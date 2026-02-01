Boss Of The Week
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
By Eric Elezuo
In a keenly contested primary election, former Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has claimed the presidential ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fly the party’s flag in the 2028 presidential election in Ghana.
Bawumia defeated four other aspirants to clinch the ticket with a total votes of 110,643 (56.48%). They others fared as follows: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 46,554 (23.76%), Dr Bryan Acheampong – 36,303 (18.53%), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – 1,999 (1.02%) and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 402 (0.2%)
The votes cast were from the over 200,000 delegates from 333 polling centres across the 16 regions Ghana. From every indication, it appears obvious that the former vice president won by a landslide.
A seasoned academia-cum politician, Mahamudu Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, and is reputed to share heritage with the Mabia (Mossi-Dagbon) ethnicity, as well as with influential figures such as Thomas Sankara, Alhassane Ouattara, Haruna Iddrisu, among many others.
He has out of a dint of hardwork, served at the highest level of politics and career, serving as seventh vice president for eight years and head of the Ghanaian central bank. He was also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominee for president in the 2024 general election
A member of Mamprusi people, Bawumia was born in Tamale, Ghana, to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.
A Muslim by virtue of religion, Bawumia was named after Yaa Naa Mahamadu Bila, a king of Dagbon who ruled from 1948 to 1953. The name Bawumia means “They have heard” in Dagbanli and Gmampruli languages.
Tailored through educational inclination, Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale, and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.
After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom, where he studied Banking, and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).
While at school, he participated activity in campus politic, becoming the president of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.
In 1987, he graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Economics from the Buckingham University.
He later obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a PhD in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995. His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.
For an egghead like Bawumia, numerous publications trail his trajectory.
From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in monetary economics and international finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England. He also served as an intern at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. Bawumia also served as resident representative of the African Development Bank in Zimbabwe.
Between 1996 and 2000, Bawumia served as an assistant professor of economics in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, USA, where he received a Young Researcher Award in 1998. He was listed in “Who Is Who Among America’s Teachers” in 1999. He also published two books on monetary policy and economic development.
Bawumia returned to Ghana in 2000 to work as an Economist at the Bank of Ghana. He rose from senior economist to head of department and subsequently served as special assistant to the governor of the bank.
In June 2006, then President John Kufuor appointed Bawumia the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, where he had an enviable track record of achievements across departments, sections and units.
During the run to the 2008 general elections, Bawumia resigned his position as deputy governor at the Bank of Ghana, becoming the running mate to NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. Though they lost the election, Bawumia’s carriage increased the NPP’s vote count.
He was however, to return to the academic world, undertaking various assignments locally and internationally, including becoming consultant to the Economic Commission of Africa between February and March 2009, and a visiting scholar at the University of British Columbia Liu Centre for Global Studies and UBC Fisheries Centre between April and October 2009.
Owing to sterling credentials over the years, in January 2011, Bawumia was appointed resident representative of the African Development Bank for Zimbabwe by the African Development Bank. He served in this position until reappointed as the vice-presidential candidate to Nana Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for Ghana’s 2012 presidential election. Again, they lost the election.
But on his third attempt in 2016, he became Vice President of the Republic of Ghana with Akufo-Addo as the Presidential. For eight years, both men run the affairs of Ghana, having enjoyed a reelection in 2020.
In 2024, as Akufo-Addo completes his tenure, he signified his interest to rum for the presidency, running against the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, who eventually won the election. On 8 December 2024, Bawumia conceded defeat to former President John Mahama in an address to the media at his residence.
In October 2020, he formally commissioned an ultramodern mosque built and fully funded by him for use by the people of Prang in the Bono East area. Dr. Bawumia had earlier in June same year settle over nearly 6 decades land lease arrears for the Kumasi Central Mosque.
In September 2021, he pledged GHS 1,500 monthly stipend to Psalm Adjeteyfio to take care of his rent and upkeep. In May 2022, Dr. Bawumia donated an amount of GHs 20,000.00 to a taxi driver who returned missing GHs 8,400.00 to the owner. In October 2021, Dr. Bawumia celebrated his 58th birthday with inmates of the Weija Leprosarium. In October 2022, he celebrated his birthday with cured lepers from the Weija Leprosarium and in October 2023, he celebrated his 60th birthday with the orphans at the Kumasi Children’s Home.
Bawumia is married to Samira Bawumia, and they have four children. He is expected to harness all his political and economic advantages in 2028 as he squares up against whoever the NDC will present since President John will no longer be on the ballot paper.
Boss Of The Week
Emeka Anyaoku: When a Global Statesman Turns 93
By Eric Elezuo
With each passing day, week, and year, global diplomatic icon, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, continues to grow in bounds, and wow the world with his touch of class and excellence. At a glorious 93 years, the stateman of international repute is not slowing down anytime soon if his current zeal, carriage and abundant reservoir of wealth of experience is anything to go by.
According to a classmate and contemporary of the revered nonagerian, Mr. S. I. Metu, “from all we now know of Mr. Anyaoku, it is obvious that he was destined to be a diplomat, because he had all the makings – intelligence, friendliness, the ability to get things without offending anybody.
It is worth knowing that among the world’s very and highly respected diplomats is Nigeria’s diploma extraordinaire, Chief Anyaoku. His larger than life figure is further buttressed as he slides three more years into the nonagerian cadre. The world therefore, raises a toast to an accomplished and dedicated international figure as he celebrates 93 years of continuous impact in world diplomacy, politics and humanitarian endeavours.
Chief Anyaoku, before, during and after his glorious days with the Commonwealth of Nations as its Executive Secretary, has remained in the forefront of policy makers, image changers and global builders, and he is a few of these calibre of men, who do not have any kind of scandal trailing them. He qualifies as an enigma, and served as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General.
With his signature red cap, a white collar-like attire round his neck, supporting every apparel he wears, Anyaoku is very visible in every gathering and occasion.
A multiple awards and honours winner, including the prestigious GCON, GCVO, CFR, CON, Anyaoku was born Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, of Igbo parents and heritage, Emmanuel and Cecilia Anyaoku, on January 18, 1933, in Obosi, in the present day Anambra State. He was educated at Merchants of Light School, Oba, and attended the University College of Ibadan, then a college of the University of London, from where he obtained an honours degree in Classics as a College Scholar. Aside from his international career, Anyaoku finds ample time to fulfill the duties of his office as Ichie Adazie of Obosi, traditional Ndichie chieftainship. He is the first of his mother’s children, and had five other siblings.
After his secondary education, Anyaoku in 1952 proceeded to teach at Emmanuel College, Owerri in the then Eastern Region, he was there until mid-1954 lecturing in mathematics, Latin and English. He was reputedly an assiduous young teacher, meticulous in preparing his lesson notes. He gave back to his students the best of what he had learned at MOLS while injecting humor into his teachings.
One of his teachers at MOLS had kindled in him an interest in the Classics. His Latin teacher had inspired in him a love for the languages, laws and culture of the ancient Greeks and Romans, and the classical roots of the English language. Anyaoku then decided to go and study Classics at the new University College of Ibadan, the premier higher institution of its kind in the country, which had been instituted in 1948 as an overseas college of the University of London.
During the mid-1950s when Anyaoku was an undergraduate at the University College, Ibadan, the Nigerian nation was embroiled in debates, discussions and demonstrations on the political future of the country. There were controversies on when Nigeria should gain independence from Britain and with what political structure it should seek independence whether as a unitary or federal state. The city of Ibadan was one of the main epicenters of these debates. And the University College, which had brought together brilliant students, lecturers and politicians from diverse parts of the country, became a centre of what was then described as national radicalism.
Anyaoku was in the thick of this as a student union leader. He along with like-minds in the union leadership campaigned in favour of unitary state, against federalism. They sent petitions and delegations to the three foremost political leaders in the country then, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in the Eastern region of the country, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the Western, and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello in the Northern region.
Anyaoku in 1959 obtained a London University Honours Degree in classics as a college scholar and joined the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) in Lagos. The corporation sent him as an Executive Trainee to the CDC headquarters in London from where he went on a course at the Royal Institute for Public Administration in London. On 1 October 1960, Nigeria was granted independence by Britain. And Anyaoku was posted back to the CDC West Africa regional office in Lagos at the end of December 1960.
At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Kuala Lumpur on 24 October 1989, Anyaoku was elected the third Commonwealth Secretary-General. He was re-elected at the 1993 CHOGM in Limassol for a second five-year term, beginning on 1 April 1995.
Recall that in 1998, the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, in recognition of Chief Emeka Anyaoku’s antecedents concerning South Africa, and the manner in which he had championed the cause of the progressive movements around the world, afforded him the rare honour of addressing a joint sitting of the South African National Assembly. Also, former President Nelson Mandela wrote the foreword to Chief Chukwuemeka Anyaoku’s book, Eye of Fire.
Chief Emeka Anyaoku has lived, and continue to up to expectations, and merit the positive tags that trail him the world over.
Yes, when a global of Anyaoku’s magnitude turns 93, the international community rumbles in absolute cheers.
We wish the seasoned diplomat a glorious 93rd birthday, and many more years to follow, looking magnificently young in health and wealth.
Congratulations sir!
Boss Of The Week
Meet Fidelity Bank’s New Board Chair, Amaka Onwughalu
By Eric Elezuo
For her dexterity, hard work, commitment, achievement and integrity, excellent banker and entrepreneur, Mrs Amaka Onwughalu, has the nod of the Fidelity Bank’s family to take up the chairmanship position of its board as Mustafa Chike-Obi completes his tenure.
In a statement announcing her appointment, the Bank posted on its website as follows:
Tier one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the completion of the tenure of Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi as Chairman of its Board of Directors effective December 31, 2025, and the appointment of Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.
The board transitions are in alignment with the Bank’s policy and have been communicated to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Exchange Group, and other stakeholders.
Under Mr. Chike-Obi’s leadership, Fidelity Bank repaid its Eurobond, completed the first tranche of its public offer and rights issue that were oversubscribed by 237 percent and 137.73 percent respectively, expanded internationally to the United Kingdom, and received improved ratings from various agencies amongst a long list of achievements. His tenure also saw the Bank strengthen its capital position, record steady growth in customer deposits and total assets, deepen its digital banking capabilities, and enhance its corporate and investment banking proposition. The bank equally made notable progress in governance, risk management, and operational efficiency, all of which contributed to strengthened market confidence and the Bank’s sustained upward performance trajectory.
Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Fidelity Bank. The dedication of our Board, management, and staff has enabled us to reach significant milestones. I am confident that the Bank will continue to thrive and deliver value to all stakeholders.”
Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu’s appointment marks a new chapter for Fidelity Bank. She joined the Board in December 2020 and has chaired key committees. With over 30 years of banking experience, including executive roles at Mainstreet Bank Limited and Skye Bank Plc. She holds degrees in Economics, Corporate Governance, and Business Administration, and has attended executive programmes at global institutions. Mrs. Onwughalu is a Fellow of several professional bodies and has received awards for accountability and financial management.
“I am honoured to lead the Board of Fidelity Bank at this exciting time. Our recent achievements have set a strong foundation for continued growth. I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive our strategy and deliver sustainable value,” commented Mrs. Onwughalu.
Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.
Before landing the chairmanship job at Fidelity Bank Board, Amaka has been the Managing Director of Legal at Mainstreet Bank, and Deputy Managing Director at Skye Bank.
Onwughalu joined Fidelity Bank Plc in 2020, and has served as a Director at of Bank Plc.
The accomplished banker holder of the prestigious of Paul Harris Fellowship of the Rotary Club, and recipient of various prestigious awards including the National Merit Award for Accountability and Transparency, the Award of Excellence and Distinction for Financial Management and the Vocational Service Award from the Rotary Club, Enugu.
Well read, Amaka Onwughalu is a Master Degree holder of Science in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
Onwughalu boasts of a cumulative three decades experience in the banking, and has held very senior and managerial positions before climaxing on the top level of chairmanship of Fidelity Bank.
Boss Of The Week
Celebrating a Veteran Journalist, Ibrahim Babatunde Jose at 76
By Eric Elezuo
If professionalism were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose. If humility were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose. If clarity and eye-to-details were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose.
Here is a man, who has combined nature, God’s gift and outright hardwork to reproduce another form of humanity rooted in love, kindness and care for fellow man. And on Christmas, this epitome of goodness clocked 76; a landmark age that still permits him to be himself. He is a typical chip of the old block.
Born as the eldest son of late Alhaji Babatunde Jose OFR, famously and synonymously connected to the early days of the prestigious Daily Times Newspaper, on December 25, 1949, Mr Jose is a well read professional, academic and community leader.
Having obtained B.Sc degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan in 1973, Mr. Jose shortly proceeded to the Graduate School, University of Manchester for a follow up Masters degree in Political Science, earning an M.A. (Econ) in 1974.
With the insatiable thirst to acquire more academic laurels, in the same 1974, Jose left for the Columbia University, New York, United States for a Fellowship for Minority Journalists.
He later enrolled for a PhD programme at the Center for West African Studies, University of Birmingham, and was done by the end of 1975, when he returned to Nigeria, with a solid decision to serve his fatherland beginning with the newly introduced National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. The scheme was two years at the time. He was posted to Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the compulsory one year service. His period of internship as a corper, working as a staff writer with the Nigerian Tide, existed between January 1976 and 1977.
At the end of the service year, Jose returned to Lagos to pick up his first career employment with the Daily Times as a Staff Writer on Times International.
Following his sweatless delivery of deadline, flawless write up, focus and commitment to team work, Jose was not only promoted to a rank of a Feature Editor, but elevated to the membership of the Editorial Board of the Daily Times.
With consistency and delivery signposting all his assignments, he got more promotions, first to Investigation Editor status, and later as Editor Times International.
In the line of duty, Jose had his hands in other pies, having had a stint as a part time lecturer in Government at the Faculty of Social Science of the University of Lagos, before joining the family printing press, Irede Printers in 1979, becoming a printer and publisher.
Jose held the printing profession close to heart, retiring from the press in 1995, and taking up a publisher’s job with the publication of the now rested Business journal: Lagos Business Review.
Married and blessed with beautiful children, Jose is today fully a retired writer and author of two quasi religious books: Reflections on Juma’at Greetings 1 and 2, and a compendium of weekly Friday Sermons; a dotting grandfather and adoring community leader.
From all of us at The Boss Newspaper, where Jose has been a consistent contributor of the Friday Sermon series for about 10 years, congratulations on your 76th birthday sir, and for being our Boss of the Week!
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP's Presidential Ticket
