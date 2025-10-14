Girl-Child Day: Glo Foundation Fetes Female Students with Walk, Movie Date

Globacom, through its social investment vehicle, Glo Foundation, on Friday hosted hundreds of girls from various secondary schools across the country to a symbolic walk and movie outing as part of activities mapped out to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

One hundred girls selected from five secondary schools across Lagos were received at the corporate head office of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, where they received encouraging words from senior female executives of Globacom.

The girls were drawn from Queens College, Sabo Yaba; Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Oregun, Ikeja; Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Yaba; Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island; and Victoria Island Secondary School.

The session was held to encourage the girls to aim for the top in whatever field of endeavour that they opt for academically and to strive for excellence and success in any sphere of work or business within their environment.

The students were received by Globacom’s Director, Strategy and Board Affairs, Mrs Mojisola Ashieru Sweet, who admonished the girls to be proud of who they are and be confident that success will come when they strive for it.

Globacom’s Head of Human Resources, Mrs Jumoke Aduwo, equally echoed this further by advising the girls to focus on developing a strong character.

The girls later took a symbolic walk from the head office to Globacom’s Customer Care and Information Systems departments, where they were imparted with knowledge on how some of the telecommunications operations work.

Afterwards, they all moved over to Silverbird Cinema, where they watched a Nollywood movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”, which features Linda Ejiofor and radio presenter and actor, Chico Aligwejwe.

In Abuja, girls from Al-Noor Academy, Wuse, and Redeemers Private School were hosted at the Glo office and at Silverbird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall.

In Kaduna, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Benin City, the story was similar as girls from selected schools were received in Glo offices and later taken to the movies where they all watched the movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”.

After the movie sessions, the girls were made to discuss the lessons learnt from the movie they watched. This was to help them develop public speaking skills and build confidence in themselves.