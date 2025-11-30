Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Must Be Ready

By Kayode Emola

Anyone observant of recent events in Nigeria needs no prophet to tell them that all is not well with the country. Since the announcement by President Donald Trump that he was designating Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’, the level of insecurity has risen astronomically.

We have seen an Army General kidnapped in an ambush and subsequently killed. We have seen churches attacked, villages ransacked, and communities being devastated by the level of rising insecurity. For those who are still in denial, I pray it doesn’t reach their doorstep before they realise we are in a state of emergency.

What we must now realise as Yoruba is that the Fulani jihad against Nigeria is now in full swing. Just this week, they attacked communities in Ogun, Kogi, Kwara and some parts of Osun State. If the alarm bells are not ringing in our ears already, then we are, of all people in Nigeria, the most foolish.

Even people who are staunch supporters of President Tinubu, like Adetoun, are now making videos and asking the government to call for the help of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) in dislodging the Fulani terrorists. It shows that the country is now witnessing a high degree of insecurity, and the government has no control over what is happening.

Although the government would like to make some gullible people believe that it is making progress in the security of lives and properties. The truth is that their progress is more of a façade than the reality on the ground.

For instance, the government claimed that the President was active throughout the rescue mission of the kidnapped victims from the CAC Church in Eruku, Kwara State. They also claimed that he left no stone unturned in rescuing some of the school girls who were kidnapped from the boarding house in Niger State. However, they failed to tell us how the victims were rescued and if any ransom was paid.

The truth is that, when it comes to insecurity in the country, the President is only acting when the cameras are turned on, and the international communities are involved. This President is not genuinely interested in fighting insecurity. The reason is that he has been quoted as saying he cannot fight insecurity, and if he dares, they will kill him. He is only interested in the titular privileges the position of a President brings, rather than the security of the lives and property of the innocent citizens.

Therefore, we Yoruba must now be on high alert as to the heightened insecurity in the land. We must recognise that our Yoruba territory is the crown jewel of Nigeria, and that is all these sponsors of terrorism and their foreign collaborators are looking for.

We must not let down our guard at any time and must begin to make serious efforts for the emancipation of our Yorubaland from Nigeria. The Caliphate have activated its long-awaited jihad, and we must be ready to respond in kind at a moment’s notice.

This is not the time to be fearful, but rather, it is the time to be courageous and be ready to declare our Yoruba nation if push comes to shove. Every Yoruba must realise that we are all in this together, and the only way to win is if we all put our differences aside and fight for the defence of our Oodua heritage. I know for a fact that in the end, Yoruba will win this battle, and our glory will be restored.