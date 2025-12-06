Opinion
How Dr. Fatima Ibrahim Hamza (PT, mNSP) Became Kano’s Healthcare Star and a Model for African Women in Leadership
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
My dear country men and women, over the years, I have been opportune to watch numerous speeches delivered by outstanding women shaping the global health sector especially those within Africa. Back home, I have also listened to towering figures like Dr. Hadiza Galadanci, the renowned O&G consultant whose passion for healthcare reform continues to inspire many. Even more closer home, there is Dr. Fatima Ibrahim Hamza, my classmate and colleague. Anyone who knew her from the beginning would remember a hardworking young woman who left no stone unturned in her pursuit of excellence. Today, she stands tall as one of the most powerful illustrations of what African women in leadership can achieve when brilliance, discipline, and integrity are brought together.
Before I dwell into the main business for this week, let me make this serious confession. If you are a regular traveler within Nigeria like myself, especially in the last two years, you will agree that no state currently matches Kano in healthcare delivery and institutional sophistication. This transformation is not accidental. It is the result of a coordinated, disciplined, and visionary ecosystem of leadership enabled by Kano State Governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf. From the strategic drive of the Hospitals Management Board under the meticulous leadership of Dr. Mansur Nagoda, to the policy direction and oversight provided by the Ministry of Health led by the ever committed Dr. Abubakar Labaran, and the groundbreaking reforms championed by the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board under the highly cerebral Professor Salisu Ahmed Ibrahim, the former Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA) boss, a man who embodies competence, hard work, honesty, and principle, the progress of Kano’s health sector becomes easy to understand. With such a strong leadership backbone, it is no surprise that individuals like Dr. Fatima Ibrahim Hamza is thriving and redefining what effective healthcare leadership looks like in Nigeria.
Across the world, from top medical institutions to global leadership arenas, one truth echoes unmistakably: when women lead with vision, systems transform. Their leadership is rarely about theatrics or force; it is about empathy, innovation, discipline, and a capacity to drive change from the inside out. Kano State has, in recent years, witnessed this truth firsthand through the extraordinary work of Dr. Fatima at Sheikh Muhammad Jidda General Hospital.
In less than 2 years, Dr. Fatima has emerged as a phenomenon within Kano’s healthcare landscape. As the youngest hospital director in the state, she has demonstrated a style of leadership that mirrors the excellence seen in celebrated female leaders worldwide, women who inspire not by occupying space, but by redefining it. Her performance has earned her two high level commendations. First, a recognition by the Head of Service following a rigorous independent assessment of her achievements, and more recently, a formal commendation letter from the Hospitals Management Board acknowledging her professionalism, discipline, and transformative impact.
These acknowledgements are far more than administrative gestures, they place her in the company of women leaders whose influence reshaped nations: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern with her empathy driven governance, Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf with her courageous reforms, and Germany’s Angela Merkel with her disciplined, steady leadership. Dr. Fatima belongs to this esteemed lineage of women who do not wait for change, they create it.
What sets her apart is her ability to merge vision with structure, compassion with competence, and humility with bold ambition. Staff members describe her as firm yet accessible, warm yet uncompromising on standards, traits that embody the modern leadership model the world is steadily embracing. Under her stewardship, Sheikh Jidda General Hospital has transformed from a routine public facility into an institution of possibility, demonstrating what happens when a capable woman is given the opportunity to lead without constraint.
The recent commendation letter from the Hospitals Management Board captures this evolution clearly: “Dr. Fatima has strengthened administrative coordination, improved patient care, elevated professional standards, and fostered a hospital environment where excellence has become the norm rather than the exception”. These outcomes are remarkable in a system that often battles bureaucratic bottlenecks and infrastructural limitations. Her work is proof that effective leadership especially in health must be visionary, intentional, and rooted in integrity.
In a period when global discourse places increasing emphasis on the importance of women in leadership particularly in healthcare, Dr. Fatima stands as a living testament to what is possible. She has demonstrated that leadership is never about gender, but capacity, clarity of purpose, and the willingness to serve with unwavering commitment.
Her rise sends a powerful message to young girls across Nigeria and Africa: that excellence has no gender boundaries. It is a call to institutions to trust and empower competent women. And it is a reminder to society that progress accelerates when leadership is guided by competence rather than stereotypes.
As Kano continues its journey toward comprehensive healthcare reform, Dr. Fatima represents a new chapter, one where leadership is defined not by age or gender, but by impact, innovation, and measurable progress. She is, without question, one of the most compelling examples of modern African women in leadership today.
May her story continue to enlighten, inspire, and redefine what African women can, and will achieve when given the opportunity to lead.
Dr. Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Opinion
Book Review: Against the Odds by Dozy Mmobuosi
By Sola Ojewusi
Against the Odds is an ambitious, deeply personal, and unflinchingly honest memoir that traces the remarkable rise of Dozy Mmobuosi, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and controversial entrepreneurs. In this sweeping narrative, Mmobuosi reveals not just the public milestones of his career, but the intimate struggles, internal battles, and defining moments that shaped his identity and worldview.
The book is both a personal testimony and a broader commentary on leadership, innovation, and Africa’s future—and it succeeds in balancing these worlds with surprising emotional clarity.
A Candid Portrait of Beginnings
Mmobuosi’s story begins in the bustling, unpredictable ecosystem of Lagos, where early challenges served as the furnace that forged his ambitions. The memoir details the circumstances of his upbringing, the value systems passed down from family, and the early encounters that sparked his desire to build solutions at scale.
These foundational chapters do important work: they humanize the protagonist. Readers meet a young Dozy not as a business figurehead, but as a Nigerian navigating complex social, financial, and personal realities—realities that millions of Africans will find familiar.
The Making of an Entrepreneur
As the narrative progresses, the memoir transitions into the defining phase of Mmobuosi’s business evolution. Here, he walks readers through the origins of his earliest ventures and the relentless curiosity that led him to operate across multiple industries—fintech, agri-tech, telecoms, AI, healthcare, consumer goods, and beyond.
What is striking is the pattern of calculated risk-taking. Mmobuosi positions himself as someone unafraid to venture into uncharted territory, even when the cost of failure is steep. His explanations offer readers valuable insights into:
• market intuition
• the psychology of entrepreneurship
• the sacrifices required to build at scale
• the emotional and operational toll of high-growth ventures
These passages make the book not only readable but instructive—especially for emerging
African entrepreneurs.
Triumphs, Crises, and Public Scrutiny
One of the book’s most compelling strengths is its willingness to confront controversy head-on.
Mmobuosi addresses periods of intense scrutiny, institutional pressure, and personal trials.
Instead of glossing over these chapters, he uses them to illustrate the complexities of building businesses in emerging markets and navigating public perception.
The tone is reflective rather than defensive, inviting readers to consider the thin line between innovation and misunderstanding in environments where the rules are still being written.
This vulnerability is where the memoir finds its emotional resonance.
A Vision for Africa
Beyond personal history, Against the Odds expands into a passionate manifesto for African transformation. Mmobuosi articulates a vision of a continent whose young population, natural resources, and intellectual capital position it not as a follower, but a potential leader in global innovation.
He challenges outdated narratives about Africa’s dependency, instead advocating for
homegrown technology, supply chain sovereignty, inclusive economic systems, and investment in human capital.
For development strategists, policymakers, and visionaries, these sections elevate the work from memoir to thought leadership.
The Writing: Accessible, Engaging, and Purposeful
Stylistically, the memoir is direct and approachable. Mmobuosi writes with clarity and intention, blending storytelling with reflection in a way that keeps the momentum steady. The pacing is effective: the book moves seamlessly from personal anecdotes to business lessons, from introspection to bold declarations.
Despite its business-heavy subject matter, the prose remains accessible to everyday readers.
The emotional honesty, in particular, will appeal to those who appreciate memoirs that feel lived rather than curated.
Why This Book Matters
Against the Odds arrives at a critical moment for Africa’s socioeconomic trajectory. As global attention shifts toward African innovation, the need for authentic narratives from those building within the system becomes essential.
Mmobuosi’s memoir offers:
• a case study in resilience
• an insider’s perspective on entrepreneurship in frontier markets
• a meditation on reputation, legacy, and leadership
• a rallying cry for African ambition
For readers like Sola Ojewusi, whose work intersects with media, policy, leadership, and social development, this book offers profound insight into the human stories driving Africa’s new generation of builders.
Final Verdict
Against the Odds is more than a success story—it is a layered, introspective, and timely work that captures the pressures and possibilities of modern African enterprise. It challenges stereotypes, raises important questions about leadership and impact, and ultimately delivers a narrative of persistence that audiences across the world will find relatable.
It is an essential read for anyone interested in the future of African innovation, the personal realities behind public leadership, and the enduring power of vision and resilience
Opinion
Redefining Self-leadership: Henry Ukazu As a Model
Opinion
The Fault Lines of Power: A Global Leadership Crisis and the Path to Restoration
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Across the world, we are navigating the fault lines of outdated leadership. The future belongs to those who can mend these cracks with the mortar of integrity, the vision of long-term purpose, and the resilience of empowered people” Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Leadership serves as the foundational pillar for any thriving organization, corporation, or nation. It is the critical framework meant to ensure stability, inspire direction, and foster resilience against challenges. Yet, a pervasive and unsettling phenomenon is emerging worldwide: the development of deep fault lines within these very structures of authority. This crisis of confidence spans sectors and continents, from established Western democracies to burgeoning economies in the Global South.
This examination explores these global leadership fissures, with a specific focus on Nigeria’s complex landscape. We will diagnose the universal symptoms, analyze their acute manifestation in the Nigerian context, and ultimately, propose a constructive framework for renewal aimed at individuals, businesses, and governments.
Diagnosing the Global Leadership Decay
The erosion of effective leadership rarely happens overnight. It typically begins with subtle, often ignored fractures that gradually weaken the entire system. These fractures commonly appear as:
- The Credibility Chasm: A growing disconnect between a leader’s promises and their tangible actions. When rhetoric of transparency clashes with a reality of opacity, the essential bond of trust is severed.
- The Tyranny of the Immediate: An overwhelming focus on short-term gains—be it quarterly earnings or political popularity—that sacrifices long-term strategy and sustainable health. This is the equivalent of building on unstable ground.
- Strategic Inertia: In a world defined by rapid change, leaders who cling to outdated, rigid hierarchies render their organizations incapable of adapting, innovating, or surviving future shocks.
- The Empathy Void: Leadership that is intellectually or emotionally detached from the realities of its people, employees, or citizens. This breeds disengagement, stifles collaboration, and fuels a silent exodus of talent and goodwill.
- The Succession Failure: A critical neglect of leadership pipeline development, which creates a dangerous vacuum of vision and competence during transitions, jeopardizing institutional memory and future stability.
The Nigerian Context: A Magnified View of the Crisis
Nigeria, a nation brimming with phenomenal human and natural potential, offers a powerful case study where these global fault lines are particularly pronounced and consequential.
Within the Political Arena:
Leadership is frequently marred by a system that rewards patronage over performance. Rampant corruption diverts essential resources from critical public services, leading to a catastrophic decay in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This, combined with policy instability across political administrations, creates an environment of uncertainty that discourages vital long-term investment.
Within the Corporate Sphere:
Many organizations, including prominent family-owned conglomerates, are hindered by overly centralized decision-making and weak corporate governance structures. When nepotism overshadows meritocracy, innovation is suppressed, and employee motivation withers. A survivalist mindset, driven by a challenging economic climate, often trumps strategic investment in talent and innovation.
Within Public Institutions:
A pervasive culture of bureaucracy and inefficiency often widens the gap between the government and the governed. This leads to profound citizen frustration and a demoralized public workforce, undermining the very purpose of these institutions.
The cumulative effect of these intersecting failures is a palpable national anxiety—a widespread belief that the nation is operating far below its potential, not due to a lack of resources or talent, but because of a fundamental breakdown in its leadership frameworks.
A Framework for Renewal: Building Resilient Leadership
Identifying the problem is only the first step. The imperative is to forge a path forward. The following advisory framework outlines how to bridge these fault lines and unlock latent possibilities.
For Individuals (The Agents of Change):
- Transition from Spectator to Stakeholder: Exercise accountability through informed civic participation and constructive advocacy. Use platforms, including digital media, to demand transparency and results from leaders.
- Embody Ethical Leadership Daily: Demonstrate integrity, accountability, and empathy within your immediate circle—your workplace, community, and family. Leadership is an action, not merely a position.
- Commit to Lifelong Learning: Proactively acquire new skills, cultivate a global perspective, and strengthen your emotional intelligence to navigate an increasingly complex world.
- Engage in Reciprocal Mentorship: Actively seek guidance while also dedicating time to mentor others. Cultivating the next generation is a collective responsibility that ensures a continuous flow of capable leaders.
For Corporations (The Economic Catalysts):
- Ingrain, Don’t Just Install, Governance: Move beyond superficial compliance. Foster a culture where independent boards, radical transparency, and ethical practices are non-negotiable core values.
- Systematize Leadership Development: Establish robust talent management and succession planning programs. Intentionally identify and nurture future leaders through targeted training, mentorship, and strategic role assignments.
- Champion a Stakeholder-Centric Purpose: Define a corporate mission that creates genuine value for all stakeholders—employees, customers, communities, and the environment. This builds lasting brand equity and attracts purpose-driven talent.
- Cultivate Psychologically Safe Spaces: Foster an organizational climate where employees feel empowered to voice ideas, question assumptions, and experiment without fear of reprisal. This is the bedrock of a truly innovative and adaptive organization.
For Nations (The Architects of Society):
- Fortify Institutions Over Individuals: Invest in building strong, independent institutions—such as the judiciary, electoral commissions, and anti-corruption bodies—that can function autonomously and uphold the rule of law.
- Prioritize Human Capital as the Supreme Asset: Direct national investment toward foundational pillars like quality public education and healthcare. An educated, healthy, and skilled populace is the most critical driver of sustainable national development.
- Articulate and Adhere to a Long-Term National Vision: Develop a strategic, non-partisan national development plan that provides a consistent direction for policy, transcending political cycles and uniting citizens around a common goal.
- Establish a Consequence-Based Culture: Implement a system where integrity is visibly rewarded and corruption is met with swift, transparent, and impartial justice, regardless of the offender’s status.
Conclusion: Laying a New Foundation
The fault lines in global leadership present a significant challenge, but they also offer a clarion call for renewal. The solution lies in a deliberate return to the core tenets of visionary, accountable, and empathetic leadership.
For Nigeria, and for the world at large, delivering on our shared potential requires a concerted effort to repair these foundations. We must collectively shift from a culture of short-sightedness to one of intergenerational stewardship, and from fractured allegiances to a unified commitment to the common good.
The blueprint for change is clear. By choosing to reinforce our leadership at every level, we can transform these fault lines into cornerstones for a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future. The responsibility to build rests with all of us.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History and International Studies, Fellow Certified Management Consultant & Specialist, Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional, a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN). He has also gained inclusion in the prestigious compendium, “Nigeria @65: Leaders of Distinction”.
Meet Muhammad Ashfaq Hussain, CEO at Profound Realtors
How Dr. Fatima Ibrahim Hamza (PT, mNSP) Became Kano’s Healthcare Star and a Model for African Women in Leadership
Era of Nationwide Fuel Queues Has Come to An End, Says Dangote
The Oracle: When a Nation Undermines Citizens’ Rights (Pt. 4)
Friday Sermon: Pride and the Pitfalls of Arrogance
Atiku Abubakar Remains Only Person Tinubu Govt is Afraid Of – Dele Momodu (Full Interview)
Olubukola Adubi: Entrepreneurial Amazon of Immeasurable Value
67 Healthy Garlands for His Excellency, Dr. John Mahama, the President of Ghana
Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught
Alex Otti Pays Solidarity Visit to Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison
After Weeks of Incarceration, Cameroon Opposition Leader Dies in Detention
Globacom-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features BBN Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
US Lawmakers Meet Today over Reported Christian Genocide
Trending
-
Featured6 days ago
67 Healthy Garlands for His Excellency, Dr. John Mahama, the President of Ghana
-
News5 days ago
Kidnapped Kwara Monarch, Six Others Escape from Bandits’ Custody Amid Vigilante Onslaught
-
Featured5 days ago
Alex Otti Pays Solidarity Visit to Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto Prison
-
Featured5 days ago
After Weeks of Incarceration, Cameroon Opposition Leader Dies in Detention
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Globacom-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features BBN Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
-
News5 days ago
Just In: Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, Resigns, Tinubu Accepts
-
USA4 days ago
US Lawmakers Meet Today over Reported Christian Genocide
-
National4 days ago
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister