Alleged Forgery: AGF Takes Over Ozekhome’s Case from ICPC

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has taken over the criminal case brought against a senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The development, however, stalled Ozekhome’s planned arraignment before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the three-count charge filed against him by the ICPC and in which he is accused of, among others, forgery.

At the day’s proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said he was representing the AGF and informed the court of the AGF’s decision to take over the case from the ICPC.

Oyedepo said the AGF was acting under his powers as provided in Section 174 of the Constitution.

Counsel for the ICPC, Osuebeni Akpomisingha, did not object to the takeover of the case by the AGF.

Similarly, a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who led a team of lawyers, comprising 15 SANs for the defence, also did not object to the takeover of the case by Fagbemi.

Upon an application for adjournment by Oyedepo, which was not opposed by Agabi, Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned till February 24 for arraignment.

The Federal High Court Abuja had fixed January 26 to rule on the final forfeiture of a London property linked to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the late Jeremiah Useni.

The decision followed the failure of any individual or representative of Useni’s estate to appear within the 14-day statutory window to show cause why the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The proceedings arose from an ex parte application filed in late 2025 by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which sought an interim forfeiture and preservation order over the disputed property, alleging it was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

On November 28, Justice Binta Nyako granted the interim forfeiture order, directing the CCB to advertise the order in a national newspaper within 14 days to invite “any person or body” with an interest in the property to come forward and prove legitimate acquisition.

The property is located on 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX; named in the property dispute are Ozekhome (SAN), and Useni, a retired Lieutenant-General.

The matter was filed at the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) Land Registration, UK, under case number ref/2023/0155, with Tali Shani as the applicant and Ozekhome as the respondent.

The property had been claimed by one “Ms Tali Shani” on one hand and Ozekhome on the other.

The SAN said he received the house as a gift from “Mr Tali Shani” in 2021, while lawyers for “Ms Shani” insisted she was the rightful owner.

A witness known as “Mr Tali Shani” had testified in favour of Ozekhome, claiming that he had “powers of attorney” over the property and had transferred the property to the respondent (Ozekhome).

Mr Tali Shani asserted ownership of the property from 1993 and claimed he later appointed Useni as his property manager, describing Useni as an “elder friend and business partner”.

On the other hand, several documents, including an obituary announcement, NIN card, ECOWAS passport, phone number, etc were tendered by witnesses of Ms. Tali Shani to claim ownership of the property.

However, the tribunal found all the documents tendered for Ms. Tali Shani to be fake.

The tribunal subsequently dismissed all claims, ruling that neither “Mr” nor “Ms” Tali Shani existed.