) Mustapha Akiyode, who was killed during an ambush by suspected smugglers in Ogun State.
Akiyode was shot in the line of duty in the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, along the Ilara–Ijoun axis in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area while participating in an anti-smuggling operation.
The Comptroller of FOU Zone A, Gambo Aliyu, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing at the Unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, describing the incident as a painful loss and a stark reminder of the dangers faced by officers enforcing Nigeria’s borders.
Aliyu said the fallen officer paid the supreme price while defending the country against economic sabotage, adding that the Unit remains resolute despite the tragic incident.
“We lost a brave and committed officer in the course of duty. His sacrifice will not be forgotten, and it strengthens our resolve to intensify the fight against smuggling,” the Comptroller said.
During the briefing, Aliyu unveiled a renewed intelligence-driven anti-smuggling strategy aimed at dismantling smuggling networks, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening border security across the South-West corridor.
He said the strategy, which relies on intelligence gathering, targeted surveillance, and coordinated operations, has already produced significant results within a short period of implementation.
According to him, officers of the Unit intercepted 144 smuggling attempts involving prohibited and uncustomed goods across its area of responsibility.
Items seized include 6,954 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 77 bags of foreign sugar, 21 used vehicles, 3,362 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 20,700 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 915 bales of used clothing, and 581 used refrigerator compressors classified as hazardous waste under Nigerian law and international conventions.
Also intercepted was a 20-foot container loaded with stone-coated aluminium roofing sheets.
Aliyu said the seizures reflect the Unit’s renewed determination to disrupt smuggling syndicates and protect the Nigerian economy.
“Upon assumption of duty, I made it clear that we would confront smugglers with renewed vigour, professionalism, and strict adherence to the rule of law and respect for human dignity,” he said.
In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Comptroller revealed that the Unit intercepted 3,029 parcels of a synthetic strain of cannabis indica weighing about 1,431 kilograms.
He said the seizure significantly disrupted drug supply routes within the Command’s operational corridor.
Aliyu warned that drug trafficking poses serious threats to national security, noting that proceeds from the illicit trade often fuel banditry, terrorism, and other violent crimes.
“Drug trafficking emboldens criminal elements, erodes societal values, and destabilises the nation. Those involved should abandon this path and embrace legitimate trade, as our resolve to enforce the law remains firm,” he said.
Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures. The combined Duty Paid Value of the intercepted items was put at N3.31 billion.
In line with inter-agency cooperation, the seized cannabis was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.
The NDLEA, Aliyu said, commended the Customs Service for its professionalism and assured that the drugs would be disposed of in accordance with legal procedures.
The Comptroller concluded by reaffirming the Unit’s commitment to intelligence-led operations, improved officer safety, and sustained collaboration with sister security agencies to combat smuggling and related crimes.
News
Police Nab Coordinator, Two Monarchs over Killing of Four Persons in Ebonyi
The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the arrest of Mr. Anya Baron-Ogbonnia, Coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre in Afikpo, in connection with the killing of four persons in Edda Local Government Area (LGA).
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.
Ukandu said that the arrest followed a joint operation involving the Army, the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He said that two traditional rulers – Onyaidam Bassey and Godfrey Oko-Obia from Amasiri in Afikpo council area are also in police custody.
The police spokesperson said that 10 people were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.
Reports said there has been a long-standing land dispute between the people of Okporojor in Oso Edda community in Edda and their Amasiri neighbours in Afikpo LGA.
Suspected warlords from Amasiri community, on January 29, 2026, attacked Okporojor Village and beheaded four persons, burnt houses and destroyed other valuable property.
“Yes, on the Thursday attack, the update is that the coordinator of Amasiri, two traditional rulers from Amasiri and other individuals were arrested by a joint operation of the security agencies in the state.
“Those arrested are all in our custody and investigations on the killings are still ongoing.
“The command and other security personnel will not relent until all those involved are brought to justice,” the PPRO said.
NAN
News
Lagos Govt Bans Illegal Chieftaincy Titles
The Lagos State Government has warned individuals and groups against assuming or parading unauthorised chieftaincy titles.
It described the trend as illegal and disruptive to public order.
In a public advisory issued on Monday, the government said its attention had been drawn to “an unhealthy development where some individuals or groups have assumed certain Chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without the approval of the State Government.”
The advisory, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, stated that such titles are not recognised by the State.
The advisory said, “These titles are not recognised in the State and their use has caused tension, confusion, and needless crises. The situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law and order in the State.”
The government noted that the number of self-acclaimed traditional rulers had continued to rise despite previous regulatory efforts.
“The preponderance of these self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles has reached an alarming level, rendering efforts at curbing these untoward excesses by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development largely ineffective,” it stated.
While acknowledging Lagos as a cosmopolitan state, the government warned against the assumption of royal titles and styles not backed by law.
“While we recognise the right of various groups to appoint leaders to coordinate their affairs in Lagos State, the assumption of Chieftaincy titles and nomenclatures equivalent to that of an ‘Oba’ or appellations such as ‘His Royal Majesty’, ‘His Royal Highness’ or its equivalent is in contravention of the extant Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and thus illegal,” the advisory read.
The government stressed that only the governor has the authority to approve chieftaincy matters in the State.
“Particularly, the appropriate authority for the approval of Chieftaincy titles in Lagos State is Mr. Governor through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development,” it said, adding that Sections 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the law outline the procedures for such approvals.
News
Court Restrains NLC, TUC from Embarking on Strike, Protest in Abuja
The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates from proceeding with a planned protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Justice Emmanuel Sibilim issued the interim injunction on Monday, barring the labour unions from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest within the nation’s capital. The court also restrained three individuals — Comrades Benson Upah, General NA Toro and Stephen Knabayi — who were listed as respondents in the suit.
The ruling followed an ex parte application jointly filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The motion, marked NICN/ABJ/30/26, was argued on behalf of the applicants by a legal team led by Mr. James Onoja, SAN.
In its order, the court restrained the 1st to 5th respondents, “their privies or agents, from embarking on strike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.” It further directed the 5th to 9th defendants, who are security agencies, to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the FCT.
The claimants informed the court that the Chairman of the FCT Council had circulated a mobilisation message to union members and affiliates, calling for a mass protest scheduled for February 3. They argued that the planned action amounted to a violation of an existing court order.
According to the FCT Minister, an earlier injunction was granted by the court on January 27, after which the NLC and TUC allegedly issued fresh directives to their affiliates to intensify and sustain the strike, citing an appeal they had filed against the restraining order. He maintained that such actions were intended to provoke chaos and disrupt public order in Abuja.
Following the ruling, the court adjourned the substantive matter to February 10 for hearing.
Details contained in an affidavit filed in support of the application outlined the sequence of events that led to the court action. The claimants averred that:
“On the 19th of January, 2026, the workers in the employment of the 2nd Claimant acting under the aegis of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), commenced an industrial action by locking all entrance to offices and the secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, including closure of schools and all departments and agencies of the 2nd Claimant. Thereby, bringing the governmental functions and activities of the Claimants to a standstill.”
The claimants alleged that the injunction was openly disregarded after it was served on the parties.
“Immediately the order of the court was served on parties, the 1st Defendant acting through the 3rd Defendant issued a directive titled: ‘REINFORCEMENT DIRECTIVE TO ALL AFFILIATE UNIONS IN THE FCT’ urging the workers in the employment of the 2nd Claimant to resume industrial action,” the affidavit read.
It added that on January 28, the NLC and TUC issued another directive titled: “‘DEFEND YOUR RIGHTS WITH COURAGE AND DIGNITY: WE ARE WITH YOU’ wherein they directed that workers of the 2nd Claimant should resume industrial action and jettison the order of the National industrial Court made on the 27/1/2026.”
The court filing further stated that the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) subsequently followed the directive, instructing its members to resume the strike through a notice dated January 28, 2026, signed by Comrade Abdullahi Umar Saleh as JUAC secretary.
According to the affidavit, the situation escalated when the FCT Council allegedly issued another mobilisation notice.
“Acting under the directives aforementioned, the 5th Defendant, acting, as the chairperson of the 1st Defendant; FCT Council, issued a directive on the 31/1/2026, to all affiliate unions named therein to mobilize their members who are employees of the 2nd Claimant for a mass protest in the Federal Capital Territory… on the 3rd of February, 2026 by 7.00 am prompt with a view to causing chaos, breakdown of law and order, and prevent the smooth administration of the 2nd Claimant.”
The claimants said they were compelled to return to court out of fear that the planned protest could disrupt vehicular movement and infringe on the rights of residents and visitors to the FCT.
“The Claimants are apprehensive of the breakdown of law and order obstruction of vehicular movement, violation of the rights of the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, particularly those in the private sector and other government establishments, which includes other States of the Federation, expatriates and tourists, hence the resort to court action,” the affidavit concluded.
