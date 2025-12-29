Sports
Renowned Boxer Anthony Joshua Survives Ghastly Road Accident
World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua on Monday survived a ghastly road accident in Makun, Ogun State.
Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The vehicle carrying Joshua, a Lexus Jeep with the number plate, KRD 850 HN, reportedly collided with a stationary truck under circumstances that are still being investigated.
Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries, while two persons were said to have died on the spot.
AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Land in Round of 16 after 3-2 Thriller Against Tunisia
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have secured their place in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tunisia in Morocco on Saturday.
The goals for Nigeria came from Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman, ensuring the team’s qualification from their group.
Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, connecting with a precise cross from Lookman just before halftime.
Ndidi, the team captain, doubled the lead in the 50th minute, again assisted by Lookman.
Lookman added a third goal in the 70th minute, with Osimhen providing the assist.
Tunisia fought back late, with Talbi scoring in the 74th minute, and Abdi converting a penalty in the 87th minute following a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel, but it was not enough to prevent Nigeria from sealing the win.
The Super Eagles now advance to face Uganda in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 5 PM, with hopes high for continued success in the tournament.
Super Eagles Beat Tanzania 2-1 in AFCON Opener
A dominant but wasteful Super Eagles, on Tuesday, beat Tanzania 2-1 to begin their campaign at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman scored one goal apiece to give the Super Eagles all three points at stake.
The West Brom defender rose highest to power home an Alex Iwobi cross in the 37th minute to put the Super Eagles’ noses ahead in the Group C encounter.
Lookman netted the second for Nigeria 52 minutes into the clash to ensure all three points for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria, off the back of a heartbreaking 2026 World Cup qualification failure, expectedly dominated play in the early exchanges in Fes, Morocco.
With about 10 minutes on the clock, Sevilla’s Akor Adam struck the woodwork in what could have been Nigeria’s opener at the 2025 AFCON.
Minutes later, Victor Osimhen almost doubled the lead for the Super Eagles, but his effort was cleared off the line. With 45 minutes played, Nigeria entered the tunnel with a 1-0 advantage over the Taifa Stars.
Two minutes into the second half, the former Napoli forward thought he had scored after finding the net. But his 52nd-minute effort was ruled out for offside.
Shortly afterwards, the East Africans took advantage of Nigeria’s defence sloppiness to level things via a finish by William M’Mombwa.
But it took two minutes for the three-time champions to retake the lead. This time, Lookman, who features for Atalanta in the Italian Serie A, found himself at the edge of the Tanzanian post from where he fired past goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi as the ball nestled home!
Eric Chelle introduced veteran Moses Simon for Adams in the vain hope of building a wider lead ahead of what is likely to be their toughest Group C match, against Tunisia in Fes on Saturday.
Tanzania squandered a chance to equalise with three minutes of regular time remaining as a Mohamed Hussein cross evaded Stanley Nwabali, but substitute Kelvin John failed to connect with the ball.
With three points, the Super Eagles now turn their attention to Saturday’s game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Victory in that match will guarantee them a place in the round of 16!
AFP
Jake Paul Lands in Hospital with Broken Jaw after Anthony Joshua Trashing
Jake Paul has been admitted to hospital after reportedly suffering a suspected fractured jaw during his six-round defeat to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.
The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer put up a determined performance throughout the contest but was ultimately overwhelmed by Joshua’s superior size, experience and power.
After the fight, Paul revealed concerns that his jaw might be broken. His promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed that Paul was undergoing medical checks, noting that his recovery period could last between four and six weeks.
Despite the injury, Paul remained positive in his post-fight reaction.
“I feel good. It was fun, and I truly love this sport,” he said, while also sharing graphic photos and videos on social media that showed the physical impact of the bout.
The former cruiserweight contender stated that he intends to take a short break before returning to the ring, stressing that his ambition to challenge for a cruiserweight world title remains intact.
“We’ll heal the jaw, come back stronger and fight opponents in my weight class. Anthony Joshua is a great champion. I lost, but that’s boxing. I’ll be back and keep moving forward,” Paul said.
Reflecting further on the fight, Paul acknowledged that fatigue played a key role in his loss.

