Ex-AfDB Chief Akinwumi Adesina Launches Investment Platform to Drive Capital to Africa

Africa appears to have found a deal and investment channel that will help lure scarce capital into a continent that houses 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies, as rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions weaken capital flows.

The Global Africa Investment Summit (GAIS), a transformative platform co-founded by Akinwumi Adesina, former president of the African Development Bank, is set to bridge African governments, global CEOs, and institutional investors to accelerate the continent’s shift from aid dependency to investment-driven growth.

With the fastest young demographic in the world and a population of nearly 1.3 billion, Africa is punching below its weight as fragmented markets, under-prepared public assets, and a reliance on aid rather than scalable private investment pose the biggest constraint to growth.

“Africa must unlock its vast sovereign assets to generate wealth,” Adesina said in a statement ahead of the summit scheduled to be held in Angola later this year.

“The Global Africa Investment Summit, as a market maker, is the globally trusted platform to unlock mega deals and assets by connecting Africa to global capital.”

Africa’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to lag behind both developed and developing economies, representing only 6 percent of global FDI in 2024, according to the United Nations Trade and Development World Investment Report.

GAIS aims to boost Africa’s lagging foreign direct investments by providing investors the enormous opportunities abound in the continent some of which includes the continent’s population projected to double by 2030, with a rapidly growing middle class.

Its consumer market is growing, from $1.4 trillion in 2015 to an expected $2.5 trillion in 2030, opening investment windows for FDIs.

According to the organisers, strategic sectors, including critical minerals, metals, rare earths, energy, agriculture, and digital infrastructure, are primed for investment.

Global leaders including President of Ghana John Mahama, William Ruto of Kenya, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Robert Gumede, founder and chairman Guma group have all backed the need for Africa to harness its potential for economic growth.

BusineesDay