Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket

By Eric Elezuo

In a keenly contested primary election, former Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has claimed the presidential ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fly the party’s flag in the 2028 presidential election in Ghana.

Bawumia defeated four other aspirants to clinch the ticket with a total votes of 110,643 (56.48%). They others fared as follows: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 46,554 (23.76%), Dr Bryan Acheampong – 36,303 (18.53%), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – 1,999 (1.02%) and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong – 402 (0.2%)

The votes cast were from the over 200,000 delegates from 333 polling centres across the 16 regions Ghana. From every indication, it appears obvious that the former vice president won by a landslide.

A seasoned academia-cum politician, Mahamudu Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, and is reputed to share heritage with the Mabia (Mossi-Dagbon) ethnicity, as well as with influential figures such as Thomas Sankara, Alhassane Ouattara, Haruna Iddrisu, among many others.

He has out of a dint of hardwork, served at the highest level of politics and career, serving as seventh vice president for eight years and head of the Ghanaian central bank. He was also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominee for president in the 2024 general election

A member of Mamprusi people, Bawumia was born in Tamale, Ghana, to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia. He is the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.

A Muslim by virtue of religion, Bawumia was named after Yaa Naa Mahamadu Bila, a king of Dagbon who ruled from 1948 to 1953. The name Bawumia means “They have heard” in Dagbanli and Gmampruli languages.

Tailored through educational inclination, Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale, and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom, where he studied Banking, and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).

While at school, he participated activity in campus politic, becoming the president of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.

In 1987, he graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Economics from the Buckingham University.

He later obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a PhD in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995. His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.

For an egghead like Bawumia, numerous publications trail his trajectory.

From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in monetary economics and international finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England. He also served as an intern at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. Bawumia also served as resident representative of the African Development Bank in Zimbabwe.

Between 1996 and 2000, Bawumia served as an assistant professor of economics in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, USA, where he received a Young Researcher Award in 1998. He was listed in “Who Is Who Among America’s Teachers” in 1999. He also published two books on monetary policy and economic development.

Bawumia returned to Ghana in 2000 to work as an Economist at the Bank of Ghana. He rose from senior economist to head of department and subsequently served as special assistant to the governor of the bank.

In June 2006, then President John Kufuor appointed Bawumia the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, where he had an enviable track record of achievements across departments, sections and units.

During the run to the 2008 general elections, Bawumia resigned his position as deputy governor at the Bank of Ghana, becoming the running mate to NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo. Though they lost the election, Bawumia’s carriage increased the NPP’s vote count.

He was however, to return to the academic world, undertaking various assignments locally and internationally, including becoming consultant to the Economic Commission of Africa between February and March 2009, and a visiting scholar at the University of British Columbia Liu Centre for Global Studies and UBC Fisheries Centre between April and October 2009.

Owing to sterling credentials over the years, in January 2011, Bawumia was appointed resident representative of the African Development Bank for Zimbabwe by the African Development Bank. He served in this position until reappointed as the vice-presidential candidate to Nana Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for Ghana’s 2012 presidential election. Again, they lost the election.

But on his third attempt in 2016, he became Vice President of the Republic of Ghana with Akufo-Addo as the Presidential. For eight years, both men run the affairs of Ghana, having enjoyed a reelection in 2020.

In 2024, as Akufo-Addo completes his tenure, he signified his interest to rum for the presidency, running against the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, who eventually won the election. On 8 December 2024, Bawumia conceded defeat to former President John Mahama in an address to the media at his residence.