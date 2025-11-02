Featured
Glo’s SheGlows Summit 2025 Begins, Merges Wellness and Leadership
Leading communications network, Globacom, has registered another milestone with its ongoing investment in its people as the SheGlows Summit 2025 convened women from every division at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.
This year’s theme, “Wellness for Growth,” underscored a simple truth: wellbeing is not separate from performance-it powers it.
From Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi’s reflections on rest, to Bunmi George’s insights on consistency, and Ifeoma Williams’s masterclass on confidence, every session linked personal wellness to leadership readiness.
The summit’s success mirrored Globacom’s broader commitment to a management culture that continually fosters spaces where women can learn, lead, and lift others.
While the spotlight shone on the female workforce, the quiet endorsement from senior leadership made clear that this vision starts at the top and ripples throughout the organisation.
Participants left with renewed clarity and community spirit, a testament that when companies nurture wellness, they unlock growth that lasts.
They lauded the experience as inspiring and transformative. Ifeyinwa Okoli, Team Lead, Customer Care, said, “The event was beyond my expectations; each speaker delivered her message beautifully, and I’ve taken so much home.”
Esther Ohiomoba from Enterprise Business added, “It touched my core. My biggest takeaway is to let my brilliance serve, not intimidate. I’d love to do this again and again.”
Should I Have Traveled with My Enemies’ Children, Wike Defends Traveling with Sons to Official Assignment
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to viral photos showing his sons accompanying him on local and foreign trips, saying he has the right to carry them along.
He argued that his sons, as master’s degree holders, need the exposure.
“What law says that my sons shouldn’t travel? Let the FCT say where they paid ₦1.
“What official matter? Did they sign any document? It doesn’t need to be a personal trip.
“What’s wrong? So, I can travel with anybody from the FCT. I can travel with anybody in Nigeria. I have that right.
“Oh, come on, they have to know how Nigeria is. They have to learn about government,” Wike said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.
Asked whether he was teaching them to become politicians, he said, “No, that’s not correct. My first son is a lawyer. He said, ‘No, I’m not going to practice. I want to be a farmer.’
“I said, ‘What do you mean by this? He said, ‘No, this is what I want to do.’ I said, ‘Okay’. What do you do?
“They’ve gone for training in Spain. They’ve gone for training in Lisbon.
“My second son finished from King’s College — a master’s degree in Economics. He said he wants to be in real estate.”
The former Rivers State governor also said he is happy that his sons behave responsibly and give him comfort.
“I’m so happy that I have children who have given me comfort, who have not given me problems.
“Assuming they were somewhere smoking. You would have said, ‘Oh, look at these children now. Who are they? I will not travel with my enemy’s children,” he added.
Wike has been spotted with his sons at official events, including the commissioning of projects in the FCT.
Last week, he was criticised by some Nigerians for taking them to a summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Eko Club Atlanta Partners Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA to Provide Medical Solutions to Residents
By Eric Elezuo
Atlanta based Eko Club has partnered the Hon Seyi Jakande-led government of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area to provide medical solutions to the teeming residents of the council.
The outreach, which is holding at the premises of the Council, attracted thousands of residents, who trooped out to receive free medical attention and concerning various ailments and challenges.
In his address at the meet, the Council Chairman, Hon Jakande expressed satisfaction at the collaboration with Eko Club, who came all the way from Atlanta for the humanitarian gesture.
“What we are witnessing today is a promise fulfilled in connection to our ‘HEWA’ agenda. It is the beginning of more beautiful things to come as we promised the residents during our campaign.
“I appreciate members of the Eko Club, who have taken it upon themselves to arrange the logistics for this affair,” Jakande said.
Responding, the Chairman person of the Eko Club Atlanta, Hon. Wunmi Isiotan, noted that the outreach is a beacon of hope for those in need, informing that the Club is equipped to cater for as many that will turn out for the outreach.
Below is her full speech:
“Good morning, Honorable Chairman, Honorable Councilors, community leaders, citizens of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye, esteemed guests, and members of the press.
“Today, we, the members of Eko Club Atlanta and our dedicated volunteers, gather with a shared commitment to improving healthcare and wellbeing in our communities.
“Our medical mission outreach is a beacon of hope for those in need, and we are honored to have you all here to witness its kick-off.
“Over the next few days, our team of dedicated medical professionals will provide critical healthcare services to thousands of individuals in Lagos State, starting with Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye today. Tomorrow, November 4th, 2025, we’ll be hosted by the Executive Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Hon. Segun Odunbaku, at the NIJ Compound in Ogba.
“On Wednesday, November 5th, we will be crossing over to Lagos Island to continue our outreach at the Elegbata Sport Complex, graciously hosted by the Iyalaje of Holloway Market Oke-Arin, Rotarian Chief Mrs. Ogundele.
“Our mission is to bridge gaps in healthcare access and empower communities through quality medical care. I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Executive Chairman, Hon. Seyi Jakande, for partnering with us, and to all our other sponsors, partners, and volunteers. Your support makes this mission possible.
“To the people of Lagos State, we’re here for you. We’ll listen, care, and provide the best possible treatment. This mission is about building relationships, fostering trust, and creating a healthier future. Join us on this journey of compassion and service. Thank you, and
“God bless you all.”
Responding, the Vice President of Eko Club Atlanta, Mr. Wale Jafojo, reiterated the club’s mandate to see to the wellbeing of Lagosians for a start for the impressive corporate social responsibility, noting that no one will be left behind.
Among personalities present at the event were President of Eko Club Atlanta, Hon Deji Abisoye, Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Council executives, top hierarchy of Eko Club Atlanta, Chairman and members of All Progressives Congress at the council level, Chairman, House Committee on Health and others.
The outreach continues in other locations of Lagos State all through the week.
Popular Live Band Leader, Akin Shuga Dies at 50
Renowned Nigerian musician and live-band leader, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akin Shuga, is dead.
The celebrated performer and founder of Shuga Band died on October 30, 2025, in New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 50.
His family, in a statement on Monday, described him as a “revered music icon, grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”
The statement added, “Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.
“Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.
“As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, we humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. We wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.
“Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.
“We extend heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy, through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment, will continue to live on.”
Born on January 6, 1975, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Akiin Shuga’s life was defined by resilience, passion, and purpose.
Stricken by polio at the age of five, he defied physical challenges to become one of Nigeria’s most accomplished live-band performers and music entrepreneurs. His story mirrored Nigeria’s own revival of live music as an essential part of its cultural identity.
In 1998, he founded the Shuga Band, which began performing at Pintos in Ikeja, Lagos. Over the years, the band grew into a 14-member ensemble known for its electrifying performances at weddings, corporate events, and state functions.
His company, Shuga Entertainment, became a model for professionalism and excellence in live performance, combining artistry with discipline.
Akiin Shuga also served as the founder and president of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria, where he worked to elevate standards within the live-music industry and promote fair treatment for musicians.
