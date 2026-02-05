Featured
ADC Knocks Senate over Rejection of Electronic Transmission of Results, Says APC Afraid of Transparent Polls
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the APC-led Senate of being afraid of free and fair elections after rejecting key electoral reforms meant to strengthen transparency and integrity in Nigeria’s voting process.
This was contained in a statement signed and released by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdulahi on Wednesday.
The party criticized the Senate’s rejection of electronic transmission of election results, saying it signals yet another effort by the APC to manipulate future elections.
Other rejected reforms included the electronic download of voter cards from the INEC website, a reduction in election notice periods, and a shortened timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.
“The proposed provisions were intended to provide safeguards against electoral abuse and restore voter confidence.
“But the Senate’s action amounts to tampering with the law, creating opportunities for rigging and imposing logistical challenges on INEC that could weaken future elections,” the statement read.
The ADC accused the APC of exploiting its majority in the National Assembly to entrench malpractice, warning that the party’s fear of free and fair elections is driving legislative manipulations.
“By rejecting reforms meant to improve election conduct, the APC has shown its desire to cling to power by all means,” the statement added.
The opposition coalition urged Nigerians to hold the APC accountable and called on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submissions.
It also appealed for amendments that reflect democratic principles and the will of the Nigerian people.
Death Toll in Kwara Bandits Attack Rises to 170
No fewer than 170 people have died in an attack by bandits on Woro Village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.
The lawmaker representing Kaiama in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saidu Ahmed, confirmed the death toll on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
Ahmed, who shared pictures of dead bodies with Reuters, disclosed that villagers fled into the surrounding bushland as the gunmen attacked the community on Tuesday night.
“As I’m speaking to you now, I’m in the village along with military personnel, sorting dead bodies and combing the surrounding areas for more,” Ahmed said.
He added that several people were still missing on Wednesday.
Residents also disclosed that the gunmen, thought to be jihadists who often preached in the village, demanded that locals ditch their allegiance to the Nigerian state and switch to Sharia, Islamic law.
When the villagers pushed back, the militants opened fire during Tuesday’s sermon.
The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyem, said the police and military have been mobilised to the community for a search-and-rescue operation, but declined to provide casualty details.
Ex-Benue Gov Suswan Shuns ADC, Joins APC
Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, following his registration at his village in the Logo Local Government Area in the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.
Senator Suswam, who broke away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year following disagreement with his successor, former governor Samuel Ortom, who took and retained leadership of the PDP even after leaving office, will be leading his mass following into the APC.
“Moments ago, the former governor of Benue State H.E. Sen. Gabriel Suswam, performed his first duty as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress APC by registering in his Mbagber Council Ward, in Logo Local Government Area, Benue State, Nigeria,” a brief statement posted by his media aide, Bartholomew Bede, on his verified social media page, read.
The former governor was captured on the party’s ongoing e-registration platform.
The exercise was conducted by the state organising secretary, James Ornguga, and Angura Bishop.
Ornguga, on behalf of the state chairman, presented the new membership card to Suswam.
Gov ‘Expelled From PDP’
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has distanced itself from the defection of the former governor from the PDP, noting that he had long exited the party when he led his followers to relaunch the African Democratic Congress in Benue.
The statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Tim Nyor, said the claim making the rounds that Suswam decamped from the PDP into the APC was false.
It revealed that the former governor had long fallen within this category of members who had failed to pay membership subscription for a continuous period of 12 months, and was “accordingly, expelled from the PDP during the period of his active and open association” with the ADC.
“By implication, one cannot resign from a party of which one is no longer a member,” it said in the statement.
“First, the purported resignation is coming several months after Senator Suswam had left the PDP and repeatedly aligned himself with a political coalition outside the party. This alignment was neither subtle nor speculative.
“He attended multiple meetings of the coalition, actively participated in its public unveiling in Benue State, and went as far as donating personal property for use as its secretariat, after evicting the PDP from the same premises.
“In light of these overt actions, it raises a fundamental question as to why Senator Suswam had to address his “resignation letter” to the PDP at this stage, rather than to the political platform he had clearly embraced long before now.
“Secondly, pursuant to Section 8 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, any member who fails to pay membership subscription for a continuous period of twelve (12) months automatically ceases to be a member of the party.
“Senator Suswam had long fallen within this category and was, accordingly, expelled from the PDP during the period of his active and open association with the African Democratic Congress (ADC). By implication, one cannot resign from a party of which one is no longer a member,” the statement added.
Expert Tasks Youths on Education, Skills Acquisition
The Special Adviser to the Delta State Government on Entrepreneurship Development, Donald Peterson has tasked youths to be prepared for their future and acquire skills relevant to the demand of today’s market.
He spoke at Youth Empowerment forum in Asaba via his non governmental organization outfit, D-Peterson Foundation.
Donald Peterson who has built a reputation within Nigeria’s development and public policy space, stated that Nigerian youths should dig deep within and arm themselves with the required discipline and skills acquisition to become a better version of themselves.
“The future awaits only those that prepare themselves and you need to do prepare yourself with the right skills to forge out a career and not give excuses why you cannot attain at your dreams,” says Peterson.
The professional with a background spanning academia, governance and nonprofit leadership, operates at the intersection of policy formulation and grassroots implementation working closely with state institutions and local communities to translate entrepreneurship policies into practical programmes aimed at job creation, small business development and inclusive economic participation across Delta State.
Peterson who is the President and Founder of the NGO, D-Peterson Foundation, dedicated to education, youth development and community empowerment, has implemented structured interventions supporting access to higher education, vocational and digital skills training, as well as small business grants—particularly targeting women and young people. Its impact has grown steadily, attracting attention as Nigeria continues to confront challenges related to youth unemployment, educational gaps and economic inclusion.
Speaking during the foundation’s 2025 Yuletide outreach programme, Peterson says, “The organisation was established in response to an urgent need for practical, community-based solutions. He noted that the foundation prioritises long-term impact over short-term relief, with a deliberate focus on equipping beneficiaries with skills and resources that promote self-reliance and sustainability.”
Peterson has also been vocal about the role of nonprofit organisations in national development. He argues that Nigeria’s social and economic challenges are too complex for a single approach, stressing that complementary initiatives can help reach underserved communities while fostering collaboration rather than competition within the development sector.
An academic by training, Peterson holds degrees in economics, business administration and finance from institutions in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
