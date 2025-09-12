The Oracle
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 2)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
Last Week, we gave a compound definition of the subject matter and later x-rayed the following sub- topics: a short history of education in Nigeria; education and development; before the crisis and challenges in the educational sector; we also identified some of the problems in Nigeria’s educational system beginning with: Out-dated curricular and infrastructural decay: lack of quality education; total neglect of schools; dearth of qualified teachers; teachers’ poor working conditions and concluded with insufficient funding by government. Today, we shall begin with Failure to Accommodate the Rising Population Demands; the factor of greed; we shall also take look at how far we have come in Nigeria in terms of education and educational institutions in Nigeria and later the exodus of the extent of our failure wherein the best hands in Nigeria keep relocating abroad. We shall then conclude with by categorically stating that the Nigerian educational system is no longer at ease and also examine depth of crisis in our educational system.
FAILURE TO ACCOMMODATE THE RISING POPULATION DEMANDS
The total population of Nigeria as at independence was 45.2 million. As at October 6, 2022, Nigeria’s population was estimated to be 217.66 million. This has become a major problem as the education system cannot fully enroll its rapidly growing population. For instance, Nigeria’s basic education sector is overburdened by strong population growth. In 2015, the country’s population under the age of 15 was about 44 percent. The system has failed to integrate large parts of this growing youth population.
As at today, Nigeria’s under-5 population is 31 million children. At least 7 million babies are born each year. The poverty level of Nigeria is one in three. 22% of Nigeria’s population is made up of children. Over 20 million children are out of school as at 1st September, 2022 (UNESCO). No one bothers about the almajiris, drops-out, nomadic migrants and pastoralists; poor children of farmers, fishermen, etc. they are part of the forgotten vulnerable of the society – the hoi polloi; the Frants Fanon’s “Wretched of the Earth”.
According to the United Nations, 8.73 million elementary school- aged children in 2010 did not participate in education at all, most of which were the almajiri children. They constitute the largest group of out-of- school children in Nigeria. These boys are sent to Qur’anic teachers to receive an Islamic education, which includes vocational or apprenticeship training. Some are involved in street begging. The Ministry of Education estimated that there were over 9.5 million almajiri children in the northern part of the country in 2010, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. The net enrollment rate at the elementary level was 63.8 percent compared to a global average of 88.8 percent. This low rate of enrollment to basic education in Nigeria has further increased illiteracy level in Nigeria. The country in 2015 had a youth literacy rate of 72.8 percent and an adult literacy rate of 59.6 percent compared to global rates of 90.6 percent and 85.3 percent in 2010 respectively (data reported by the World Bank). The non-literate population is no doubt alarming.
THE FACTOR OF GREED
Greed has crept in as a major issue in Nigerian education because most instructors are paid far less than what they deserve. Thus, the heads of these schools frequently embezzle part of the money for themselves instead of using it for the earmarked purpose. This forces lecturers to milk parents and pupils dry of funds, to survive.
HOW HAVE WE SO FAR FARED?
According to a popular online source (“Smartest People, mediocre nation – the irony of Nigeria” ; accessed on 11th September, 2022), British Nobel laureate, Dorothy Hodgkin, once noted that the University of Lagos was one of the world centres of expertise in her specialist field of chemical crystallography. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, had the first world class computer centre in Africa. The University of Ife (now OAU), had a notable pool of expertise in nuclear physics. Our premier University of Ibadan had an international reputation as a leading centre of excellence in tropical medicine, development economics and historical sciences.
The Saudi Royal family used to frequent UCH for medical treatment in the sixties. The engineering scientist, Ayodele Awojobi, a graduate of ABU Zaria, was a rather troubled genius. He tragically died of frustration because our environment could not contain, let alone utilize, his talents. Ishaya Shuaibu Audu, pioneer Nigeria Vice-Chancellor of ABU Zaria, collected all the prizes at St. Mary’s University Medical School, London. His successor in Zaria, Iya Abubakar, was a highly talented Cambridge mathematician who became a Professor at 28 and was a notable consultant to NASA.
Alexander Animalu was a gifted MIT physicist who did work of original importance in superconductivity. His book, Intermediate Quantum Theory of Crystalline Solids, has been translated into several languages, including Russia.
Renowned mathematician Chike Obi solved Fermat’s 200-year old conjecture with pencil and paper, while the Cambridge mathematician, John Wiles, achieved same with the help of a computer working over a decade. However, after the harsh environment of the 1980s and IMF/WB structural adjustment programmes, the Ibrahim Babangida military dictatorship undertook massive budgetary cutbacks in higher education. Education started nose-diving.
THE EXODUS
Our brightest and best fled abroad. Today, Nigerian doctors, scientists and engineers are making massive contributions in diverse fields in Europe, Asia, North America and the Arab world. Philip Emeagwali won the 1989 Gordon Bell Award for his work in super-computing. Jelani Aliyu designed the first electric car for American automobile giant, General Motors. Olufunmilayo Olopede, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, won a McAurthur Genius Award for her work on cancer.
Winston Soboyejo, who earned a Cambridge doctorate at 23, is a Princeton engineering professor, laurelled for his contributions to materials research. He is Chairman of the scientific Advisory Board to the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Washington University biomedical engineering professor Samuel Achilefu, received the St. Louis Award for his invention of cancer-seeing glasses that is a major advance in radiology.
Kunle Olukotun of Stanford did work of original importance on multi-processors. National Merit laureate, Omowunmi Sadik of State University of Binghamton, owns patents for biosensors technology. Many young Nigerians are also recording stellar performances at home and abroad. A Nigerian family, the Imafidons, were voted “the smartest family in Britian” in 2015.
Anne Marie Imafidon earned her Oxford Masters’ in Mathematics and Computer Science when she was only 19. Today, she sits on several corporate boards and was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to science. Recently, Benue State University mathematician Atovigba Michael Vershima is believed to have solved the two centuries old Riemann Conjecture that has defied giants such as Gauss, Minkowski and Polya.
Another young man, Hallowed Olaoluwa, was one of a dozen “future Einstein” awarded postdoctoral fellowship by Harvard University. He completed a remarkable doctorate in mathematical physics at the University of Lagos, at age 21. While at Harvard, he aims to focus on solving problems relating to “quantum ergodicity and quantum chaos”, with applications to medical imaging and robotics. Another Unilag alumnus, Ayodele Dada, graduated with a perfect 5.0 GPA, an unprecedented feat in a Nigerian University. Victor Olalusi recently graduated with such stellar performance at the Russian Medical Research University, Moscow, and was feted the best graduate throughout the Russian Federation. Habiba Daggash, daughter of Senator Sanusi Daggash recently graduated with a starred rust in Engineering at Oxford University.
Emmanuel Ohuabunwa earned a CPA of 3.98 out of a possible 4.0 as the best overall graduate of the Ivy-League Johns Hopkins University. Stewart Hendry, Johns Hopkins Professor of Neuroscience, described the young man as having “an intellect so rare that it touches on the unique…a personality that is once-in-a-life-time”. There is also young Yemi Adesokan, postdoctoral fellow of Harvard Medical School who patented procedures for tracking spread of viral epidemics in developing countries. Ufot Ekong recently solved a 50-year mathematical riddle at Tokai – University in Japan and was voted the most outstanding graduate of the institution. He currently works as an engineer for Nissan, having pocketed two patent in his discipline.
WE ARE NO LONGER AT EASE
This is only the tip of the iceberg. If our system were not so inclement to talents, we would be celebrating a bountiful harvest of geniuses in all fields of human endeavour. This is why the correlates between our gene-pool and national development are so diametrically opposed, as the night and day. Unfortunately, the success stories mentioned above are the exception rather than the rule. This is because, we are fast becoming a failed state. We are currently miserably below the ladder of progress in the hierarchy of world economics and politics. None of our institutions, except ABUAD, the leading University in Nigeria which also situates within the leading 300 universities come near the top 500 in the World Universities League Table.
The profligacy, graft, bacchanalian and primitive acquisitive instincts of the ruling class (both military and civilian), have undoubtedly arguably contributed to the erosion of our cherished values and the consequent attendant degeneration in the educational Sector. The rot that set in has since ballooned and festered. So bad is the situation that it will not be an exaggeration to characterize it – as depicted in the title of this article – as a crisis. We are surely in a crisis situation.
HOW BAD IS THE EDUCATIONAL CRISIS?
The challenges confronting education in Nigeria are multi-faceted and well-documented. From underfunding to inclement enabling environment, cultism, “blocking”, sales of grades; and everything in between. In parts of the country (particularly in the North-East, North-West and North Central), kidnapping, armed banditry and nascent insurgency have made formal and even informal, Koranic-style (called ‘Islamiyya’) education something of a luxury, the quest for which involves risking one’s life and limb. In the reasonating words of Kenneth Maduagwu (Learning in Crisis”; https://nextierspd.com, July 21, 2022, Accessed on 1st October 2022), “the intensity of violence in Nigeria poses significant risks for school children. Several places of learning have turned to piles of ruin due to attacks by non-state armed groups. Instances are more prevalent in Nigeria’s northeast zone, where the insurgency has been well over twelve years. In the northwest and northcentral zones, banditry also poses significant threats to education due to large-scale kidnappings at places of learning. In the sourtheast zone, school activities are suspended on Mondays and other designated sit-at-home days by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Ubiquitous terror significantly constrains school enrolment in Nigeria. The country has an out-of-school children problem, estimated at 18.5 million children. The figure is a sharp rise from 10.5 million recorded in 2021. UNICEF links the surge to northeast terrorism and banditry in the northwest and north central regions”.
To be continued…
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“An education isn’t how much you have committed to memory, or even how much you know. It’s being able to differentiate between what you know and what you don’t”. (Anatole France).
Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase CFR: The Cerebral Scholar in Police Uniform
BY Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
In the quiet dawn of August 31, 2025, Nigeria lost a towering uniformed figure whose life was a testament to national service, unwavering dedication to duty, intellectual sagacity and an unyielding commitment to justice. Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR, the 18th Inspector-General of Police and former Chairman of the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC), was snatched by the cold hands of death at 69 after a brief illness at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja. His departure leaves a gaping void in the hearts of his family, colleagues, the security forces, and a nation he so diligently served with unparalleled patriotism.
Yet, in this moment of grieving and sorrowing, we must celebrate a legacy that continues to illuminate the path towards a safer, fairer and a more humane and just Nigeria. Born on June 21,1956, an Ora mother and Benin father, in Owan West Local Government Area, Edo State, Solomon Arase rose from humble beginnings, nurtured in a home that prized education and discipline very highly. His journey was one of relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence, forged in the fires of academic rigor and practical wisdom. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1980, immersing himself in intellectual traditions that were later to shape his vision of law enforcement as a tool for social justice and equity. This foundation propelled him to further academic heights: a Bachelors degree in law from the University of Benin and a Masters degree in law (specializing in corporate management and finance) from the University of Lagos. He did not stop after these three degrees. He went on to obtain a Masters in Strategic Studies, and a Ph.D. doctorate degree in Public Law. As a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence College (fdc) and a member of prestigious bodies such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the International Bar Association (IBA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Body of Benchers, Arase embodied a rare fusion of scholarly depth and operational prowess. His intellectual contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he authored influential books on policing, police reform, accountability and democratic security management that enriched national and global discourse.
Joining the Nigeria Police Force on December 1,1981, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Arase’s career spanned over three decades of exemplary service across operations, investigations, administration, and intelligence. He served as Principal Staff Officer to three successive Inspectors-General of Police between 2002 and 2008, honing his strategic acumen at the highest levels. As Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Assistant Inspector-General in charge of intelligence, and head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (CIIB) , he demonstrated tactical brilliance tempered with empathy. His international engagement with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Namibia brought a global perspectives, enriching Nigeria’s security framework with lessons in conflict management and resolution. Appointed the 18th Inspector-General of Police in April, 2015, by then President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Arase’s brief tenure until June 21, 2016, was transformative. A reformer extraordinaire, he introduced bold initiatives that reshaped and repositioned the Nigeria Police Force. He established the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), an elite unit that tackled high-profile crimes with precision, and the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), a pioneering mechanism to address public grievances against police misconduct, including abuse, corruption, and extortion. These were not mere administrative changes but bold steps toward accountability and service-oriented policing. Arase championed community policing to foster collaboration with local communities, enhanced forensic investigation capabilities, introduced Safer Highway Patrols to bolster road safety, and prohibited intrusive searches of citizens’ phones to uphold civil liberties.
As a human rights -compliant lawyer in police uniform, Arase insisted on the police using intelligence gathering mechanisms to first investigate crimes before arresting and detaining citizens. This contrasted sharply with the earlier mantra of first detaining citizens before commencing investigations. Even in crises situation such as the Agatu Massacre in Benue state to which he was deployed to assess damages, his approach remained rooted in strict professionalism and compassion. His receipt of the National Police Medal (NPM) and the highly priced national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) underscored the respect he commanded for these reforms and more.
Retirement did not dim Arase’s influence; it rather amplified it. Appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023, by then President Muhammadu Buhari, he served until June 2024, promoting merit-based recruitment, transparency and holistic depoliticization of police appointments—often against entrenched interests whose toes were sorely bruised in the process. In just two months, he fostered harmonious relations between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force, cleared pending disciplinary matters to unblock career progressions, and oversaw fair promotion interviews while warning against corruption. Post-retirement, Arase, though retired, was not tired. He lunched into legal practice, security consultancy for the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the European Centre for Electoral Support. He also contributed to international efforts such as the UN Committee on the Prevention of Torture in Geneva. He chaired a task force to revise the anti-community development association laws in Edo State and served as National Legal Adviser to the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC). His work with the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo and presidential committees on police reform cemented his status as a global advocate for democratic security.
Beyond his professional achievements, Arase’s heart beat for the marginalized. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he invested in Nigeria’s future by awarding scholarships to 29 outstanding students in 2025 alone, focusing on fields such as medicine, engineering, and criminology, with special emphasis on children of fallen police officers and youth from underserved communities. This was not mere philanthropy but a profound act of legacy-building, reflecting his deep belief that true security begins with education and empowerment. In a nation grappling with inequality, SEAF stood as a beacon of hope, nurturing the next generation of leaders to carry forward his values of integrity, service, and excellence. Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase was more than a police officer; he was a patriot, scholar, transformer, and healer of societal wounds. His reforms built bridges of understanding between authority and trust. His policies safeguarded human dignity, while his foundation whispered assurance that every citizen’s dream matters. As President Bola Tinubu aptly noted in his tribute, Nigeria will miss his “experience and contributions,” a sentiment shared and echoed across divides by governors, statesmen and women, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and countless others.
To his beloved family—his wife, children, including Solomon Arase Jr (my mentee) and loved ones—I extend my deepest condolences. I say to you: your loss is our collective grief; yet his spirit endures in the many lives he touched. Today, we do not merely mourn a man who held office; we honour a visionary whose life was a tapestry of integrity, deep intellect and committed service to his fatherland. Dr. Arase taught us that true leadership is measured not by rank, epaulets and decorations, but by the lives touched and uplifted, the systems reformed and the hope kindled. His legacy blooms in the CRU that gave voice to the voiceless; the scholarships that lifted dreams from obscurity; and the reforms that mended fractured trust and dashed hopes. May Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase rest in perfect peace, and may his life inspire us to build the just, equitable society he envisioned and worked so hard to realise.
Adieu, Ehigiator. Goodbye Solomon, the man who possessed Solomonic wisdom in tons. Fareware Arase. I can authoritatively accord you with the reasonating words of Julius Caesar after his swift victory against Asia Minor in 47 BC, vini vidi vici ( you came, you saw, you conquered). Yes, you came, you served and you illuminated dark crevices for all to follow.
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
In the words of Robert Frost, Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence. Education, being the process of giving and receiving systematic enlightenment, could be formal or informal. It could also be in a formal setting (e.g. classes in school); or in an informal setting. Education allows for the acquisition or impacting of general knowledge, skills, the powers of reasoning and judgement. It enables intellectual development and maturity.
The online medium www.dictionary.com (https://www.dictionary.com, accessed on 1st October 2022) defines ‘education’ as “the act or process of imparting or acquiring general knowledge, developing the powers of reasoning and judgment and generally of preparing oneself or others intellectually for mature life; the act or process of imparting or acquiring particular knowledge or skills, as for a profession; a degree, level or kind of schooling (e.g., university education); the result produced instruction, training or study (e.g. to show ones education); the science or art of teaching; pedagogies”.
Similar definitions are contained in the Longman Online Dictionary (https://www.ldoceonline.come; Accessed on 1st October 2022), where it is rendered as “the process of teaching and learning, usually at school, college or university; the institutions and people involved with teaching”.
THE IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION
Our ancestors and forefathers may not necessarily have received formal education in a school setting; they were nonetheless “educated” in folklores, values, ethics and deep knowledge of their environment and ways of life.
So important is education that Malcolm X once described education as “the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”. Indeed, George Washington Carver saw education as “the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom”. Not only did John Dewey believed “education is not preparation for life; education is life itself”; Albert Einstein, insisted that “education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school”. Thus, Einstein, the man who once famously told us that “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them”, viewed education beyond the mere knowledge acquired in schools. It is what remains with a person – the ideals, ideas, knowledge, ethos, after he forgotten what he was actually taught in school.
CRISIS – DEFINITION AND MEANING
DEFINITION
The word ‘crisis’ also does not require lengthy elaboration for our discourse. The Cambridge Online English Dictionary (https://dictionary.cambridge.org) defines it as “a time of great disagreement, confusion or suffering; an extremely difficult or dangerous point in a situation; a moment during a serious illness when there is the possibility of suddenly getting better or worse”.
WHAT CRISIS CONNOTES
Crisis represents intense distress, pain, difficulty or danger, a time when a difficult or important decision must be made. A crisis is a difficult or dangerous time in which a solution is needed, and very quickly too. Synonyms of crisis are emergency, exigency, pinch, strict juncture, etc.
It is suffice therefore to assume that education still exists in Nigeria, albeit in a crisis-ridden environment. How does it fare in these trying times that actually try men’s souls? That is our duty to unravel in this article. But, first, a little history.
A SHORT HISTORY OF EDUCATION IN NIGERIA
According to an online source, afribary.com (https://afribary.com/works/the-history-education-of-nigeria-5180 Accessed on 5th October, 2022.), “Before the British arrived in the early nineteenth century, there were two major types of education in Nigeria. In the Islamic North, education was strictly religious in nature. In each Muslim community, a mallam drilled children as young as five years old in the teachings of the Qur’an and the Arabic alphabet. During the colonial era, larger cities set up more expansive Islamic schools that included subjects such as math and science. In 1913, these Islamic schools, almost all in the north, numbered 19,073 and enrolled 143, 312 students. In the 1970s the government took control of the Islamic schools, but in the 1990s, the schools were allowed to operate independently again.
The indigenous system was the second type of education before the British occupation. Students were taught the practical skills needed to function successfully in traditional society. Usually children within two or three years of age belonged to an age-group. Together, they learned the customs of their community and were assigned specific duties around the village, such as sweeping lanes or clearing brush. As the children grew older, the boys were introduced to farming and more specialized work, such as wood carving or drumming. Girls would learn farming and domestic skills. Boys would often enter into apprenticeship-type relationships with master craftsmen.
Even in the twenty-first century, this kind of education is common. Formal, Western-type of education was introduced by British missionaries in the 1840s. The Anglican Church Missionary Society (CMS) started several schools in the mid-1800s. The colonial government gave the church financial aid, but in the early twentieth century the government began building primary and secondary schools. By the time the British combined the northern and southern regions into one colony in 1914, a total of 11 secondary schools were in operation, all but 1 run by missionaries. There were also 91 mission and 59 government elementary schools. Nigeria has made considerable progress in the domain of education. The education system in the country is supervised by the state. There are 27 federal and state-owned polytechnics in Nigeria. The first 6 years of primary education are mandatory in Nigeria.”
EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT
An exposition of the role education can play in addressing the many challenges plaguing the Nigerian Nation implies that the education sector is properly positioned, or is, itself, crises-free, and thus, able to perform that function of addressing the problems. This cannot but be so, because, as we say in law, nemo dat quod non habet- you cannot give what you do not have. Accordingly, the pre-eminent question is: what is the status of education in Nigeria? Is it, itself, crisis-free? Can it be an enabler of the solutions to the myriad of problems besetting us? Alas, I am afraid, the answer is a firm ‘No’. The reasons are not far-fetched or hard to decipher. We shall examine them anon. Suffice it to say that any serious discussion of the place of education in a crisis-ridden Nigeria, must start by addressing the systemic crisis in the education sector itself.
BEFORE THE CRISIS AND CHALLENGES IN THE EDUCATIONAL SECTOR
In this regard, it is no exaggeration that the 9-month long (and still counting) of industrial action by University lecturers (ASUU) is but symptomatic of the crisis which has been plaguing our educational sector for at least the past 40 years. From a time since political independence in 1960 to about two decades afterwards, Nigerian education – with the benefit of hindsight – never had it better. Teachers were well-trained and motivated. School environments were clean and well kept. Educational institutions were better funded and equipped; and students were, on the whole better behaved and disciplined. Industrial actions by staff were relatively rare. The school handbook which showed dates of resumption of schools, holidays, examinations and ends of sessions were religiously kept.
The yawning mismatch between the excellence of products of Nigerian education institutions and the then decent environment which produced them has been well-documented.
SOME OF THE IDENTIFIED PROBLEMS
OUT-DATED CURRICULAR AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DECAY: LACK OF QUALITY EDUCATION
One of Nigeria’s most pressing educational issues is the lack of access to quality education. Whether it’s about college essay writers or any other field, it always ends up the same. Because of this, Nigeria is trailing behind other African countries due to innovation, growth, prosperity, and access to information. Many a time, Nigerian universities and students use obsolete and out-of-date textbooks and lab equipment. It is sad to observe that as against nations, including South Africa, Germany, Canada, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, most Nigerian instructors are actually illiterate on ICT matters. They lag behind their global school compatriots, even on publications and journals.
TOTAL NEGLECT OF SCHOOLS
Total neglect by the government has led to the demise of many schools in the last 4 decades. Our academic institutions are in utter disrepair. Students who graduate from them aren’t given the skills they need to compete globally. Many institutions lack basic science equipment, while those that pretend to have, are still using outdated ones. Students are thus solely exposed to the mere academic aspects of their course of studies rather than the hands-on activities.
DEARTH OF QUALIFIED TEACHERS
Aside the hydra-headed technical difficulties most of the universities are also in crises because they only rely on foreign and government subventions, for sedans and upkeep. They now troop abroad for better salaries. Online education in sub Saharan Africa is also affected because professors who could have stayed back to teach online programs now live abroad. Yet, the population number of students keeps growing hugely day by day (Adeyinka, 2013). In Nigeria, for instance, we have many online universities, but no qualified teachers are available to efficiently teach the courses.
Notes (Adeyinka, 2002), it is interesting to note that a few decades after the publication of the Phelps-Stokes and Advisory Committee Reports, particularly after World War II, slight adjustments were made in schools’ curriculum which was slightly oriented towards African life. But the progress in this direction was not remarkable, for as late as the 1960s, education in African schools, particularly in Nigerian Universities, was still “too literary, not practical, not adapted to the needs of a developing agricultural nation,” (Adeyinka, 2002). The strong words of Ajayi and Obidi (2005).
TEACHERS’ POOR WORKING CONDITIONS
The poor working conditions, poor remuneration and allowances teachers are subjected to have discouraged capable and qualified teachers from taking up teaching jobs. Many of them apply for other better paying jobs, even as drivers, while some migrate abroad in drones. This leads to low level of dedication as they are always on the lookout for greener pastures.
INSUFFICIENT FUNDING BY GOVERNMENT
Financing is the most pressing issue in the educational industry. Not just in Nigeria, but globally. It discourages educators and students to fight for grades. Nigeria’s education budget is greatly meagre and much lower than the 26% recommended by the United Nations. Education has become one particularly difficult industry to navigate. The educational sector, which has a greater impact on society, does not receive the type of attention due to it. The 2022 budget for education which stands at 5.4% of the total budget has been faulted by UNICEF ought to have been N1.14 trillion naira, representing 8.4%. With a miserly 470 billion just proposed for universities and other tertiary institutions in the 2023 budget, the sector is in more dire strain. To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education”. (Martin Luther King, Jr).
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt.5)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last part of this treatise recommended a range of measures for resettling the agenda of our economic transformation such as project financing, diversification and public-private partnership. This week’s episode continues that theme with the following suggestions: Human Capital Development, Military Tightening, Enhancing Infrastructural Development, Strengthening Governance/Fighting Corruption, Leveraging Regional and Global Trade Opportunities, Fostering Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Strengthening and Security and Stability. Enjoy.
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
A country’s greatest asset is its people, and for Nigeria to be competitive in the global economy, it must invest in its human capital. Despite having the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has struggled to fully leverage its human resources due to inadequate investment in education and healthcare. As of 2020, Nigeria’s literacy rate stood at 62.02%, which, although an improvement over previous decades, remains below the global average (Macrotrends. (n.d.). Nigeria literacy rate 1991-2023. Macrotrends. <https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/NGA/Nigeria/literacy-rate>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.) .
Education reform is a critical part of Nigeria’s path to global competitiveness. The country has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children, with an estimated 13.2 million Nigerian children not attending school. This is particularly pronounced in the northern regions, where insecurity and poverty have kept many children, especially girls, out of the education system.
The Nigerian government must prioritize education by increasing public spending, which currently accounts for only 6% of the national budget, far below the UNESCO-recommended 15-20%. This increased funding should be directed towards improving the quality of education, building new schools, training teachers, and expanding access to education, particularly in underserved regions. In addition, the government should promote vocational training and technical education to equip young Nigerians with the skills needed for the 21st-century job market.
Healthcare is another critical area that requires urgent reform. Nigeria’s healthcare system is underfunded, understaffed, and overstretched, resulting in poor health outcomes. The life expectancy in Nigeria is 54.33 years, one of the lowest in the world (Onwube, O., Chukwu, A., Ahamba, K., Emenekwe, C., & Ogwuwike, M. (2021). Determinants of life expectancy in Nigeria: An autoregressive distributed lag approach. Journal of Sustainability Science and Management, 16, 177-192. <https://doi.org/10.46754/jssm.2021.12.012>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.), while maternal and infant mortality rates remain alarmingly high. To improve healthcare, the government must increase healthcare spending and ensure that resources are distributed equitably across the country. The focus should be on primary healthcare, which forms the backbone of a robust healthcare system.
Moreover, Nigeria must address the brain drain of healthcare professionals, many of whom leave the country for better opportunities abroad. This can be achieved by improving working conditions, increasing salaries, and providing better training and career development opportunities for healthcare workers. By investing in education and healthcare, Nigeria can build a workforce that is healthy, skilled, and capable of driving economic growth. Human capital development is essential for Nigeria to compete in a globalized economy, where innovation, knowledge, and skills are the keys to success.
MONETARY TIGHTENING
The Central Bank of Nigeria should continue its recently announced monetary policy stance of tightening the money supply for the next 24 months at least until inflation is brought under firm control in the single digits. At a moment of crisis such as this, a choice must be made between macroeconomic stability, in particular price stability and growth.
Some have criticized the central bank’s rate hike by a dramatic 400 basis points (4%), noting that Nigeria’s present hyperinflation is more cost-push in nature than demand-pull. This criticism, while understandable, does not consider the full picture. First, forex instability is a major cause of cost-push inflation. Loads of Naira sloshing around in loose monetary conditions contribute to the huge demand pressure on the US dollar and other foreign currencies as capital flight intensifies. This vicious cycle must be broken. Doing so will help achieve both price stability and exchange rate stability in the medium term. It is also calculated to increase confidence among investors, who need attractive yields to bring in portfolio investments that will help stabilize the exchange rate and do not wish to invest in high-inflation environments that erode value.
The CBN must also keep an eye on financial stability, as high interest rates will stress the ability of businesses to repay or obtain loans. Non-performing loan rates will likely increase. The CBN must now proactively wear its risk management hat to manage the implication of its newfound hawkish monetary policy stance for the banking sector. Granted, the CBN’s actions may be geared more toward the short or medium-term, and the Bank needs to develop a longer-term perspective regarding its mandate. But the Bank’s efforts are part of a necessary multidimensional onslaught. Our weakest link in the financial sector, however, remains Nigeria’s fiscal management.
ENHANCE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Modern infrastructure is the backbone of economic progress. Nigeria must invest heavily in critical infrastructure like energy, transportation, and digital connectivity. The power sector, which remains a bottleneck for industrialization, requires urgent reforms, including privatization of transmission and distribution networks and investment in renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The success of Morocco’s Noor Solar Project demonstrates how renewable energy can reduce power deficits and contribute to sustainable growth.
Transportation networks—roads, railways, and ports—must also be upgraded. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) should be leveraged to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, while digital infrastructure should be expanded to connect rural areas, enabling broader economic participation and fostering innovation in the tech sector.
STRENGTHEN GOVERNANCE AND FIGHT CORRUPTION
Good governance is essential for sustainable development. Nigeria must strengthen anti-corruption institutions, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ensure their independence from political interference. Adopting technology-driven solutions like e-governance platforms can increase transparency in public procurement and budgeting processes, reducing opportunities for graft.
Policy consistency is another critical element. To attract long-term investments, Nigeria must provide a stable and predictable regulatory environment. This includes clear policies on taxation, foreign exchange, and trade that transcend political cycles and inspire investor confidence.
LEVERAGE REGIONAL AND GLOBAL TRADE OPPORTUNITIES
Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers immense potential for economic transformation. To maximize the benefits of AfCFTA, Nigeria must address trade bottlenecks such as poor customs procedures and non-tariff barriers. Streamlining these processes will enable Nigerian businesses to compete effectively in regional markets.
Moreover, Nigeria should focus on developing export-oriented industries, such as textiles, processed foods, and machinery. Establishing trade facilitation hubs and logistics parks in key regions can boost efficiency and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Nigeria can draw inspiration from Kenya, which has successfully positioned itself as an East African trade hub through investments in trade infrastructure.
PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Environmental sustainability is integral to long-term development. Nigeria must transition to a green economy by investing in renewable energy, promoting sustainable agriculture, and implementing robust environmental protection policies. The adoption of climate-smart farming techniques can improve agricultural productivity while conserving natural resources.
Efforts to reduce pollution, particularly in the Niger Delta, and reforestation initiatives to combat desertification are equally critical. Establishing a green bond program, as seen in South Africa, can mobilize funding for environmentally sustainable projects while contributing to global climate goals.
FOSTER ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION
Entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth. Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, evidenced by companies like Flutterwave and Paystack, demonstrates the potential of innovation. To further nurture this ecosystem, the government should provide grants, tax incentives, and access to funding for startups. Expanding digital infrastructure to underserved areas will also enable more entrepreneurs to participate in the digital economy.
Creating business incubators and innovation hubs across the country can provide young entrepreneurs with mentorship, resources, and market access. Streamlining business registration processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles will further encourage entrepreneurship.
STRENGTHEN SECURITY AND STABILITY
Insecurity remains a significant impediment to investment and economic growth. Addressing this challenge requires a multi-faceted approach that includes military action against insurgents, community-driven development programs, and social interventions to reduce poverty and unemployment. Building trust between security agencies and local communities is critical for fostering long-term stability.
CONCLUSION
In conclusion, the pursuit of strategic economic reforms in Nigeria represents an imperative step toward unlocking the nation’s immense potential and charting a course for sustainable development. The challenges Nigeria faces overreliance on oil, inadequate infrastructure, pervasive corruption, and widespread unemployment are deeply entrenched but not insurmountable. These systemic issues require bold, innovative solutions that prioritize economic diversification, good governance, human capital development, and environmental sustainability.
As highlighted, Nigeria’s demographic structure, abundant natural resources, and participation in regional and global trade initiatives present unparalleled opportunities. Harnessing these assets requires deliberate policy consistency, robust institutional frameworks, and unwavering leadership. A shift towards a diversified economic model, exemplified by countries like Malaysia and Botswana, illustrates that transformation is achievable through strategic planning, investment in key sectors like agriculture and technology, and prudent management of resources.
The foundation of these reforms must rest on the pillars of accountability, inclusiveness, and innovation. Empowering Nigeria’s youth, the country’s most valuable asset, through education, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial support can catalyze a wave of creativity and productivity. Similarly, leveraging renewable energy and sustainable practices can mitigate environmental challenges while addressing the country’s energy deficits.
Ultimately, Nigeria’s journey toward economic resilience and global prominence will demand a collective effort from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society. The rewards of this transformation; a thriving economy, reduced poverty, and a higher standard of living are well worth the effort. With strategic foresight and decisive action, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and realize its vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse.
By committing to these reforms, Nigeria not only secures its future but also positions itself as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent and beyond. (The end).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance”. – Ban Ki-moon.
