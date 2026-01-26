Featured
Alleged Forgery: AGF Takes Over Ozekhome’s Case from ICPC
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has taken over the criminal case brought against a senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).
The development, however, stalled Ozekhome’s planned arraignment before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the three-count charge filed against him by the ICPC and in which he is accused of, among others, forgery.
At the day’s proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said he was representing the AGF and informed the court of the AGF’s decision to take over the case from the ICPC.
Oyedepo said the AGF was acting under his powers as provided in Section 174 of the Constitution.
Counsel for the ICPC, Osuebeni Akpomisingha, did not object to the takeover of the case by the AGF.
Similarly, a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who led a team of lawyers, comprising 15 SANs for the defence, also did not object to the takeover of the case by Fagbemi.
Upon an application for adjournment by Oyedepo, which was not opposed by Agabi, Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned till February 24 for arraignment.
The Federal High Court Abuja had fixed January 26 to rule on the final forfeiture of a London property linked to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the late Jeremiah Useni.
The decision followed the failure of any individual or representative of Useni’s estate to appear within the 14-day statutory window to show cause why the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.
The proceedings arose from an ex parte application filed in late 2025 by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which sought an interim forfeiture and preservation order over the disputed property, alleging it was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.
On November 28, Justice Binta Nyako granted the interim forfeiture order, directing the CCB to advertise the order in a national newspaper within 14 days to invite “any person or body” with an interest in the property to come forward and prove legitimate acquisition.
The property is located on 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX; named in the property dispute are Ozekhome (SAN), and Useni, a retired Lieutenant-General.
The matter was filed at the First Tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) Land Registration, UK, under case number ref/2023/0155, with Tali Shani as the applicant and Ozekhome as the respondent.
The property had been claimed by one “Ms Tali Shani” on one hand and Ozekhome on the other.
The SAN said he received the house as a gift from “Mr Tali Shani” in 2021, while lawyers for “Ms Shani” insisted she was the rightful owner.
A witness known as “Mr Tali Shani” had testified in favour of Ozekhome, claiming that he had “powers of attorney” over the property and had transferred the property to the respondent (Ozekhome).
Mr Tali Shani asserted ownership of the property from 1993 and claimed he later appointed Useni as his property manager, describing Useni as an “elder friend and business partner”.
On the other hand, several documents, including an obituary announcement, NIN card, ECOWAS passport, phone number, etc were tendered by witnesses of Ms. Tali Shani to claim ownership of the property.
However, the tribunal found all the documents tendered for Ms. Tali Shani to be fake.
The tribunal subsequently dismissed all claims, ruling that neither “Mr” nor “Ms” Tali Shani existed.
Tinubu Promises End to ASUU Strikes in Nigeria As UNILAG Holds 56th Convocation Ceremony
President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that there will be no more industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or any other workers’ unions in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.
He stated that his administration is fully committed to this goal and will ensure it becomes a permanent feature of Nigeria’s education landscape.
Tinubu gave the assurance in Lagos while addressing the gathering at the recently concluded 56th Convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Akoka.
A total of 16,506 students for the 2024/2025 academic session, spanning diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programs, were graduated at the event.
Speaking further through the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the president highlighted some of the reforms and interventions his administration has introduced to drive meaningful development in tertiary education. These include the Nigerian Education Loans Fund (NELFUND) for students, the Institutional Staff Support Fund for tertiary school workers, and several other initiatives.
On ASUU, he said: “Since the inception of my administration, we have witnessed two uninterrupted academic sessions across our tertiary institutions, and this is no accident. It is the result of firm political will, sustained dialogue, and responsible leadership.
“For example, acting under my direct mandate, we have been able to sign a new agreement with ASUU that decisively resolves a crisis that has persisted for years and undermined confidence in our university system.
“This landmark achievement marks a turning point in the history of our tertiary education, guaranteeing industrial harmony and a predictable academic calendar. It will restore the dignity of learning and clearly end the era of perennial strikes in our universities.
“My administration will continue to pursue far-reaching reforms across the education sector for a technology-driven future, including curriculum restructuring, quality assurance, promotion of skill-based learning and literacy, and fostering data-competence-based, innovation-led problem-solving.”
Tinubu underscored the importance of universities producing well-rounded graduates who will not only be job-ready but also become job creators and innovators.
Speaking earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Chief Wole Olanipekun, commended President Tinubu for addressing some of the challenges that have long plagued Nigeria’s public education system, including at the university level.
He, however, expressed strong concern over the rampant abuse of cyberspace in Nigeria, urging the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to take measures to change this narrative.
He said, “The idea that someone can wake up, insult or abuse another person over the phone, record it, and share it on cyberspace with impunity can only happen in a lawless country.
“Cyberbullying or assault is a serious and punishable offense in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Nothing should stop Nigeria from enacting laws and enforcing them to discourage this practice.
“We cannot continue to live without laws guiding our conduct and behavior, both as citizens and as a government.”
Olanipekun congratulated the graduating students, urging them to contribute meaningfully to society.
On her part, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended members of the university Senate, staff, and other stakeholders for their commitment to advancing the university.
She congratulated the graduating students and their sponsors on their achievement, noting that all the graduates had been thoroughly trained. She urged them to turn challenges into opportunities to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and society at large.
The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of academic and honorary awards to deserving individuals.
Notable honorees included Distinguished Professors James Olowokudejo and Duro Oni, both retired from UNILAG, who were awarded Emeritus Professorships. Prof. Akinsanya Osibogun, a renowned scholar of medicine, was elevated to Distinguished Professorship.
Other recipients included Professor Ayoka Mopelola Olusakin, former Director of Academic Planning at UNILAG, and Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo Ipaye, former Registrar, both of whom received the Gold Medal award for their exceptional contributions to UNILAG and humanity.
Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu, founder and CEO of Oando Plc, and Mr. Kanu Agabi, former Minister of Justice, were conferred with honorary doctoral degrees.
Additionally, top-performing graduates were recognized, including Chukwuzubelu Benedict Umeozo, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) as the overall best at the undergraduate level; Haruna Abubakar, who emerged as the overall best in the doctoral degree class; and Oyeyemi Adebamowo from the University’s Business School.
2027: Minister Musawa Warns Against Substituting Shettima
The Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against altering the current leadership structure, which has a Northern Muslim representation on the presidential ticket.
She further warned that any attempt to alter the current configuration could be a recipe for electoral disaster in the 2027 general election.
Speaking on the Mic On Show with Seun Okinbaloye, Musawa addressed the swirling rumors that the ruling party might pivot away from the Muslim-Muslim ticket that successfully brought President Bola Tinubu to power in 2023. She argued that keeping Vice President Kashim Shettima—or at the very least, a Northern Muslim—is not just a matter of tradition, but a strategic necessity.
Musawa highlighted that the ethnic and religious composition of the ticket is a deciding factor for millions of voters in the region. According to her, the political identity of the North is non-negotiable when it comes to the national stage.
“If there is no Hausa, Fulani or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think,” Musawa said.
She elaborated on the sophisticated nature of the Northern electorate, noting that for many, voting is a primary source of civic agency.
The “Core North” Powerhouse, according to her, are Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara and Sokoto states.
Regarding these key states, she remarked: “The core North… understands politics at a very deep level. Politics there is a way of life. People wait every four years to line up and vote because that is where they feel they have influence.”
The minister dismissed the idea that the APC could simply swap out its current vice-presidential slot for a non-Northern Muslim without facing a massive backlash at the polls. She labeled those pushing for such a change as out of touch with the grassroots reality of the region.
“I think if we toy with changing the construct of what we have now, it is a problem. People who suggest otherwise may not fully understand how politics works in the North,” she warned.
Turning her attention to the brewing alliances within the opposition, Musawa remained unimpressed. She characterized the current efforts to unseat the Tinubu-Shettima administration as disorganized and ego-driven.
“You have an opposition that is overcrowded. Every single member is vying for the same spot, and that alone creates a recipe for political failure,” Musawa stated.
Despite the activity from rival camps, her confidence in the APC’s staying power remains unshaken.
On the threat level, she said: “We are not taking anybody lightly. But as the opposition is emerging now, I do not see how they can unseat President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.”
On democratic health, Musawa insisted that “It is good for democracy to have opposition. Nobody wants a one-party state. But we are confident in our political direction.”
Ultimately, Musawa’s stance suggests that while the APC welcomes a challenge, they have no intention of fixing what they believe isn’t broken—especially when it comes to the delicate balance of Northern representation.
Fubara: APC, Other Professional Groups Ask NASS to Take Over Rivers Assembly’s Legislative Functions
Civil society organisations, media professionals and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing an escalating constitutional crisis in the State.
The groups said the demand is pursuant to Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The press statement was jointly signed by civil society leaders, including Ifeanyi Okorie (Convener), Dr. Maryann Douglas (Director of Programmes) and Collins Akpofure (Chairman) for media professionals. Also, those who signed on behalf of the APC Leaders Forum are Engr. Ibrahim Danjuma (National Leader) and Akpan Ekpeyong (National Secretary).
According to the statement they spoke during a one-week non-stop rally at the APC Secretariat, where they declared that the Rivers State House of Assembly had lost credibility, legitimacy, and public trust due to persistent abuse of legislative powers and a reckless attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
They warned that Rivers State was sliding into a dangerous constitutional crisis, stressing that the ongoing impeachment process was no longer about legislative oversight but a deliberate effort to destabilise democratic governance.
Democracy in the State, they stressed, is under serious threat and silence at this point would amount to complicity.
The groups commended the Rivers State Chief Judge for refusing to constitute a probe panel and for respecting existing court orders, describing the decision as a clear affirmation of the rule of law and a rejection of illegality.
They insisted that no evidence of gross misconduct, as required by the Constitution, had been presented against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, adding that the allegations were unsubstantiated and politically motivated.
They further accused the Rivers State House of Assembly of procedural lawlessness, vendetta politics, and disregard for judicial authority, arguing that such conduct rendered the Assembly incapable of performing its constitutional duties.
Consequently, they urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and assume the legislative functions of the state assembly to restore order and democratic stability.
The coalition vowed to sustain the protests until decisive constitutional action was taken, including the takeover of legislative functions by the National Assembly. They called on Nigerians of goodwill to peacefully mobilise, maintain civic presence around the National Assembly, and resist what they described as legislative anarchy.
They maintained that Governor Fubara has shown prudence and commitment to the welfare of Rivers people, warning that Rivers State must not be sacrificed on the altar of political desperation.
The groups concluded with a call for unity in defence of democracy, declaring their resolve to continue the struggle until constitutional order is fully restored in the State.
