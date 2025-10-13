National
FG Threatens ‘No Work, No Pay’ As ASUU Begins Nationwide Warning Strike
The Federal government has emphasised that the “no work, no pay” policy remains an existing labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) begins on a two-week warning strike today.
The government stated that it will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities.
In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the government reaffirmed that while it continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources.
The statement, however, reassured Nigerian students, parents, and the general public that the Federal government remains firmly committed to maintaining industrial harmony within the tertiary education system.
It added that the Minister of Education has appealed to all academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue, rather than confrontation, in the collective interest of the nation’s higher education sector.
ASUU, on Sunday, announced a total and comprehensive two-week warning strike in public universities across Nigeria.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday at the University of Abuja, the union’s National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, stated that there has been no meaningful progress to prevent the union from moving forward with its planned industrial action.
He explained that the 14-day notice, issued on September 28, 2025, had lapsed without any substantial response from the relevant authorities.
He stated that all ASUU branches across the country have been directed to commence a full withdrawal of their services beginning at midnight on Monday, October 13, 2025.
According to Professor Piwuna, the strike would be both total and comprehensive, in line with the resolution reached at the union’s most recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.
On Wednesday last week, the Federal Government appealed to ASUU to shelve its planned strike, assuring that it is committed to addressing all outstanding demands raised by the union.
The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the Federal government is already looking into the demands of the union and progress is already being made in the ongoing negotiations between both parties.
The minister explained that the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee had been reconstituted and inaugurated to fast-track talks with both academic and non-academic unions in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
He added that President Bola Tinubu had given clear directives that all efforts must be made to avoid another disruption in the nation’s tertiary institutions.
Girl-Child Day: Glo Foundation Fetes Female Students with Walk, Movie Date
Globacom, through its social investment vehicle, Glo Foundation, on Friday hosted hundreds of girls from various secondary schools across the country to a symbolic walk and movie outing as part of activities mapped out to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.
One hundred girls selected from five secondary schools across Lagos were received at the corporate head office of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, where they received encouraging words from senior female executives of Globacom.
The girls were drawn from Queens College, Sabo Yaba; Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Oregun, Ikeja; Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Yaba; Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island; and Victoria Island Secondary School.
The session was held to encourage the girls to aim for the top in whatever field of endeavour that they opt for academically and to strive for excellence and success in any sphere of work or business within their environment.
The students were received by Globacom’s Director, Strategy and Board Affairs, Mrs Mojisola Ashieru Sweet, who admonished the girls to be proud of who they are and be confident that success will come when they strive for it.
Globacom’s Head of Human Resources, Mrs Jumoke Aduwo, equally echoed this further by advising the girls to focus on developing a strong character.
The girls later took a symbolic walk from the head office to Globacom’s Customer Care and Information Systems departments, where they were imparted with knowledge on how some of the telecommunications operations work.
Afterwards, they all moved over to Silverbird Cinema, where they watched a Nollywood movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”, which features Linda Ejiofor and radio presenter and actor, Chico Aligwejwe.
In Abuja, girls from Al-Noor Academy, Wuse, and Redeemers Private School were hosted at the Glo office and at Silverbird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall.
In Kaduna, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Benin City, the story was similar as girls from selected schools were received in Glo offices and later taken to the movies where they all watched the movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”.
After the movie sessions, the girls were made to discuss the lessons learnt from the movie they watched. This was to help them develop public speaking skills and build confidence in themselves.
Atiku Demands Release of Nnamdi Kanu, Condemns Prolonged Incarceration
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as “an open sore on our nation’s conscience.”
Atiku called for Kanu’s immediate release, insisting that his prolonged detention represents a grave violation of the rule of law.
Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in Kenya and subsequent extradition to Nigeria in June 2021.
His detention has been marred by legal controversies, including multiple court orders granting him bail orders that have not been complied with by the prosecuting authorities.
The IPOB leader is currently facing a seven-count charge related to alleged terrorism activities.
Aatiku, in a statement issued on Thursday, condemned the government’s continued defiance of court rulings, calling it “an assault on justice.”
He also expressed full support for the ongoing campaign led by activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, which is calling for Kanu’s immediate release or prosecution in line with due process.
“The continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law,” Atiku said.
“Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.
“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.
“We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”
On Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court Abuja adjourned Kanu’s trial on alleged terrorism, to October 16th.
The trial was adjourned following the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association to present its report on the health status of Kanu to the court.
Council of States Endorses Tinubu’s Nominee, Amupitan As INEC Chair
The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
This was contained in a statement posted on X by the President’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday
President Bola Tinubu presented Amupitan’s name to the Council during its meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday. The appointment follows the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who completed his 10-year tenure in October 2025.
Tinubu told the Council that Amupitan, a 58-year-old Professor of Law from Kogi State, is the first person from the North-Central state to be nominated for the position.
