Popular Live Band Leader, Akin Shuga Dies at 50

Renowned Nigerian musician and live-band leader, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akin Shuga, is dead.

The celebrated performer and founder of Shuga Band died on October 30, 2025, in New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 50.

His family, in a statement on Monday, described him as a “revered music icon, grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”

The statement added, “Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.

“Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.

“As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, we humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. We wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.

“Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.

“We extend heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy, through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment, will continue to live on.”

Born on January 6, 1975, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Akiin Shuga’s life was defined by resilience, passion, and purpose.

Stricken by polio at the age of five, he defied physical challenges to become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished live-band performers and music entrepreneurs. His story mirrored Nigeria’s own revival of live music as an essential part of its cultural identity.

In 1998, he founded the Shuga Band, which began performing at Pintos in Ikeja, Lagos. Over the years, the band grew into a 14-member ensemble known for its electrifying performances at weddings, corporate events, and state functions.

His company, Shuga Entertainment, became a model for professionalism and excellence in live performance, combining artistry with discipline.

Akiin Shuga also served as the founder and president of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria, where he worked to elevate standards within the live-music industry and promote fair treatment for musicians.