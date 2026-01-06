Boss Of The Week
Meet Fidelity Bank’s New Board Chair, Amaka Onwughalu
By Eric Elezuo
For her dexterity, hard work, commitment, achievement and integrity, excellent banker and entrepreneur, Mrs Amaka Onwughalu, has the nod of the Fidelity Bank’s family to take up the chairmanship position of its board as Mustafa Chike-Obi completes his tenure.
In a statement announcing her appointment, the Bank posted on its website as follows:
Tier one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the completion of the tenure of Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi as Chairman of its Board of Directors effective December 31, 2025, and the appointment of Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu as the new Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.
The board transitions are in alignment with the Bank’s policy and have been communicated to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Exchange Group, and other stakeholders.
Under Mr. Chike-Obi’s leadership, Fidelity Bank repaid its Eurobond, completed the first tranche of its public offer and rights issue that were oversubscribed by 237 percent and 137.73 percent respectively, expanded internationally to the United Kingdom, and received improved ratings from various agencies amongst a long list of achievements. His tenure also saw the Bank strengthen its capital position, record steady growth in customer deposits and total assets, deepen its digital banking capabilities, and enhance its corporate and investment banking proposition. The bank equally made notable progress in governance, risk management, and operational efficiency, all of which contributed to strengthened market confidence and the Bank’s sustained upward performance trajectory.
Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Fidelity Bank. The dedication of our Board, management, and staff has enabled us to reach significant milestones. I am confident that the Bank will continue to thrive and deliver value to all stakeholders.”
Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu’s appointment marks a new chapter for Fidelity Bank. She joined the Board in December 2020 and has chaired key committees. With over 30 years of banking experience, including executive roles at Mainstreet Bank Limited and Skye Bank Plc. She holds degrees in Economics, Corporate Governance, and Business Administration, and has attended executive programmes at global institutions. Mrs. Onwughalu is a Fellow of several professional bodies and has received awards for accountability and financial management.
“I am honoured to lead the Board of Fidelity Bank at this exciting time. Our recent achievements have set a strong foundation for continued growth. I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive our strategy and deliver sustainable value,” commented Mrs. Onwughalu.
Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.
Before landing the chairmanship job at Fidelity Bank Board, Amaka has been the Managing Director of Legal at Mainstreet Bank, and Deputy Managing Director at Skye Bank.
Onwughalu joined Fidelity Bank Plc in 2020, and has served as a Director at of Bank Plc.
The accomplished banker holder of the prestigious of Paul Harris Fellowship of the Rotary Club, and recipient of various prestigious awards including the National Merit Award for Accountability and Transparency, the Award of Excellence and Distinction for Financial Management and the Vocational Service Award from the Rotary Club, Enugu.
Well read, Amaka Onwughalu is a Master Degree holder of Science in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
Onwughalu boasts of a cumulative three decades experience in the banking, and has held very senior and managerial positions before climaxing on the top level of chairmanship of Fidelity Bank.
Boss Of The Week
Celebrating a Veteran Journalist, Ibrahim Babatunde Jose at 76
By Eric Elezuo
If professionalism were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose. If humility were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose. If clarity and eye-to-details were a person, we would call him Ibrahim Babatunde Jose.
Here is a man, who has combined nature, God’s gift and outright hardwork to reproduce another form of humanity rooted in love, kindness and care for fellow man. And on Christmas, this epitome of goodness clocked 76; a landmark age that still permits him to be himself. He is a typical chip of the old block.
Born as the eldest son of late Alhaji Babatunde Jose OFR, famously and synonymously connected to the early days of the prestigious Daily Times Newspaper, on December 25, 1949, Mr Jose is a well read professional, academic and community leader.
Having obtained B.Sc degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan in 1973, Mr. Jose shortly proceeded to the Graduate School, University of Manchester for a follow up Masters degree in Political Science, earning an M.A. (Econ) in 1974.
With the insatiable thirst to acquire more academic laurels, in the same 1974, Jose left for the Columbia University, New York, United States for a Fellowship for Minority Journalists.
He later enrolled for a PhD programme at the Center for West African Studies, University of Birmingham, and was done by the end of 1975, when he returned to Nigeria, with a solid decision to serve his fatherland beginning with the newly introduced National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. The scheme was two years at the time. He was posted to Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the compulsory one year service. His period of internship as a corper, working as a staff writer with the Nigerian Tide, existed between January 1976 and 1977.
At the end of the service year, Jose returned to Lagos to pick up his first career employment with the Daily Times as a Staff Writer on Times International.
Following his sweatless delivery of deadline, flawless write up, focus and commitment to team work, Jose was not only promoted to a rank of a Feature Editor, but elevated to the membership of the Editorial Board of the Daily Times.
With consistency and delivery signposting all his assignments, he got more promotions, first to Investigation Editor status, and later as Editor Times International.
In the line of duty, Jose had his hands in other pies, having had a stint as a part time lecturer in Government at the Faculty of Social Science of the University of Lagos, before joining the family printing press, Irede Printers in 1979, becoming a printer and publisher.
Jose held the printing profession close to heart, retiring from the press in 1995, and taking up a publisher’s job with the publication of the now rested Business journal: Lagos Business Review.
Married and blessed with beautiful children, Jose is today fully a retired writer and author of two quasi religious books: Reflections on Juma’at Greetings 1 and 2, and a compendium of weekly Friday Sermons; a dotting grandfather and adoring community leader.
From all of us at The Boss Newspaper, where Jose has been a consistent contributor of the Friday Sermon series for about 10 years, congratulations on your 76th birthday sir, and for being our Boss of the Week!
Boss Of The Week
Consistent, Focused, Impactful: The Story of Bella Disu
By Eric Elezuo
From whichever angle one views it, Bella, the beloved daughter of billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., is an enigma, a point of reference and research material for acumen, industriousness and resilience. She is the typical of the never-say-never spirit of the Nigerian women. Yes, she has taken hers a niche higher, infact beyond the reach of competitors.
Nigerian women have shown resilience, strength and character in administration, government and entrepreneurship, contributing more than their quota, and giving vent to the growth and development of the nation’s socio-economic sector. Among them is the impactful Executive Vice Chairman of the A-list communications outfit, the Globacom Group, Mrs. Bella Disu.
A strong purpose-driven professional and boardroom guru, whose administrative skills, intellect, experience and academic trajectory have remained a subject of reference, Bella, as she is fondly called, is a woman, who though has a privileged background, carved a niche for herself, climbing through ladders and cadres to get to where she presently is, and more importantly, can boast of the desired leverage and ability to defend her position.
Born Belinda Ajoke Adenuga, on May 29, 1986 to the duo of Emelia Adefolake Marquis, a Nigerian entrepreneur, and the global phenomenon, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Bella received her early education in Lagos, at the prestigious Corona School in Victoria Island before enrolling at Queen’s College for her secondary education. In 1998, she transferred to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, where she concluded her secondary education.
She proceeded to the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations, and later, a Master of Science degree in Leadership from the Northeastern University, also in Boston.
In January, 2021, Abumet Nigeria Limited announced her appointment as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Abumet Nigeria Limited maintains worldwide partnerships with reputable manufactures and maintains a state-of-the-art production facility, located in FCT Abuja, fully equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology.
Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces. She replaced Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, upon his resignation from the board. Bella is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD).
In addition to her French National Honour of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres (“CAL”), and currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, she is also the Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, and a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre.
In less than four years of her leadership, Abumet’s profits, according to Billionaire Africa, surged to 307% in 2024, marking a major turnaround from losses in 2021.
The paper reported of her exploits as follows: “As a Non-Executive Director, she helped boost Julius Berger’s revenue to N566.2 billion, pushing it into Nigeria’s top 50 listed firms.
“At Abumet, Disu is driving innovation in façade technology, deploying unitized curtain walls for improved insulation and energy efficiency in Nigeria’s construction sector.
“Nigerian business executive Bella Disu has led Abumet Nigeria Limited, an innovative glass and aluminum manufacturing company, to record-breaking earnings, with profits quadrupling at the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Her leadership has not only steered the company back to profitability but has also reinforced the business acumen that runs deep in the Adenuga family.
“In a LinkedIn post, Disu, who has served as chairman of Abumet since 2021, shared the company’s turnaround: “Abumet is reaching new heights, and I’m excited to share our latest achievements. I am especially proud of the remarkable turnaround we’ve achieved—transforming from a loss in 2021 to delivering a 307 percent increase in profit in 2024.
“At just 38, Disu has earned her place among Africa’s top executives under 40, proving her ability to drive business success while steadily stepping into the legacy of her father, billionaire Mike Adenuga, who ranks among the continent’s wealthiest individuals with a fortune of $6.8 billion. She took over as chairman of Abumet’s Board of Directors in January 2021, succeeding Bamanga Tukur at a time when the company was struggling with steep losses.
“Since then, Disu has orchestrated one of the most impressive corporate recoveries in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Under her leadership, Abumet returned to profitability by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, bouncing back from the impact of COVID-19 and the financial challenges of 2021. The company sustained its profit in 2023 before posting a fourfold increase in 2024.
“Reflecting on this achievement, Disu credited the success to strong leadership and teamwork: “This success is the result of strategic leadership at the Board level, the dedication of our management team, and the collective effort of every Abumet employee.”
“Bella Disu expands Abumet’s market reach
As a 90-percent subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Abumet plays a key role in the construction giant’s success. Bella Disu, who also serves as a Non-Executive Director at Julius Berger, has played a ‘much more’ active role in driving growth in the building solutions sector. By the end of the 2024 fiscal year, Julius Berger’s revenue rose from N446.1 billion ($296.4 million) in 2023 to N566.2 billion ($376.2 million) in 2024.
“Profit after tax also increased from N12.74 billion ($8.5 million) to N14.97 billion ($10 million), boosting the company’s market capitalization on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to N202.1 billion ($134.3 million). This has placed Julius Berger among Nigeria’s top 50 publicly listed firms, ranking 35th on the NGX.
“Under Disu’s leadership, Abumet has strengthened its market position by expanding its sales and marketing efforts. The launch of its Lagos sales office has helped grow its market share for made-in-Nigeria window and door solutions, while its EVONIGGLASS insulated glass brand has gained wider recognition. Despite market challenges, the company has posted record-high revenue and profits, exceeding expectations.
Abumet deploys energy-efficient curtain walls
Looking ahead, Disu is focused on pushing innovation in advanced façade solutions, leading Abumet’s efforts in glass and aluminum manufacturing.
“Abumet is deploying unitized curtain walls that will completely envelop the façade, ensuring not just aesthetic excellence but also enhanced energy efficiency through modern insulation technologies,” she said.
With a strong record of turning businesses around and driving growth, Disu is cementing her leadership in Nigeria’s business world. Her influence now extends beyond construction, telecommunications, and real estate into the country’s broader manufacturing sector, where she continues to make a lasting impact.”
Bella’s trajectory in the world of enterprise is a clear case of the demystification of the proverbial a tree cannot make a forest’, as she has conscientiously turned tables around wherever she found herself, bring in new ideas, new innovations and structural discipline that completely overhauls a system for all the positive outcomes.
Hers, is a case of continuous rise in the business world, and the home front. She is a better definition of a virtuous woman, and at less than 40 in age, the sky holds no barrier to how much more Belinda Ajoke Olubunmi Disu nee Adenuga could achieve in the coming months.
In November 2025, at a Techx Ikoyi event, Bella made a strong case for positivism, using herself as a veritable content and well researched material. Her speech titled, Say Yes Now! Why Readiness is a Myth, is still much talked about as presented in full below:
I was 38 when I finally met my whole self. Bella Disu — the change maker, the creative, the lifelong learner, the woman unafraid to keep evolving.
It’s interesting though, I didn’t meet her in a moment of perfect readiness. I met her after I got tired of constantly walking within the same walls. Today, I’d like to share the story of how I stopped waiting, what it taught me about why we hesitate, and what happens when we finally say yes.
A while ago, I decided to try something new. Not in business, but in my years-long fitness journey. At one point, I weighed 110 kilos. At another, 64. By my mid-30s, I had found a rhythm: 160 grams of protein a day, strength training four times a week, 10,000 steps daily. Slight work, right? I had three walking pads — one in my bedroom, one in my study, one in the office. Don’t ask. I’ve never been one for small measures.
But it worked. Of course it did. Until one day, I realized this is my life — walking in place and staring at the same walls. So, I thought maybe it’s time to move differently. Maybe I should learn tennis.
Yet, as soon as the thought came into my mind, I hesitated. I asked myself, “Should I do it? Should I wait? Wasn’t it too technical, too hard, too late?” After all, who starts tennis at 38?
Despite not feeling quite ready, I found a coach, showed up on the court, and soon I was playing tennis three, sometimes four times a week. And then, to my horror, I discovered that tennis doesn’t even give you that many steps. All those side-to-side moves don’t count. But by then, it wasn’t about steps anymore. I was hooked. And now I am often amazed at the physical and mental growth that has since happened all because of one small decision. I’d asked myself, “Should I do it? Should I wait?” And something in me answered, “Say yes now.”
But I’ve thought about why I hesitated in the first place. And it’s that for years I thought I had to wait for the right moment, for more qualifications, for a different version of myself. Psychologists call it destination addiction — the belief that happiness lives at the next milestone. So, a certain weight, title, or degree.
And I know I’m not alone. How many of you have asked yourselves: “Should I do it? Should I wait? What if I fail?” We all know that familiar voice that whispers, “Not yet.” So, if the antidote is that simple — say yes now — why don’t we all do it?
We don’t because hesitation is a conundrum. It wears the mask of readiness. And I used to mistake readiness for a finish line. Then in 2014, I met a coach I had invited to facilitate an HR session. And after the session, he said, “So tell me about Bella.”
I froze. I really did. I could talk about my work, my father’s mentorship, even my wedding — which is probably my biggest claim to fame at the time. But about me, I… I really didn’t have much to say. So, I was thankful when he offered me a complimentary session and said, “Let’s talk to Bella from 10 years ago. What would you tell her? And 10 years ahead — who is she?”
To be honest, that future Bella was hazy. But his questions drew out interests and passions I once buried. So he then said, “What’s stopping you from going after them? You can be many things at once.”
So I said a mental yes to his words — and it opened doors to pursuing diverse interests: a first master’s, later an MBA, writing and publishing my first children’s book, impacting lives through the Bella Disu Foundation, and gaining the courage to walk into rooms that once intimidated me.
You see, each step reinforced something critical: readiness is not a destination — it’s a posture. And we become ready by doing.
Today, I’m no longer a woman hesitating in life or business. And that transformation has seeped into organizations I lead. I’ve led through discomfort many times. I’ve restructured a board and redesigned corporate strategies. And I’ve dealt with the late nights, the doubts, and that familiar restlessness that keeps leaders awake thinking, “We have to make this change.”
Yet conviction, grounded in facts, gives me a sense of urgency. And that to me is leadership — seeing what could be and moving towards it. Viewing urgency as a journey toward clarity and not chaos.
And this is particularly important because organizations wrestle with hesitation just like individuals do. Some companies choose to wait for perfect timing — and lose their moment. Others say yes now — and change industries.
I’m sure you all are familiar with these three companies that sat at the same intersection in the 1990s. Remember Kodak?
Kodak saw digital images coming and froze. Blockbuster saw Netflix and laughed. Why? Organizational loss aversion. The fear of letting go of a successful past to pursue an uncertain future.
In contrast, Apple saw the same digital future and accelerated it. The difference? Two companies chose to protect their past and failed. One chose to create its future and thrived.
And that story isn’t foreign. It’s happened right here at home, too. Just think of how we went from seeing the glory days of a popular quick-service restaurant that defined our childhoods to the success and triumph of newer ones like Chicken Republic and Kilimanjaro.
We’ve also seen the rise and agility of fintechs pushing banks to challenge their long-held ways of doing business — and in doing so, unlocking entirely new markets and customer segments.
The companies that say yes now prove that courage and speed matter more than size and comfort. Therefore, the companies that thrive, the leaders who excel, the people who grow — they all share one thing: they’ve come to recognize the mask of hesitation and take it off.
When hesitation says “not yet,” they know that doing creates readiness. And when comfort offers its gentle cage, they choose the discomfort that leads to growth.
Indeed, when I look back at every important shift in my life, it began with a small yes — often inconvenient, sometimes uncomfortable, occasionally irrational.
Saying yes to tennis at 38. Saying yes to learning again. Saying yes to growth when it would have been easier to just stay still.
But here’s what I didn’t expect: saying yes never ends with you. My teams learn to challenge comfort because I did. The women I mentor raise their hands because they saw me raise mine. And my daughter Paris picked up a racket because I picked up courage.
Every yes we give ourselves becomes a light that tells someone else it is safe to begin.
So, right now in this room, someone is sitting on an idea — starting a new business, changing roles, writing that first page, booking that class. Maybe you’re waiting for perfect timing, asking yourself, “Should I do it? Should I wait?”
You already have your answer. The traffic light — it’s already green. So move. Say yes. But most of all… say yes now.
Thank you.
Bella is sure a force to reckon with; in all ramifications!
Boss Of The Week
Olubukola Adubi: Entrepreneurial Amazon of Immeasurable Value
By Eric Elezuo
Presiding over a 47 years old company, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, with its attendant triumphs, glories, challenges and strategic leadership, Engr. (Mrs) Olubukola Adubi, has come a long way in professionalism, delivery and influence. It is therefore no surprise when she was practically anointed and robed as an honorary FELLOW of the Nigerian Society of Engineers during the 2025 NSE International Conference Exhibition and Annual General Meeting; a ceremony that took place at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.
With the hall filled to capacity, families and friends in high expectation, the event kickstarted with the arrival of the President/Chairman-in-Council of NSE, Mrs Margaret Aina Oguntala, and other important guests, followed by the rendition of the National anthem, which triggered speeches from selected dignitaries before the all important robing of Mrs Adubi as an honorary fellow of the Society.
If you call her a woman of many parts, you won’t be wrong. Mrs Adubi is a Pharmacist by qualification, an Engineer by vocation and hospitality practitioner by passion. She is, by the dictates of 9-5, the Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous cable and wire company, MicCom Cables and Wires Limited.
Adubi’s sphere of influence is overwhelming as she compliments her official responsibilities with wifely and motherly duties. She has also been the president of the Cables Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), which is the umbrella body for essentially all the cable manufacturers in Nigeria.
Her intelligence, an adequate blend of genuine personality and beauty, has remained her ultimate selling point, giving her a leeway among competitors, contemporaries and partners. Her take on diverse issues bordering on family, nation building and the need to protect local content, especially in the cable manufacturing sector, is topnotch and proves both her patriotic stand as a Nigerian and individual flexibility.
Adubi’s sojourn in the world of manufacturing has implanted in the spirit of due process and humane mind. She is a student of good quality, no matter the length traveled to acquired. And that explains her pride in her MicCom products. In a 2023 interview with The Boss, she said matter of factly; “I can beat my chest and say that because MicCom products are not in the market, there’s no chance of a fake product. So if you are buying a MicCom product, you can go to sleep because I know the processes that we go through in the factory. I know how intentional we are about quality. We are certified with the quality management system. We are currently being certified for the occupational health safety and the health & safety management systems.
“We are particular about safety and quality. I can assure you. A lot of my other colleagues in the industry wonder why we are not in the market and there’s a reason. Sometimes you have decide what is more important – whether it is money or to protect the quality of the name. This, for us, is just about out name, and nothing can stop that.”
And till date, Adubi has not compromised, but continue to dish out the best of quality under a sustainable atmosphere for both staff and product.
In her self-produced biodata, Adubi, who cherishes a good and a good legacy more than anything, acknowledged her educational trajectory, a brief understanding of the steps taken so and the trophies that have followed and trailed the magnanimous steps.
THE BIODATA IS PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS:
Mrs. Olubukola Adubi began her career as a Pharmacist in the United Kingdom 25 years ago. She was just 22 years. Over the past two decades, she has gained experience across industries, including pharmaceuticals, consulting, hospitality, and manufacturing. She has established a reputation as a transformational leader who consistently delivers impact in complex and competitive environments.
She holds a Master’s Degree in Pharmacy, a Master’s in International Business Administration and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration. She is a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, and the Institute of Directors.
Mrs Adubi is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MicCom Cables & Wires Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading cable manufacturers, where she oversees strategic growth, operational excellence, and industry innovation, ensuring full compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards. This positions MicCom as a leader in quality, environmental, and occupational health standards. MicCom remains the only cable manufacturer in Nigeria with all three certifications.
She is currently leading the design, installation, and commissioning of MicCom’s new, state-of-the-art Smart Cable Factory, which incorporates automation, IoT-based monitoring, and advanced testing infrastructure, making it one of the most technologically advanced cable plants in sub-Saharan Africa.
Under her leadership, MicCom has become a training ground for emerging Nigerian engineers, offering real-world industrial exposure and practical skill development, and has established a strategic partnership with Nigerian universities to strengthen the link between academia and industry, providing a valuable training environment for students and graduate engineers.
A committed advocate for Nigeria’s industrial development, she serves as President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) – coincidentally the 2nd female to hold this position, the first being her late mother, Engr. Olufunke Ponnle, FNSE, where she leads efforts to strengthen industry standards, promote local capacity, and engage stakeholders on critical policy and infrastructure issues. She has been recognised for her values-driven leadership rooted in loyalty, integrity, and excellence. From guiding operational teams to influencing national manufacturing policies, she exemplifies a leadership style that is both people-focused and results-oriented.
She is passionate about innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. She continues to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and broader economic development.
Her leadership at MicCom and within CAMAN demonstrates a deep commitment to advancing industrial excellence, human capital development, and inclusive growth, aligning with Nigeria’s strategic objective of achieving sustainable industrial transformation and global competitiveness.”
Still in her 40s, the plantain loving entrepreneur, has set target for herself as she approaches the golden age of 50, which is in the next three years. She told The Boss two years ago as follows;
“Oh…50 is very close. To be honest, I have actually been thinking about it recently, and I am pretty fulfilled. I will be 50 in five years, my children will be much older. I have a daughter now going into the university, and the other one will be joining her in a few years. By that time, the one going in now would have graduated, and the one following would be almost graduating. That, in itself is fulfillment for me. That I have two girls that are self-sufficient. And that God has helped me to have done the best I can with them, then it will be them and God.
“Again, by that time, I want to be thinking of dialing down a notch. I have spent a lot of my years in work. I do enjoy working, and put everything I have in my work, but it will be time to dial it down. I want to travel around the world. I want to enjoy myself. I want to travel for once without thinking about or taking my computer as I do now. I can sit down and read. Of course, that’s one thing I do enjoy very well. You are transported to a different world when you read. It takes me away from work, and I love that.”
A woman that loves life, living and family, Adubi is also a philanthropist, who is not in the business of blowing her trumpet. She allows her work to speak for her, and vocally, loudly and intelligently, they have spoken. Her influence radiates the Agege area, where her MicCom factory is located, as the residents can testify of her corporate social responsibility.
Ahe os married to her heartthrob, whom she fondly call ‘My Wole’, and describe as ‘such joy’.
“He has allowed a very ambitious and career minded person like me to be what I wish to be. Honestly, I chose a good man, and I am happy. And my children are better off for it. One of us is always available. He’s always there when I’m not. We have a great partnership, and it’s fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for a better husband,” she gushed.
The couple is blessed with three great children.
