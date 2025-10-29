2026 WAFCON: Super Falcons Qualify with 3–1 Aggregate Win over Benin Republic

Nigeria have qualified for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following a 3-1 aggregate win over neighbours, Benin Republic.

The Super Falcons drew 1-1 with the Amazons of the Benin Republic in the second leg of the qualifier played on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

But a 0-2 victory in the reverse fixture in Lome, Togo, courtesy of goals from Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo, was enough to secure Nigeria’s ticket for the tournament with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre headed in from a brilliant Okoronkwo corner to give Nigeria the lead at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Ogun. It was the Al-Ittihad star’s first goal for the Super Falcons since switching allegiance from England to Nigeria in 2017.

The visitors drew level in the 61st minute, thanks to a goal from Yasmine Djibril. However, it was too late for the Amazons to stage a fight back as Justin Madugu’s side kept the scoreline the same, booking their seat for the next WAFCON in the Maghreb nation of Morocco.

Nigeria won the last WAFCON after a heroic comeback against hosts Morocco. That trophy was a record-extending 10th title for the Super Falcons. They clinched it in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Next year’s Women’s AFCON is set to take place between March 17 and April 3. The competition will also serve as the qualifier for the 2027 Women’s Wold Cup in Brazil.

Semi-finalists at the WAFCON are guaranteed automatic spots in the tournament. But two more teams can join the contingent via the intercontinental playoffs.

The Super Falcons have participated in all editions of the Women’s World Cup and reached the Round of 16 in 2023 before crashing out to eventual finalists England via penalties.