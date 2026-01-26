Tinubu Promises End to ASUU Strikes in Nigeria As UNILAG Holds 56th Convocation Ceremony

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that there will be no more industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or any other workers’ unions in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

He stated that his administration is fully committed to this goal and will ensure it becomes a permanent feature of Nigeria’s education landscape.

Tinubu gave the assurance in Lagos while addressing the gathering at the recently concluded 56th Convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Akoka.

A total of 16,506 students for the 2024/2025 academic session, spanning diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs, were graduated at the event.

Speaking further through the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the president highlighted some of the reforms and interventions his administration has introduced to drive meaningful development in tertiary education. These include the Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) for students, the Institutional Staff Support Fund for tertiary school workers, and several other initiatives.

On ASUU, he said: “Since the inception of my administration, we have witnessed two uninterrupted academic sessions across our tertiary institutions, and this is no accident. It is the result of firm political will, sustained dialogue, and responsible leadership.

“For example, acting under my direct mandate, we have been able to sign a new agreement with ASUU that decisively resolves a crisis that has persisted for years and undermined confidence in our university system.

“This landmark achievement marks a turning point in the history of our tertiary education, guaranteeing industrial harmony and a predictable academic calendar. It will restore the dignity of learning and clearly end the era of perennial strikes in our universities.

“My administration will continue to pursue far-reaching reforms across the education sector for a technology-driven future, including curriculum restructuring, quality assurance, promotion of skill-based learning and literacy, and fostering data-competence-based, innovation-led problem-solving.”

Tinubu underscored the importance of universities producing well-rounded graduates who will not only be job-ready but also become job creators and innovators.

Speaking earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Chief Wole Olanipekun, commended President Tinubu for addressing some of the challenges that have long plagued Nigeria’s public education system, including at the university level.

He, however, expressed strong concern over the rampant abuse of cyberspace in Nigeria, urging the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to take measures to change this narrative.

He said, “The idea that someone can wake up, insult or abuse another person over the phone, record it, and share it on cyberspace with impunity can only happen in a lawless country.

“Cyberbullying or assault is a serious and punishable offense in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Nothing should stop Nigeria from enacting laws and enforcing them to discourage this practice.

“We cannot continue to live without laws guiding our conduct and behavior, both as citizens and as a government.”

Olanipekun congratulated the graduating students, urging them to contribute meaningfully to society.

On her part, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended members of the university Senate, staff, and other stakeholders for their commitment to advancing the university.

She congratulated the graduating students and their sponsors on their achievement, noting that all the graduates had been thoroughly trained. She urged them to turn challenges into opportunities to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and society at large.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of academic and honorary awards to deserving individuals.

Notable honorees included Distinguished Professors James Olowokudejo and Duro Oni, both retired from UNILAG, who were awarded Emeritus Professorships. Prof. Akinsanya Osibogun, a renowned scholar of medicine, was elevated to Distinguished Professorship.

Other recipients included Professor Ayoka Mopelola Olusakin, former Director of Academic Planning at UNILAG, and Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo Ipaye, former Registrar, both of whom received the Gold Medal award for their exceptional contributions to UNILAG and humanity.

Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu, founder and CEO of Oando Plc, and Mr. Kanu Agabi, former Minister of Justice, were conferred with honorary doctoral degrees.

Additionally, top-performing graduates were recognized, including Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozo, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) as the overall best at the undergraduate level; Haruna Abubakar, who emerged as the overall best in the doctoral degree class; and Oyeyemi Adebamowo from the University’s Business School.