Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident

A dominant but wasteful Super Eagles, on Tuesday, beat Tanzania 2-1 to begin their campaign at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman scored one goal apiece to give the Super Eagles all three points at stake.

The West Brom defender rose highest to power home an Alex Iwobi cross in the 37th minute to put the Super Eagles’ noses ahead in the Group C encounter.

Lookman netted the second for Nigeria 52 minutes into the clash to ensure all three points for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria, off the back of a heartbreaking 2026 World Cup qualification failure, expectedly dominated play in the early exchanges in Fes, Morocco.

With about 10 minutes on the clock, Sevilla’s Akor Adam struck the woodwork in what could have been Nigeria’s opener at the 2025 AFCON.

Minutes later, Victor Osimhen almost doubled the lead for the Super Eagles, but his effort was cleared off the line. With 45 minutes played, Nigeria entered the tunnel with a 1-0 advantage over the Taifa Stars.

Two minutes into the second half, the former Napoli forward thought he had scored after finding the net. But his 52nd-minute effort was ruled out for offside.

Shortly afterwards, the East Africans took advantage of Nigeria’s defence sloppiness to level things via a finish by William M’Mombwa.

But it took two minutes for the three-time champions to retake the lead. This time, Lookman, who features for Atalanta in the Italian Serie A, found himself at the edge of the Tanzanian post from where he fired past goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi as the ball nestled home!

Eric Chelle introduced veteran Moses Simon for Adams in the vain hope of building a wider lead ahead of what is likely to be their toughest Group C match, against Tunisia in Fes on Saturday.

Tanzania squandered a chance to equalise with three minutes of regular time remaining as a Mohamed Hussein cross evaded Stanley Nwabali, but substitute Kelvin John failed to connect with the ball.

With three points, the Super Eagles now turn their attention to Saturday’s game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Victory in that match will guarantee them a place in the round of 16!

AFP