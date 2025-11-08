Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Roadmap to Yoruba Nation
By Kayode Emola
We all know that there is not one event that ruined the fortunes of Nigeria today. In fact, Nigeria suffered from a series of historical, political, and socio-economic woes that is shaping its many struggles today.
In the words of the US President Donald Trump, Nigeria is a disgraced country in the comity of nations. For that reason, he has stated that the US is coming guns-a-blazing to rescue Nigeria from its myriad of security problems that the government has refused to tackle.
Many people agree that Nigeria has failed, and the return to civilian rule in 1999 has not brought the expected hopes that the people thought democracy would bring. The systemic corruption, ethno-religious divisions, and weak institutions that are bedevilling the country have done little to better the lot of the population.
Therefore, when we eventually get our Yoruba nation, one would expect that the problems that bedevilled Nigeria will confront the new nation. The Yoruba people, through our self-determination route, have always emphasised the need to pursue a non-violent approach to our autonomy.
We have documented several atrocities committed against our Yoruba people, from kidnapping to ethnic cleansing, and the nonchalant attitudes of our state governors toward our plight. Some Yoruba people have even clamoured for restructuring as a pit stop to self-determination, knowing full well that this is not palatable to the Fulani oligarchy controlling Nigeria.
We have therefore insisted that if Nigeria fails to convene an assembly where all the ethnic nationalities can have a meaningful dialogue, the end of Nigeria may be brutal and violent. In the end, the breakup of Nigeria will be inevitable, and everyone will lose substantially from a chaotic breakup.
International law favours negotiated, peaceful settlement as unilateral declaration without broad domestic and international support is politically difficult. However, if the US were to intervene in Nigeria with the level of insecurity going on, it creates a clear pathway for the unilateral declaration of independence of the southern peoples of Nigeria.
Our mass campaign for Yoruba independence has gained prominence and support in international circles. We must begin to show what the Yoruba nation means in concrete terms and the benefits of an autonomous Yoruba nation for our people.
Our detailed blueprint covering constitution, minority rights, revenue sharing, pensions, public services, security, and judiciary should now be watertight and ready for consumption by the Yoruba public. Our economic plan must show fiscal viability, tax base, trade, and transition programs, as international actors and investors will judge us by the quality of our state-building plan.
Where possible, our constitution must be made up of transparent consultative referenda to measure support for the transition into full statehood. Our elections must be devoid of the cash and carry politics practiced in Nigeria, where only the moneybags and their stooges occupy political positions.
In all of this, we should not forget to engage the international diplomatic community and our diaspora population. Strengthening friendship with foreign parliaments with careful briefings on our pathway to international recognition.
We must recognise that international recognition is political and not automatic. According to the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States to be recognised as an independent nation, our permanent population, defined territory, capacity to enter trade relations with other states, and our government structure will stand us in good stead.
Above all, we must recognise that the life and livelihood of the ordinary Yoruba citizen matter. They should be the focal point of any actions in the emergence of the Yoruba nation. We must ensure that the Yoruba people are better for it and that the efforts to pursue an independent Yoruba nation are worth it for them.
I therefore enjoin our comrades to be battle-ready when the US comes to Nigeria guns-a-blazing to the rescue of the Christian population. This is our moment in history when fate has met our preparation, and we must be ready to seize the moment when the inevitable happens.
Voice of Emancipation: Trump’s Designation of Nigeria As a Country of Concern
By Kayode Emola
For many Yoruba people clamoring for their own independent sovereign nation, the designation of Nigeria by President Donald J. Trump as a ‘country of particular concern’ was a welcome development. For many of us, this was long overdue, as it seemed no one was listening to our cry for help in the past.
At last, it suddenly felt that we were being listened to, and what we have been clamouring for is coming to us from the most unlikely sources. Whilst many Christian communities were being brutalised by the combination of Boko Haram and the Fulani terrorists in conjunction with their foreign and local sponsors, the Nigerian government stood by doing nothing to help.
They allowed the Fulani terrorists to run riot on defenceless communities in the name of Jihad, when the truth is that these people themselves are not even religious. They hide in the name of religion to commit atrocities that are beyond imagination, creating fear wherever they go.
In September 2025, more than twenty communities were displaced in Kwara and Kogi States by these terrorists. We did not hear any word from the President of Nigeria, nor the Governors of Kwara or Kogi State. They went about their business as though the lives of the citizens didn’t matter anymore.
As a matter of fact, the Governor of Kwara State went with President Tinubu to commission a project at the end of September in Imo State, whilst his own state was being attacked. This goes to show that the so-called political leaders are just in politics for the optics rather than the opportunity to serve their people.
For all intents and purposes, the designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern must mean something for the ordinary people whose lives are being affected by the wanton killings. It should not just be another rhetoric on the pages of our screens and print media, and I am glad President Trump is making serious moves towards it.
I am particularly thrilled that President Trump’s statement is being backed by action and that the US Secretary of War is now on standby to mobilise soldiers into Nigeria. For far too long, the terrorists in Nigeria have been kidnapping and maiming innocent people whilst the Nigerian army stands by and watches.
The government of Nigeria, too, instead of dealing with this menace, is romancing the terrorists and allowing them to join the Nigerian army. What an abomination! To me, this is a national disgrace by the Nigerian government. It shows that the government of Nigeria is the real culprit of the crime and is creating a narrative to soothe their nefarious actions.
The Fulani are a deceptive people who stole Hausa lands in Northern Nigeria by stealth from the original landowners. They surreptitiously coveted all the Hausa kingdoms of Northern Nigeria into their emirate. They had hoped that they could replicate their achievements of coveting the Hausa land everywhere else in Nigeria.
However, they themselves have now realised that they have moved too fast and too soon. Yoruba, Igbo, and other ethnic nationalities in Southern Nigeria gave them a run for their money despite the humongous support they received from the Federal Government during the reign of Buhari.
We as Yoruba must come out with the full facts of the Nigerian situation to the President of the United State so that we can get the appropriate help we desire. We must ensure that President Trump is adequately informed to make the right decisions that will be a win for us all.
Nigeria is not supposed to be a nation, and even the British who amalgamated us know it. That is why they used the word amalgamation rather than union. The amalgamation was supposed to be in part and practice, and not necessarily the formation of a nation.
However, a lot of our Yoruba people who cannot see beyond their noses do not know what the amalgamation means. If they had known what we as Yoruba have lost because of the union of Southern and Northern Nigeria, I am very sure they would be the ones clamouring for our sovereign Yoruba nation.
The time has come in the history of our people where we must capitalise on the goodwill of the US President to achieve our Yoruba nation. The US doesn’t want to be bogged down in an endless war in the most populous black nation on earth. We must do everything within our power to ensure that the Yoruba nation gets the right support it deserves from the world’s powers.
Therefore, if we can present our case that the best thing that can happen for us as Yoruba is to have our own independent nation where we can secure our own borders. We would help in solving the conundrum of insecurity that we find ourselves in.
We need to make the US government aware that we are by far the largest trading nation with the US on the African continent, and it will do us Yoruba, and the US a great deal of good to partner together to create a win-win solution for all parties.
Voice of Emancipation: What About the Coup Plot?
By Kayode Emola
It is more than two weeks since the rumour of a coup plot resurfaced in Nigeria. It is the first attempt at a coup since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999. For all intents and purposes, I believe it marks the start of the end of Nigeria, considering Nigeria’s history and the prevalence of military coups.
However, the most surprising of it all is that the presidency is in denial of the coup plot or even admitting it to the Nigerian populace. Yet, the president is making dramatic changes that suggest he is very unsettled by this development.
If anything at all, I believe what we witnessed was just a hoax and the real coup is about to happen soon. There is no smokescreen without a fire, and the president had better watch his back, especially with his recent reshuffling of his service chiefs.
If anyone around the president gives him advice, they should know that he just made the wrong moves. If not, why will the military intelligence where his National Security Adviser (NSA) is involved in a coup, and to date, the Security Adviser is still holding his position. It beats my imagination that this president cannot wake up and smell the coffee.
Of the said 16 military officers who were implicated in the phantom coup, the majority were from the north, and many of them are Fulani. The National Security Adviser is also a Fulani man, and it is the north that is hellbent on throwing the country into confusion, as they are definitely unhappy with Tinubu’s presidency and rightly so.
Maybe President Tinubu forgot what happened in July 1966, when Gowon was appointed as Aguiyi-Ironsi’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to placate the north. Ironsi, by appointing Gowon, did not know that he is digging his own grave, as Gowon would later mastermind the coup of 1966, where he eventually succeeded Ironsi.
If there is going to be a coup plot in Nigeria today, the first person who will be in the know will be the National Security Adviser. If President Bola Tinubu thinks that the one person he can trust to protect him is his Fulani friend, then he is, of all presidents, the most pitiable.
I would love to say Nigeria is dying, but the truth is that Nigeria died a long time ago, and the present rulers are doing a good job in preserving a carcass and calling it a nation. Everything Tinubu protested before he became president, he is doing ten times over, and yet he doesn’t bat an eyelid.
If, after criticizing the Federal Government when he was in the opposition, he is doing worse than the government he criticized. It shows that Nigeria has no hope of redemption, and the politicians are just stringing the people along.
If the Yoruba people know what is good for them, they should start preparing for their exit from this ungodly union called Nigeria. We should not put our hope on one of us being the president of Nigeria.
We should ensure that Tinubu is the last president of Nigeria. This is because, whether we like it or not, after Tinubu’s presidency, the Fulani will take over the presidency, and by that time, they will come with vengeance for us, Yoruba.
Whether Tinubu leaves the presidency by the ballot or a coup, Yorubaland will never see the development it truly deserves among the comity of nations. Our people are scattered abroad like sheep without a shepherd. Many are in unspeakable trauma abroad with no home or hope to return to.
If Tinubu’s presidency is not bringing any true meaningful development to our people, then I don’t think we should expect any miracle when a Fulani man becomes president of Nigeria. I cannot emphasise enough the great danger that awaits the Yoruba people if we fail to act now while there is still an opportunity.
Therefore, the time is now to begin our exit preparations from this contraption, Nigeria. There is nothing to keep us in Nigeria, and I cannot believe that we will miss Nigeria after our liberation. So the choice is in our hands to either leave Nigeria now or become a vassal state.
Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?
By Kayode Emola
Last week Monday, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III, during the meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria (NCTRN) stated that nothing will cause the breakup of the country. I wish it were easier said than done that just a mere statement by the Sultan can keep Nigeria as one.
The statement by the Sultan confirms our position as self-determination activists that the only pathway for Nigeria is dissolution. It also points to the fact that those still clamouring for restructuring or regionalism are on a wild goose chase. The Fulani are scared and rightly so for their future in the eventual breakup of Nigeria.
If history has taught us anything, it is that no matter how strong an empire is, it will one day give way to the emergence of another. Russia today did not expect that over fifteen countries would come out of the old Soviet Union. Yugoslavia never expected that Slovenia and Croatia would break the union. Likewise, the Rajapaksa’s family of Sri Lanka never expected the people to force them out of power in 2022.
My message to the Sultan is, don’t be too overconfident that Nigeria can never break upevery day. Rather, advice the government of Nigeria and the Fulani killing machine that everyday may be for the thief, but one day will be for the owner.
When Nigerians finally wake from their slumber, I am sure that no force on earth can stop their advancement to the seat of power. When God said it was time for the Israelites to come out of Egypt, not even the Pharaoh and his people could stop the mass exodus of the Jewish people out of Egypt.
I want to call on all our Yoruba people to know that Nigeria was not created as a country to benefit us. Therefore, trying to do everything within our power to keep it as one is only playing into the hands of the Fulani and British people who want to continue to have unfettered access to our natural resources.
If we continue to think that we can outsmart the Fulani politicians and their hegemony because one of our own is the president of Nigeria. Then we are of most people on earth miserable. Everyone in Nigeria knows that the current Nigeria is unsustainable, and even outsiders know it.
The introduction of taxes for everyone by the president is a way of the government saying there is nothing left to run this country so everyone must contribute in keeping this false amalgam going. However, it may be the straw that will finally break the Camel’s back when you ask people who have given their all, including their dignity, to give what they don’t have.
Currently, Nigeria is at a breaking point; if not, the Sultan will not be saying that Nigeria cannot break up. I believe the Sultan was not making that statement from a position of strength; rather, he was making that statement from a position of fear as he and his fellow Fulani caliphate are seeing the handwriting on the wall.
The Fulani elites have thought that no one in the world can question their audacity and what they have turned Nigeria into. However, they are seeing that the pressure from within and outside the country is beginning to reveal the fundamental flaws in Nigeria.
The fact that some top military officers were arrested last week for a coup plot also shows that Nigeria is living on borrowed time. My take is that if the Sultan believes that Nigeria can never break up, he doesn’t need a forum of traditional rulers to announce it. The traditional rulers present in that meeting are not his subjects, and he therefore does not have the authority to impose his own desires on them.
It is clearly the desire of the Sultan for Nigeria not to break up; however, the reality is different. Nigeria’s foundation dictates that the country be dissolved with immediate effect. If not, a day will come when even the politicians will look for a hiding place, but none will be available. I pray and hope that the politicians of Nigeria will do the right thing so that posterity will judge them favourably.
