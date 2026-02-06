Featured
Ex-AfDB Chief Akinwumi Adesina Launches Investment Platform to Drive Capital to Africa
Africa appears to have found a deal and investment channel that will help lure scarce capital into a continent that houses 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies, as rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions weaken capital flows.
With the fastest young demographic in the world and a population of nearly 1.3 billion, Africa is punching below its weight as fragmented markets, under-prepared public assets, and a reliance on aid rather than scalable private investment pose the biggest constraint to growth.
“Africa must unlock its vast sovereign assets to generate wealth,” Adesina said in a statement ahead of the summit scheduled to be held in Angola later this year.
“The Global Africa Investment Summit, as a market maker, is the globally trusted platform to unlock mega deals and assets by connecting Africa to global capital.”
Africa’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) continues to lag behind both developed and developing economies, representing only 6 percent of global FDI in 2024, according to the United Nations Trade and Development World Investment Report.
GAIS aims to boost Africa’s lagging foreign direct investments by providing investors the enormous opportunities abound in the continent some of which includes the continent’s population projected to double by 2030, with a rapidly growing middle class.
Its consumer market is growing, from $1.4 trillion in 2015 to an expected $2.5 trillion in 2030, opening investment windows for FDIs.
According to the organisers, strategic sectors, including critical minerals, metals, rare earths, energy, agriculture, and digital infrastructure, are primed for investment.
Global leaders including President of Ghana John Mahama, William Ruto of Kenya, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Robert Gumede, founder and chairman Guma group have all backed the need for Africa to harness its potential for economic growth.
BusineesDay
Featured
Glo Boosts Lagos Security with N1bn Donation to LSSTF
In a landmark gesture underscoring its enduring commitment to national development and public safety, communication giant, Globacom, has donated ₦1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), to strengthen security infrastructure across Nigeria’s commercial capital. The contribution stands among the most significant private-sector interventions from the telecommunications industry to the Fund in recent years and reinforces Globacom’s position as a responsible and patriotic corporate citizen.
The donation follows Globacom’s participation in the LSSTF-organised Private Sector Breakfast Meeting with CEOs, hosted by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, January 30, 2026. The high-level forum emphasised deeper collaboration between government and business on security, innovation and economic resilience—an agenda Globacom has consistently supported through sustained social investment.
Expressing appreciation, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, described Globacom’s gesture as “a powerful demonstration of corporate citizenship and a strategic investment in the stability of Lagos State.” He noted that the LSSTF was established to bridge funding gaps in security infrastructure and therefore relies heavily on voluntary contributions from corporate bodies and well-meaning partners.
According to Dr Ogunsan, the ₦1 billion donation will significantly enhance the Fund’s capacity to address critical priorities for 2026, including multipurpose security helicopters and drones, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), water cannons, digital communication equipment and Smart CCTV systems.
These assets are central to proactive policing, rapid response and intelligence-led operations across the state.
Reacting to the development, a senior executive of Globacom described the donation as an extension of the company’s long-standing belief in Nigeria’s future. “At Globacom, we see security not as a government burden alone, but as a shared responsibility. When people feel safe, enterprise grows, creativity flourishes and hope becomes practical,” the official said. “Our support for the LSSTF is about protecting the everyday dreams of millions of Lagosians.”
Globacom’s intervention is consistent with its long-standing approach to social responsibility—practical, timely and aligned with national priorities. Over the past decade, the company has supported relief efforts for flood-affected communities, assisted displaced persons, advanced youth skills through structured training programmes, and invested in education, culture and digital inclusion. These initiatives reflect a philosophy of giving that privileges institutional impact over personal acclaim.
Dr Ogunsan also urged Lagosians to support organisations that invest in the safety and development of the state. “When companies step forward to secure our environment, residents should reciprocate by patronising them. Their support directly impacts the protection of lives, property and economic activity,” he said.
By strengthening the LSSTF, Globacom is investing directly in the conditions that enable commerce to thrive—safety, confidence and stability. With this support, the Fund is poised to scale its interventions further, reinforcing Lagos State’s position as the country’s safest and most vibrant commercial hub.
As Lagos continues its journey toward global competitiveness, Globacom’s partnership with the LSSTF stands as a model of how the private sector can help secure shared prosperity.
In an industry built on signals, Globacom’s clearest signal remains trust—earned through consistency, conscience and action.
Featured
ADC Knocks Senate over Rejection of Electronic Transmission of Results, Says APC Afraid of Transparent Polls
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the APC-led Senate of being afraid of free and fair elections after rejecting key electoral reforms meant to strengthen transparency and integrity in Nigeria’s voting process.
This was contained in a statement signed and released by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdulahi on Wednesday.
The party criticized the Senate’s rejection of electronic transmission of election results, saying it signals yet another effort by the APC to manipulate future elections.
Other rejected reforms included the electronic download of voter cards from the INEC website, a reduction in election notice periods, and a shortened timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.
“The proposed provisions were intended to provide safeguards against electoral abuse and restore voter confidence.
“But the Senate’s action amounts to tampering with the law, creating opportunities for rigging and imposing logistical challenges on INEC that could weaken future elections,” the statement read.
The ADC accused the APC of exploiting its majority in the National Assembly to entrench malpractice, warning that the party’s fear of free and fair elections is driving legislative manipulations.
“By rejecting reforms meant to improve election conduct, the APC has shown its desire to cling to power by all means,” the statement added.
The opposition coalition urged Nigerians to hold the APC accountable and called on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submissions.
It also appealed for amendments that reflect democratic principles and the will of the Nigerian people.
Featured
Death Toll in Kwara Bandits Attack Rises to 170
No fewer than 170 people have died in an attack by bandits on Woro Village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.
The lawmaker representing Kaiama in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saidu Ahmed, confirmed the death toll on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
Ahmed, who shared pictures of dead bodies with Reuters, disclosed that villagers fled into the surrounding bushland as the gunmen attacked the community on Tuesday night.
“As I’m speaking to you now, I’m in the village along with military personnel, sorting dead bodies and combing the surrounding areas for more,” Ahmed said.
He added that several people were still missing on Wednesday.
Residents also disclosed that the gunmen, thought to be jihadists who often preached in the village, demanded that locals ditch their allegiance to the Nigerian state and switch to Sharia, Islamic law.
When the villagers pushed back, the militants opened fire during Tuesday’s sermon.
The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyem, said the police and military have been mobilised to the community for a search-and-rescue operation, but declined to provide casualty details.
Tali Shani vs Mike Ozekhome: How a Legal Mole-Hill Was Turned into a Mountain
Glo Boosts Lagos Security with N1bn Donation to LSSTF
Friday Sermon: Facing Ramadan: A Journey Through Time 1
Ex-AfDB Chief Akinwumi Adesina Launches Investment Platform to Drive Capital to Africa
ADC Knocks Senate over Rejection of Electronic Transmission of Results, Says APC Afraid of Transparent Polls
The Atiku Effect: Why Tinubu’s One-Party Dream Will Never Translate to Votes in 2027
Death Toll in Kwara Bandits Attack Rises to 170
Otunba Adekunle Ojora: Farewell to a Good Man
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
Fight Against Terrorism: US Troops Finally Arrive in Nigeria
Glo Leads in Investments, Performance As NCC Sets New Standard for Telecoms
Senate Passes Electoral Bill 2026, Rejects Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results
Voice of Emancipation: President Tinubu’s Recent Trip to Turkey
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
Otunba Adekunle Ojora: Farewell to a Good Man
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Ghana 2028: Mahamudu Bawumia Claims NPP’s Presidential Ticket
-
Featured3 days ago
Legendary Gospel Singer, Ron Kenoly, is Dead
-
National2 days ago
Fight Against Terrorism: US Troops Finally Arrive in Nigeria
-
National5 days ago
Glo Leads in Investments, Performance As NCC Sets New Standard for Telecoms
-
Headline1 day ago
Senate Passes Electoral Bill 2026, Rejects Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results
-
Voice of Emancipation5 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: President Tinubu’s Recent Trip to Turkey
-
Featured5 days ago
Memoir: My Incredible 10 Years Sojourn at Ovation by Eric Elezuo